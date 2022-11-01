Lirik Lagu Stargazing – Travis Scott dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Stargazing – Travis Scott

Rollin', rollin', rollin', got me stargazin' (yeah)

Sippin' on purp, feelin' like the Barre Baby (it's lit)

Whenever I down, it got me goin' crazy (yah)

Psychedelics got me goin' crazy (alright)

I was always high up on the lean (yeah, yeah)

Then this girl came here to save my life

Girl look to the sky, down on my knee (straight up)

Out of nowhere, you came here to stay the night

In the night-time (woo, yah)

Rollin', rollin', rollin', got me stargazin' (roll)

Psychedelics got me goin' crazy (oh no)

Niggas femalin', they excelling (yeah)

Are they intelli'? (what you tellin'?)

We propellent, up top with Ellen, uh (with the choppers)

Gettin' jealous with propane repellent, got me goin' crazy (it's lit)

On tour, we'll tell 'em, we brought the section (gang)

They keep on callin' up, it's getting hectic like we projected

So we cut the plug, he's interjected (got me goin' crazy)

Rollin', rollin', rollin', got me stargazin' (yeah)

Sippin' on purp, feelin' like the Barre Baby (it's lit)

Whatever I'm downin' got me goin' crazy (yah)

Psychedelics got me goin' crazy (alright)

I was always high up on the lean (yeah, yeah)

Then this girl came here to save my life

Girl look to the sky, down on my knee (straight up)

Out of nowhere, you came here to stay the night

In the night-time (woo, yah)

Credit

Artis: Travis Scott

Rilis: 2018

Album: Astroworld

Penulis: Jaques Webster iI, Sonny Uwaezuoke, Brandon Korn, Brandon Whitfield, dan Samuel Glaude

Fakta di Balik Lagu