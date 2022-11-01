Lirik Lagu Backstabber - Kesha dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Backstabber

Back-back-backstabber

Back-back-backstabber

Back-back-backstabber

Bored, stoned, sitting in your basement

All alone, 'cause your little conversations

Got around and lookie what we all found out

(Lookie what we found) Lookie here, we all found out

That you have got a set of loose lips

Twisting stories, all because you're jealous

Now I know exactly what you're all about (what you're all about)

This is what you're all about

Girl, you're such a backstabber (stabber)

You're such a backstabber

Oh girl, you're such a shit-talker

And everybody knows it (and everybody knows it)

Girl (girl), you're such a backstabber (stabber)

You're such a backstabber

Run your mouth more than anyone I've ever known

And everybody knows it (and everybody knows it)

Back-back-backstabber

(Talk, talk, talk)

(Talk, talk, talk, talk, talk)

I'm sick and tired of hearing all about my life

From other people with all of your lies

Wrapped up so tight

So maybe you should shut your mouth (shut your mouth)

You never shut your mouth

Honestly, I think it's kinda funny

That you waste your breath talking about me

Got me feeling kinda special, really

This is what you're all about

Girl, you're such a backstabber (stabber)

You're such a backstabber

Oh girl, you're such a shit-talker

And everybody knows it (and everybody knows it)

Girl (girl), you're such a backstabber (stabber)

You're such a backstabber

Run your mouth more than anyone I've ever known

And everybody knows it (and everybody knows it)

Katie's to the left, ripping my style

Damn, Jeanie, why you gotta tell the secrets 'bout my sex life?

All I ever did was drive your broke ass around

Pick you up, take you out, when your car broke down

Back-back-backstabber

Stabber, stabber

Back-back-backstabber