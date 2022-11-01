Lirik Lagu Backstabber - Kesha dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Backstabber
Back-back-backstabber
Back-back-backstabber
Back-back-backstabber
Bored, stoned, sitting in your basement
All alone, 'cause your little conversations
Got around and lookie what we all found out
(Lookie what we found) Lookie here, we all found out
That you have got a set of loose lips
Twisting stories, all because you're jealous
Now I know exactly what you're all about (what you're all about)
This is what you're all about
Girl, you're such a backstabber (stabber)
You're such a backstabber
Oh girl, you're such a shit-talker
And everybody knows it (and everybody knows it)
Girl (girl), you're such a backstabber (stabber)
You're such a backstabber
Run your mouth more than anyone I've ever known
And everybody knows it (and everybody knows it)
Back-back-backstabber
(Talk, talk, talk)
(Talk, talk, talk, talk, talk)
I'm sick and tired of hearing all about my life
From other people with all of your lies
Wrapped up so tight
So maybe you should shut your mouth (shut your mouth)
You never shut your mouth
Honestly, I think it's kinda funny
That you waste your breath talking about me
Got me feeling kinda special, really
This is what you're all about
Girl, you're such a backstabber (stabber)
You're such a backstabber
Oh girl, you're such a shit-talker
And everybody knows it (and everybody knows it)
Girl (girl), you're such a backstabber (stabber)
You're such a backstabber
Run your mouth more than anyone I've ever known
And everybody knows it (and everybody knows it)
Katie's to the left, ripping my style
Damn, Jeanie, why you gotta tell the secrets 'bout my sex life?
All I ever did was drive your broke ass around
Pick you up, take you out, when your car broke down
Back-back-backstabber
Stabber, stabber
Back-back-backstabber
