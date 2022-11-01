Lirik Lagu Hawai’i ’78 – Israel Kamakawiwo’ole dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Hawai’i ’78
Ua mau ke ea o ka aina i ka pono o Hawaii
Ua mau ke ea o ka aina i ka pono o Hawaii
If just for a day our king and queen
Would visit all these islands and saw everything
How would they feel about the changes of our land
Could you just imagine if they were around
And saw highways on their sacred grounds
How would they feel abouth this modern city life
Tears would come from each others eyes
As they would stop to realize
That our people are in great great danger now
How would they feel, could their smiles be content, then cry
Cry for the gods, cry for the people
Cry for the land that was taken away
And then yet you'll find Hawaii
Could you just imagine they came back
And saw traffic lights and railroad tracks
How would they feel about this modern city life
Tears would come from each others eyes
As they would stop to realize
That our land is in great great danger now
All the fighting that the king had done
To conquer all these islands now these condominiums
How would he feel if he saw Hawaii nei
How would he feel, would his smile be content, then cry
Ua mau ke ea o ka aina i ka pono o Hawaii
Ua mau ke ea o ka aina i ka pono o Hawaii
