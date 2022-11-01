Lirik Lagu Upward Over the Mountain - Iron and Wine dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Upward Over the Mountain

Mother don't worry, I killed the last snake that lived in the creek bed

Mother don't worry, I've got some money I saved for the weekend

Mother remember being so stern with that girl who was with me?

Mother remember the blink of an eye when I breathed through your body?

So may the sunrise bring hope where it once was forgotten

Sons are like birds, flying upward over the mountain

Mother I made it up from the bruise on the floor of this prison

Mother I lost it, all of the fear of the Lord I was given

Mother forget me now that the creek drank the cradle you sang to

Mother forgive me, I sold your car for the shoes that I gave you

So may the sunrise bring hope where it once was forgotten

Sons could be birds, taken broken up to the mountain

Mother don't worry, I've got a coat and some friends on the corner

Mother don't worry, she's got a garden we're planting together

Mother remember the night that the dog got her pups in the pantry?

Blood on the floor, fleas on their paws,

And you cried 'til the morning

So may the sunrise bring hope where it once was forgotten

Sons are like birds, flying always over the mountain

Credit

Artis: Iron & Wine