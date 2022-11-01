Lirik Lagu King of the Dead - XXXTENTACION dan Fakta di Baliknya

King of the Dead - XXXTENTACION
Ay pick up the pace, tell 'em why I ain't find no haze
Indeed I am ready, my outfit in vain
The needle in my vein, I'm falling asleep
King of the dead, I sever your head
When shit touch the river, my reign will be fed
I touch the sky and bring life to the dead
I watch my demons become Super Saiyan
Oh, I'm not an orphan, death is my importance
Rest, without a soul, many will fold, feeling my bones
I say again
Oh, I'm not an orphan, death is my importance
Rest, without a soul, many will fold, feeling my bones
I say again
Found this out in Sweden, a while ago
It's like, the more I explore the song, the more-
I explore different sounds, period
It's like the more I fall in love with making music
It's nice, actually
I'm out my mind, see fear in your eyes
I'm sick, I despise myself again
The tears never come, my body is numb
I feel like a god amongst the men
Cut out my eyes, feed me with lies that I don't never have to see again
I feed the hate, I feed the truth, I give the pain to the youth
Fuck the devil for your wealth, pistol chilling on my shelf
I control my own death, I don't need no fucking help
Fuck the devil for your wealth, pistol chilling on my shelf
I control my own death, I don't need no fucking help
Found this out in Sweden
The more I explore, the more I fall in love with the music I make
Members Only Volume 2, bruh
Judul: King of the Dead
Artis: XXXTentacion
Album: Members Only, Vol. 2
