Lirik Lagu Boy with a Coin – Iron and Wine dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Boy with a Coin
A boy with a coin he found in the weeds
With bullets and pages of trade magazines
Close to a car that flipped on the turn
When God left the ground to circle the world
A girl with a bird she found in the snow
Then flew up her gown and that’s how she knows
That God made her eyes for crying at birth
Then left the ground to circle the Earth
A boy with a coin he crammed in his jeans
Then making a wish he tossed in the sea
Walked to a town that all of us burn
When God left the ground to circle the world
Credit
Artis: Iron & Wine
Penulis: Sam Beam
Performers: EJ Holowicki, Rob Burger, Jim Becker, Joey Burns, Patrick McKinney, Matthew Lux, John Katke, Paul Niehaus, Sarah Beam, Sam Beam, & Brian Deck
Mixer, Produser: Brian Deck
Fakta di Balik Lagu
Boy with a Coin diinterpretasikan sebagai lagu mengenai kehidupan dan kematian.
“A car flipped on the turn” dan “bird she found in the snow” menyimbolkan kematian, sedangkan “crying at birth” menyatakan mulainya sebuah kehidupan.
