Lirik Lagu The Good Side - Troye Sivan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Good Side

I got the good side of things

Left you with both of the rings

My fingers danced

And swayed in the breeze

The change in the wind took you down to your knees

I got the good side of you

Sent it out into the blue

The people danced

To the sound of your heart

The world sang along to it falling apart

But I sympathise

And I recognise

And baby, I apologise

That I got the good side

The good side of things

I got the good side of life

Travelled the universe twice

So many thoughts I wanted to share

But I didn't call because it wouldn't be fair

Then I got the good side of new

Found arms to fall right into

I know how it looked

It wasn't the plan

And someday I hope that you'll understand

I sympathise

And I recognise

And baby, I apologise

That I got the good side

The good side of things

I'm sure we'll meet in the spring

And catch up on everything

I'll say I'm proud of all that you've done

You taught me the ropes, and you taught me to love

But I sympathise

And I recognise

And baby, I apologise

That I got the good side

The good side of things

Sympathise

Recognise

Apologise

That I got the good side

The good side of things

Credit:

Title: The Good Side

Artist: Troye Sivan

Dirilis: 2018

Album: Bloom

Genre: Pop

Fakta di Balik Lagu The Good Side

Lagu The Good Side merupakan salah satu lagu pemilik penyanyi Troye Sivan yang diriilis pada tahun 2018. Lagu yang berdurasi 3:28 menit ini merupakan bagian dari album Troye Sivan yang bertajuk Bloom.