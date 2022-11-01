Lirik Whatever Gets You Thru the Night - John Lennon dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Whatever Gets You Thru the Night - John Lennon
Whatever gets you through the night
It's all right, it's all right
It's your money or your life
It's all right, it's all right
Don't need a sword to cut through' flowers
Oh no, oh no
Whatever gets you through your life
It's all right, it's all right
Do it wrong, or do it right
It's all right, it's all right
Don't need a watch to waste your time
Oh no, oh no
Hold me, darlin', come on, listen to me
I won't do you no harm
Trust me, darlin', come on, listen to me
Come on, listen to me, come on, listen, listen
Whatever gets you to the light
It's all right, it's all right
Out of the blue, or out of sight
It's all right, it's all right
Don't need a gun to blow you mind
Oh no, oh no
Hold me, darlin', come on, listen to me
I won't do you no harm
Trust me, darlin', come on, listen to me
Come on, listen to me, come on, listen, listen
Credit
Album: Walls and Bridges
Dirilis: 1974
Artis: John Lennon
Genres: Alternative/Indie, Rock
Songwriters: John Lennon
