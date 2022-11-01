Lirik Lagu Beside You - Keshi dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Beside You
Oh!
It's just you and I, and no other guys
We got no interruptions and we both feelin' the vibe
Say I'm not your type
But I know what's on your mind
We can talk about nothin' or we can see what it's like
Don't lie, baby, don't lie
His love never felt right
Switch sides and I'm beside you
If you say it's alright (don't lie, baby, don't lie)
Way too many heads, need a steady view
Smokin' cigarettes at the rendezvous
Never meant to cross you
But my jaw hit the floor with the one, two
Think I want you
You say this ain't love, but it's still the same love
Make love, anythin' to sate ya
Don't be shy, you decide
Say, can I make you mine?
Don't lie, baby, don't lie
His love never felt right
Switch sides and I'm beside ya
If you say it's alright
(Lemme show you how it feel like)
Don't lie, baby, don't lie
His love never felt right
Switch sides and I'm beside ya
If you say it's alright (don't lie, baby, don't lie)
Your skin so fine
(Ah-ah, ah) come close, baby, put it on mine
(Ah) your skin so fine
(Ah-ah, ah) come close, baby, put it on mine
It's just you and I, and no other guys
We got no interruptions and we both feelin' the vibe
Say I'm not your type
But I know what's on your mind
We can talk about nothin' or we can see what it's like
No, oh, oh
