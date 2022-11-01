Lirik Lagu Hot Air Balloon - Owl City dan Fakta di Baliknya

Hot Air Balloon - Owl City

We wrote a prelude

To our own fairy tale

And bought a parachute

At a church rummage sale

And with a mean sewing machine

And miles of thread

We sewed the day above L.A.

In navy and red

We wound a race track

Through your mom's kitchen chairs

And fought the shadows back

Down your dark basement stairs

I lit a match, then let it catch

To light up the room

And then you yelled as we beheld

An old maroon hot air balloon

I'll be out of my mind

And you'll be out of ideas

Pretty soon

So let's spend

The afternoon in a cold hot air balloon

Leave your jacket behind

Lean out and touch the treetops over town

I can't wait

To kiss the ground

Wherever we touch back down

We drank the Great Lakes

Like cold lemonade

And both got stomach aches

Sprawled out in the shade

So bored to death you held your breath

And I tried not to yawn

You made my frown turn upside down

And now my worries are gone

I'll be out of my mind

And you'll be out of ideas

Pretty soon

So let's spend

The afternoon in a cold hot air balloon

Leave your jacket behind

Lean out and touch the treetops over town

I can't wait

To kiss the ground

Wherever we touch back down