Lirik Lagu Animal - Troye Sivan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Animal
I told you something safe
Something I never said before
And I, I, I can't keep my hands off you
While you're lying awake
Covered all in the night before
I'm high, high, high, no one's got me quite like you
I want you all to myself
Don't leave none for nobody else
I am an animal with you
No angels could beckon me back
It's hotter than hell where I'm at
I am an animal with you
An ode to the boy I love
Boy, I'll die to care for you
You're mine, mine, mine, tell me who do I owe that to
And as the days fly by
We'll be more than getting through
In time, time, time, we'll build a home for two
I want you all to myself
Don't leave none for nobody else
I am an animal with you
No angels could beckon me back
It's hotter than hell where I'm at
I am an animal with you
All is right in the meadow
When I'm lying next to my fellow
Baby, that's you
Baby, that's
Baby, that's you, you, you
One way trip like an arrow
All laid out like a tarot
Baby, that's you
Baby, that's
Baby, that's you, you, you
I want you all to myself
Don't leave none for nobody else
I am an animal with you
No angels could beckon me back
It's hotter than hell where I'm at
I am an animal with you
Credit:
Title: Animal
Artist: Troye Sivan
Dirilis: 2018
Album: Bloom
Genre: Pop
Fakta di Balik Lagu Animal
Lagu Animal merupakan salah satu lagu pemilik penyanyi Troye Sivan yang diriilis pada tahun 2018. Lagu yang berdurasi 3:28 menit ini merupakan bagian dari album Troye Sivan yang bertajuk Bloom.
Troye Sivan adalah seorang, penyanyi dan actor yang berasal dari Australia dan lahir di Afrika Selatan pada 5 Juni 1995.
Per 31 Oktober 2022, video audio music "Animal” sudah diputar sebanyak 8.2 juta dari perilisan perdananya pada kanal youtube Troye Sivan pada 9 Agustus 2018. Sedangkan di Spotify, lagu Animal sudah diputar sebanyak 40 ribu kali.
Kamu bisa mendengarkan lagu Animal melalui platform digital music seperti Spotify, JOOX, Apple Music, YouTube, dan Deezer. (Mefi Septiandini)***
