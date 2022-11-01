Lirik Lagu King of the Dead - XXXTENTACION dan Fakta di Baliknya

King of the Dead - XXXTENTACION

Ay pick up the pace, tell 'em why I ain't find no haze

Indeed I am ready, my outfit in vain

The needle in my vein, I'm falling asleep

King of the dead, I sever your head

When shit touch the river, my reign will be fed

I touch the sky and bring life to the dead

I watch my demons become Super Saiyan

Oh, I'm not an orphan, death is my importance

Rest, without a soul, many will fold, feeling my bones

I say again

Oh, I'm not an orphan, death is my importance

Rest, without a soul, many will fold, feeling my bones

I say again

Found this out in Sweden, a while ago

It's like, the more I explore the song, the more-

I explore different sounds, period

It's like the more I fall in love with making music

It's nice, actually

I'm out my mind, see fear in your eyes

I'm sick, I despise myself again

The tears never come, my body is numb

I feel like a god amongst the men

Cut out my eyes, feed me with lies that I don't never have to see again

I feed the hate, I feed the truth, I give the pain to the youth

Fuck the devil for your wealth, pistol chilling on my shelf

I control my own death, I don't need no fucking help

Fuck the devil for your wealth, pistol chilling on my shelf

I control my own death, I don't need no fucking help

Found this out in Sweden

The more I explore, the more I fall in love with the music I make

Members Only Volume 2, bruh

