Lirik Lagu Animal - Troye Sivan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Animal

I told you something safe

Something I never said before

And I, I, I can't keep my hands off you

While you're lying awake

Covered all in the night before

I'm high, high, high, no one's got me quite like you

I want you all to myself

Don't leave none for nobody else

I am an animal with you

No angels could beckon me back

It's hotter than hell where I'm at

I am an animal with you

An ode to the boy I love

Boy, I'll die to care for you

You're mine, mine, mine, tell me who do I owe that to

And as the days fly by

We'll be more than getting through

In time, time, time, we'll build a home for two

I want you all to myself

Don't leave none for nobody else

I am an animal with you

No angels could beckon me back

It's hotter than hell where I'm at

I am an animal with you

All is right in the meadow

When I'm lying next to my fellow

Baby, that's you

Baby, that's

Baby, that's you, you, you

One way trip like an arrow

All laid out like a tarot

Baby, that's you

Baby, that's

Baby, that's you, you, you

I want you all to myself

Don't leave none for nobody else

I am an animal with you

No angels could beckon me back

It's hotter than hell where I'm at

I am an animal with you

Credit:

Title: Animal

Artist: Troye Sivan

Dirilis: 2018

Album: Bloom

Genre: Pop

Fakta di Balik Lagu Animal

Lagu Animal merupakan salah satu lagu pemilik penyanyi Troye Sivan yang diriilis pada tahun 2018. Lagu yang berdurasi 3:28 menit ini merupakan bagian dari album Troye Sivan yang bertajuk Bloom.

Troye Sivan adalah seorang, penyanyi dan actor yang berasal dari Australia dan lahir di Afrika Selatan pada 5 Juni 1995.

Per 31 Oktober 2022, video audio music "Animal” sudah diputar sebanyak 8.2 juta dari perilisan perdananya pada kanal youtube Troye Sivan pada 9 Agustus 2018. Sedangkan di Spotify, lagu Animal sudah diputar sebanyak 40 ribu kali.

Kamu bisa mendengarkan lagu Animal melalui platform digital music seperti Spotify, JOOX, Apple Music, YouTube, dan Deezer. (Mefi Septiandini)***