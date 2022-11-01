Lirik Lagu Fear of the Dark – Iron Maiden dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Fear of the Dark

I am a man who walks alone

And when I'm walking a dark road

At night or strolling through the park

When the light begins to change

I sometimes feel a little strange

A little anxious when it's dark

Fear of the dark

Fear of the dark

I have a constant fear that something's always near

Fear of the dark

Fear of the dark

I have a phobia that someone's always there

Have you run your fingers down the wall

And have you felt your neck skin crawl

When you're searching for the light?

Sometimes when you're scared to take a look

At the corner of the room

You've sensed that something's watching you

Fear of the dark

Fear of the dark

I have a constant fear that something's always near

Fear of the dark

Fear of the dark

Have a phobia that someone's always there

Have you ever been alone at night

Thought you heard footsteps behind

And turned around and no one's there?

And as you quicken up your pace

You find it hard to look again

Because you're sure there's someone there

Fear of the dark

Fear of the dark

I have a constant fear that something's always near

Fear of the dark

Fear of the dark

have a phobia that someone's always there