Lirik Lagu Hurricane - I Prevail dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Hurricane
Tell me I was never good enough
Remind me of the demons that I've been running from
Tell me who the hell you thought I was
Or just blame it on the person, the person I've become
Lately, I don't give a fuck
'Cause I can't be myself when I'm with anyone
Maybe, I'm already gone
I'll never be the same
It hit me like a hurricane
It hit me like a tidal wave
And I don't know why I drown my mind in everything they say
It hit me like a hurricane
It hit me like a tidal wave
And I don't know why I drown my mind, it got the best of me
Tell me that I'm lost inside my mind
(I reach out but it's pulling me under)
Remind me I've been searching for something I won't find
Tell me I was never worth the time
(I reach out but it's pulling me under)
Or just blame it on the person you think I left behind
Lately, I don't give a fuck
'Cause I can't be myself when I'm with anyone
Maybe, I'm already gone
I'll never be the same
It hit me like a hurricane
It hit me like a tidal wave
And I don't know why I drown my mind in everything they say
It hit me like a hurricane (Hurricane)
It hit me like a tidal wave (Tidal wave)
And I don't know why I drown my mind it got the best of me
With your life on the line
Ready to die for something
When you're at the divide
And you're down to nothing
Look into my eyes
Believe me that the storm is coming
Believe me that the storm is coming
Down, down, down
It's coming down
It hit me like a hurricane
It hit me like a tidal wave
And I don't know why I drown my mind in everything they say
It hit me like a hurricane (Hurricane)
It hit me like a tidal wave (Tidal wave)
And I don't know why I drown my mind, it got the best of me
