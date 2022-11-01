Lirik Whatever Gets You Thru the Night - John Lennon dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Whatever Gets You Thru the Night - John Lennon

Whatever gets you through the night

It's all right, it's all right

It's your money or your life

It's all right, it's all right

Don't need a sword to cut through' flowers

Oh no, oh no

Whatever gets you through your life

It's all right, it's all right

Do it wrong, or do it right

It's all right, it's all right

Don't need a watch to waste your time

Oh no, oh no

Hold me, darlin', come on, listen to me

I won't do you no harm

Trust me, darlin', come on, listen to me

Come on, listen to me, come on, listen, listen

Whatever gets you to the light

It's all right, it's all right

Out of the blue, or out of sight

It's all right, it's all right

Don't need a gun to blow you mind

Oh no, oh no

Hold me, darlin', come on, listen to me

I won't do you no harm

Trust me, darlin', come on, listen to me

Come on, listen to me, come on, listen, listen

Credit

Album: Walls and Bridges

Dirilis: 1974

Artis: John Lennon

Genres: Alternative/Indie, Rock

Songwriters: John Lennon

Fakta di Balik Lagu