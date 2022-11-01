Lirik Lagu Boy with a Coin – Iron and Wine dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Boy with a Coin

A boy with a coin he found in the weeds

With bullets and pages of trade magazines

Close to a car that flipped on the turn

When God left the ground to circle the world

A girl with a bird she found in the snow

Then flew up her gown and that’s how she knows

That God made her eyes for crying at birth

Then left the ground to circle the Earth

A boy with a coin he crammed in his jeans

Then making a wish he tossed in the sea

Walked to a town that all of us burn

When God left the ground to circle the world



Credit

Artis: Iron & Wine

Penulis: Sam Beam

Performers: EJ Holowicki, Rob Burger, Jim Becker, Joey Burns, Patrick McKinney, Matthew Lux, John Katke, Paul Niehaus, Sarah Beam, Sam Beam, & Brian Deck

Mixer, Produser: Brian Deck

Fakta di Balik Lagu

Boy with a Coin diinterpretasikan sebagai lagu mengenai kehidupan dan kematian.

“A car flipped on the turn” dan “bird she found in the snow” menyimbolkan kematian, sedangkan “crying at birth” menyatakan mulainya sebuah kehidupan.