Lirik Lagu Lucky Strike - Troye Sivan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Lucky Strike

Oh, I want to know just how to love you

The jewel of California

Oh, I want to skip stones on your skin, boy

And drown me in your water

And my boy like a queen

Unlike one you've ever seen

He knows how to love me better

A hit of dopamine, higher than I've ever been

He knows how to love me better

'Cause you're safe like spring time

Short days, long nights, boy

Tell me all the ways to love you

'Cause you taste like Lucky Strikes

You drag, I light, boy

Tell me all the ways to love you

Tell me all the ways to love you

Tell me all the ways to love you

Oh, I wanna tip toe through your bliss, boy

Get lost the more I find ya

Oh, don't wanna miss a second of this, boy

Hold tight and love me longer

And my boy like a queen

Unlike one you've ever seen

He knows how to love me better

(He knows how to love me better)

A hit of dopamine

Higher than I've ever been

He knows how to love me better

'Cause you're safe like spring time

Short days, long nights, boy

Tell me all the ways to love you

(Tell me all the ways to love you)

'Cause you taste like Lucky Strikes

You drag, I light, boy

Tell me all the ways to love you

(Tell me all the ways to love you)

Tell me all the ways to love you

Tell me all the ways to love you

Tell me all the ways to love you

Tell me all the ways to love you

Breathe me in, exhale slow

Take me to anywhere you wanna go

Breathe me in, exhale slow

Take me to anywhere you wanna go

'Cause you're safe like spring time

Short days, long nights, boy

Tell me all the ways to love you

(Tell me all the ways to love you)

'Cause you taste like Lucky Strikes

You drag, I light, boy

Tell me all the ways to love you

(Tell me all the ways to love you)

Tell me all the ways to love you

(Tell me all the ways to love you)

Tell me all the ways to love you

Tell me all the ways

(Tell me all the ways to love you)

Tell me all the ways

(Tell me all the ways to love you)

(Tell me all the ways to love you)

(Tell me all the ways to love you)

Credit:

Title: Lucky Strike

Artist: Troye Sivan

Dirilis: 2018

Album: Bloom

Genre: Pop

Fakta di Balik Lagu Lucky Strike

Lagu Lucky Strike merupakan salah satu lagu pemilik penyanyi Troye Sivan yang diriilis pada tahun 2018. Lagu yang berdurasi 3:28 menit ini merupakan bagian dari album Troye Sivan yang bertajuk Bloom.