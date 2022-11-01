Lirik Lagu Onto the Next - Ramengvrl dan Fakta di Baliknya

Onto the Next - Ramengvrl

And I'm onto the next

And I'm onto the next (Ghostrage)

And I'm onto the next

On the day you leave me

On the day you leave me

Yea I'm onto the next

On the day you leave me

On the day you leave me

And I'm okay in case you're wondering

But you know well I don't need your sympathy

And I'm just fine by the way I'm cashin' in

And tonight I got a new man next to me (yeaa)

Summertime

Yea we met that time

In all honesty

You were in your prime (that's true)

Yea I was a fool

For even wanting you

But understand that

I was young and I was dumb

Next thing you know, (boyyy) I was yours and you were mine

You was on my mind, boy legit you were my only slime

Everything was fine (woh) it was wine n dine (woh)

We bonnie n clyde shit, yea we did that crime (woh)

Thought you were my ride or die

Turns out you're a fucking liar

Boy you just a waste of time

I can see it with my eye

And I don't know what you're into

But I realize I don't wanna be with u

And I'm onto the next

On the day you leave me

On the day you leave me

Yea I'm onto the next

On the day you leave me

On the day you leave me

And I'm okay in case you're wondering

But you know well I don't need your sympathy

And I'm just fine by the way I'm cashin' in

And tonight I got a new man next to me (yeaa)

Come to think of it, we ain't even that compatible

Can't imagine all this time I've been actin' so irrational

You're not even in my ex list, just another ex dick

Now you callin' me when I made it, bitch you wish wish (ya ya)