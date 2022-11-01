Lirik Lagu Hawai’i ’78 – Israel Kamakawiwo’ole dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Hawai’i ’78

Ua mau ke ea o ka aina i ka pono o Hawaii

Ua mau ke ea o ka aina i ka pono o Hawaii

If just for a day our king and queen

Would visit all these islands and saw everything

How would they feel about the changes of our land

Could you just imagine if they were around

And saw highways on their sacred grounds

How would they feel abouth this modern city life

Tears would come from each others eyes

As they would stop to realize

That our people are in great great danger now

How would they feel, could their smiles be content, then cry

Cry for the gods, cry for the people

Cry for the land that was taken away

And then yet you'll find Hawaii

Could you just imagine they came back

And saw traffic lights and railroad tracks

How would they feel about this modern city life

Tears would come from each others eyes

As they would stop to realize

That our land is in great great danger now

All the fighting that the king had done

To conquer all these islands now these condominiums

How would he feel if he saw Hawaii nei

How would he feel, would his smile be content, then cry

Ua mau ke ea o ka aina i ka pono o Hawaii

Ua mau ke ea o ka aina i ka pono o Hawaii