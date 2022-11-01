Lirik Lagu Hurricane - I Prevail dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Hurricane

Tell me I was never good enough

Remind me of the demons that I've been running from

Tell me who the hell you thought I was

Or just blame it on the person, the person I've become

Lately, I don't give a fuck

'Cause I can't be myself when I'm with anyone

Maybe, I'm already gone

I'll never be the same

It hit me like a hurricane

It hit me like a tidal wave

And I don't know why I drown my mind in everything they say

It hit me like a hurricane

It hit me like a tidal wave

And I don't know why I drown my mind, it got the best of me

Tell me that I'm lost inside my mind

(I reach out but it's pulling me under)

Remind me I've been searching for something I won't find

Tell me I was never worth the time

(I reach out but it's pulling me under)

Or just blame it on the person you think I left behind

Lately, I don't give a fuck

'Cause I can't be myself when I'm with anyone

Maybe, I'm already gone

I'll never be the same

It hit me like a hurricane

It hit me like a tidal wave

And I don't know why I drown my mind in everything they say

It hit me like a hurricane (Hurricane)

It hit me like a tidal wave (Tidal wave)

And I don't know why I drown my mind it got the best of me

With your life on the line

Ready to die for something

When you're at the divide

And you're down to nothing

Look into my eyes

Believe me that the storm is coming

Believe me that the storm is coming

Down, down, down

It's coming down

It hit me like a hurricane

It hit me like a tidal wave

And I don't know why I drown my mind in everything they say

It hit me like a hurricane (Hurricane)

It hit me like a tidal wave (Tidal wave)

And I don't know why I drown my mind, it got the best of me