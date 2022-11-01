Lirik Lagu Onto the Next - Ramengvrl dan Fakta di Baliknya

And I'm onto the next
And I'm onto the next (Ghostrage)
And I'm onto the next
On the day you leave me
On the day you leave me
Yea I'm onto the next
On the day you leave me
On the day you leave me
And I'm okay in case you're wondering
But you know well I don't need your sympathy
And I'm just fine by the way I'm cashin' in
And tonight I got a new man next to me (yeaa)
Summertime
Yea we met that time
In all honesty
You were in your prime (that's true)
Yea I was a fool
For even wanting you
But understand that
I was young and I was dumb
Next thing you know, (boyyy) I was yours and you were mine
You was on my mind, boy legit you were my only slime
Everything was fine (woh) it was wine n dine (woh)
We bonnie n clyde shit, yea we did that crime (woh)
Thought you were my ride or die
Turns out you're a fucking liar
Boy you just a waste of time
I can see it with my eye
And I don't know what you're into
But I realize I don't wanna be with u
And I'm onto the next
On the day you leave me
On the day you leave me
Yea I'm onto the next
On the day you leave me
On the day you leave me
And I'm okay in case you're wondering
But you know well I don't need your sympathy
And I'm just fine by the way I'm cashin' in
And tonight I got a new man next to me (yeaa)
Come to think of it, we ain't even that compatible
Can't imagine all this time I've been actin' so irrational
You're not even in my ex list, just another ex dick
Now you callin' me when I made it, bitch you wish wish (ya ya)
