Lirik Lagu The Good Side - Troye Sivan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 1 November 2022, 03:00 WIB
Troye Sivan
Troye Sivan /YouTube/Troye Sivan

Lirik Lagu Good Side

I got the good side of things
Left you with both of the rings
My fingers danced
And swayed in the breeze
The change in the wind took you down to your knees
I got the good side of you
Sent it out into the blue
The people danced
To the sound of your heart
The world sang along to it falling apart
But I sympathise
And I recognise
And baby, I apologise
That I got the good side
The good side of things
I got the good side of life
Travelled the universe twice
So many thoughts I wanted to share
But I didn't call because it wouldn't be fair
Then I got the good side of new
Found arms to fall right into
I know how it looked
It wasn't the plan
And someday I hope that you'll understand
I sympathise
And I recognise
And baby, I apologise
That I got the good side
The good side of things
I'm sure we'll meet in the spring
And catch up on everything
I'll say I'm proud of all that you've done
You taught me the ropes, and you taught me to love
But I sympathise
And I recognise
And baby, I apologise
That I got the good side
The good side of things
Sympathise
Recognise
Apologise
That I got the good side
The good side of things

Credit:

Title: The Good Side

Artist: Troye Sivan

Dirilis: 2018

Album: Bloom

Genre: Pop

Fakta di Balik Lagu The Good Side 

Lagu The Good Side merupakan salah satu lagu pemilik penyanyi Troye Sivan yang diriilis pada tahun 2018. Lagu yang berdurasi 3:28 menit ini merupakan bagian dari album Troye Sivan yang bertajuk Bloom.

Editor: Abdul Muhaemin

