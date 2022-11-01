Lirik Lagu Cool - Troye Sivan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Cool

Sweet life livin'

Pools and swimming

Drinks in bars and

Boys in cars and

Rooftop sinning

Skinny dipping

Shooting stars

With fat cigars even

And that weekend up in the islands

They stop and stare

Flashes filling the silence

Of a Hollywood love affair

Waking up in the islands

'Cause I saw you there

Lost and trying to be

I was just trying to be cool

I was just trying to be like you

I'm a spark and you're a boom

What am I supposed to do?

Mansion debut

Love it, do you?

Absent father

Pays his daughter

And her mama withdrew

From the life they once knew

She had a heart

But she sold it off for

And that weekend up in the islands

They stop and stare

Flashes filling the silence

Of a Hollywood love affair

Waking up in the islands

'Cause I saw you there

Lost and trying to be

I was just trying to be cool

I was just trying to be like you

I'm a spark and you're a boom

What am I supposed to do?

When I've got that cigarette smoke

And Saint Laurent coat, but nothing is feeling right

I drink but I choke

I love but I don't

I was just trying to be cool

I was just trying to be like you

I was just trying to be cool

I was just trying to be like you

I'm a spark and you're a boom

What am I supposed to do?

When I've got that cigarette smoke

And Saint Laurent coat, but nothing is feeling right

I drink but I choke

I love but I don't

I was just trying to be cool

I was just trying to be like you

Credit:

Title: Cool

Artist: Troye Sivan

Dirilis: 2015

Album: Blue Neighbourhood

Genre: Pop

Fakta di Balik Lagu Cool

Lagu Cool merupakan salah satu lagu pemilik penyanyi Troye Sivan yang diriilis pada tahun 2015. Lagu yang berdurasi 3:22 menit ini merupakan bagian dari album Troye Sivan yang bertajuk Neighbourhood (Deluxe).