Lirik Lagu Lucky Strike - Troye Sivan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Lucky Strike
Oh, I want to know just how to love you
The jewel of California
Oh, I want to skip stones on your skin, boy
And drown me in your water
And my boy like a queen
Unlike one you've ever seen
He knows how to love me better
A hit of dopamine, higher than I've ever been
He knows how to love me better
'Cause you're safe like spring time
Short days, long nights, boy
Tell me all the ways to love you
'Cause you taste like Lucky Strikes
You drag, I light, boy
Tell me all the ways to love you
Tell me all the ways to love you
Tell me all the ways to love you
Oh, I wanna tip toe through your bliss, boy
Get lost the more I find ya
Oh, don't wanna miss a second of this, boy
Hold tight and love me longer
And my boy like a queen
Unlike one you've ever seen
He knows how to love me better
(He knows how to love me better)
A hit of dopamine
Higher than I've ever been
He knows how to love me better
'Cause you're safe like spring time
Short days, long nights, boy
Tell me all the ways to love you
(Tell me all the ways to love you)
'Cause you taste like Lucky Strikes
You drag, I light, boy
Tell me all the ways to love you
(Tell me all the ways to love you)
Tell me all the ways to love you
Tell me all the ways to love you
Tell me all the ways to love you
Tell me all the ways to love you
Breathe me in, exhale slow
Take me to anywhere you wanna go
Breathe me in, exhale slow
Take me to anywhere you wanna go
'Cause you're safe like spring time
Short days, long nights, boy
Tell me all the ways to love you
(Tell me all the ways to love you)
'Cause you taste like Lucky Strikes
You drag, I light, boy
Tell me all the ways to love you
(Tell me all the ways to love you)
Tell me all the ways to love you
(Tell me all the ways to love you)
Tell me all the ways to love you
Tell me all the ways
(Tell me all the ways to love you)
Tell me all the ways
(Tell me all the ways to love you)
(Tell me all the ways to love you)
(Tell me all the ways to love you)
Credit:
Title: Lucky Strike
Artist: Troye Sivan
Dirilis: 2018
Album: Bloom
Genre: Pop
Fakta di Balik Lagu Lucky Strike
Lagu Lucky Strike merupakan salah satu lagu pemilik penyanyi Troye Sivan yang diriilis pada tahun 2018. Lagu yang berdurasi 3:28 menit ini merupakan bagian dari album Troye Sivan yang bertajuk Bloom.
Artikel Pilihan