Lirik Lagu Too Good - Troye Sivan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Too Good

Scared my love, you'll go

Spend my love, heart broke

So my love, don't show

Scared my love, you'll go

Too good to be good for me

Too bad that that's all I need

Too good to be good for me

Too bad that that's all I need, all I need

Fingers walk your thigh

Breathe my love, get high

And oh, I'm so scared, oh, I'm so scared

It's just for tonight

So I take a sip, wait till it hits

That liquid guilt is on my lips

I'm wasted on you

Too good to be good for me

Too bad that that's all I need

Too good to be good for me

Too bad that that's all I need

Too good to be good for me

Too bad that that's all I need

Too good to be good for me

Too bad that that's all I need, all I need

So I take a sip, wait 'til it hits

That liquid guilt is on my lips

I'm wasted on you, wasted on you

Too good to be good for me (Too good, too good)

Too bad that that's all I need (Too good, too good)

Too good to be good for me (For me, for me)

Too bad that that's all I need, all I need

Credit:

Title: Too Good

Artist: Troye Sivan

Dirilis: 2015

Album: Blue Neighbourhood (Deluxe)

Genre: Pop

Fakta di Balik Lagu Too Good

Lagu Too Good merupakan salah satu lagu pemilik penyanyi Troye Sivan yang diriilis pada tahun 2015. Lagu yang berdurasi 3:44 menit ini merupakan bagian dari album Troye Sivan yang bertajuk Neighbourhood.