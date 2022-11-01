Lirik Lagu Cool - Troye Sivan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Cool
Sweet life livin'
Pools and swimming
Drinks in bars and
Boys in cars and
Rooftop sinning
Skinny dipping
Shooting stars
With fat cigars even
And that weekend up in the islands
They stop and stare
Flashes filling the silence
Of a Hollywood love affair
Waking up in the islands
'Cause I saw you there
Lost and trying to be
I was just trying to be cool
I was just trying to be like you
I'm a spark and you're a boom
What am I supposed to do?
Mansion debut
Love it, do you?
Absent father
Pays his daughter
And her mama withdrew
From the life they once knew
She had a heart
But she sold it off for
And that weekend up in the islands
They stop and stare
Flashes filling the silence
Of a Hollywood love affair
Waking up in the islands
'Cause I saw you there
Lost and trying to be
I was just trying to be cool
I was just trying to be like you
I'm a spark and you're a boom
What am I supposed to do?
When I've got that cigarette smoke
And Saint Laurent coat, but nothing is feeling right
I drink but I choke
I love but I don't
I was just trying to be cool
I was just trying to be like you
I was just trying to be cool
I was just trying to be like you
I'm a spark and you're a boom
What am I supposed to do?
When I've got that cigarette smoke
And Saint Laurent coat, but nothing is feeling right
I drink but I choke
I love but I don't
I was just trying to be cool
I was just trying to be like you
Credit:
Title: Cool
Artist: Troye Sivan
Dirilis: 2015
Album: Blue Neighbourhood
Genre: Pop
Fakta di Balik Lagu Cool
Lagu Cool merupakan salah satu lagu pemilik penyanyi Troye Sivan yang diriilis pada tahun 2015. Lagu yang berdurasi 3:22 menit ini merupakan bagian dari album Troye Sivan yang bertajuk Neighbourhood (Deluxe).
