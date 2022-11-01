Lirik Lagu Like I Need U - Keshi dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Like I Need U
Baby, I call in the dead of night
But you don't need me like I need you
Pray that I won't be alone
Baby, I call in the dead of night
But you don't need me like I need you
Pray that I won't be alone
Layin' on the bed
Waitin' for your text (be alone)
Babe, there's nothin' left
Faded, I'm a wreck (be alone)
Afraid what's comin' next
Wish we never met (be alone)
Layin' us to rest
But baby, I beg you (be alone)
Too soon with a drunk call (like I need you, pray that)
In the middle of the night (I won't be alone)
You took it, my fault
Didn't really mean to interrupt, yeah (be alone)
But if you change your mind then hit me up, no, yeah-he (be alone)
Pain, that's an option (baby, I)
No time for nonsense (call in the dead of night)
Can't ask you nothin'
Drank, feeling nauseous (you don't need me)
Too many toxins (like I need you)
Not even conscious (pray that I won't be alone)
Say nothin' more, say nothin' more, baby
Pain, that's an option (baby, I)
No time for nonsense (call in the dead of night)
Can't ask you nothin'
Drank, feeling nauseous (you don't need me...)
Too many toxins (like I need you)
Not even conscious (pray that I won't be alone)
Say nothin' more, say nothin' more, baby
We're better on our own
Tonight I'm gettin' throwed (you don't need me)
She never comin' home
Stay with me (pray that I won't be alone)
Say you'll leave, oh-oh (you don't need me, like I need you)
Oh-yeah (pray that I won't be alone)
Yeah-eh-eh-hey (be alone)
Pain, that's an option
No time for nonsense
Can't ask you nothin'
Drank, feeling nauseous (you don't need me)
Too many toxins (like I need you)
Not even conscious (pray that I won't be alone)
Say nothin' more
Say nothin' more, baby
Pain, that's an option (baby, I)
No time for nonsense (call in the dead of night)
Can't ask you nothin'
Drank, feeling nauseous (you don't need me)
Too many toxins (like I need you)
Not even conscious (pray that I won't be alone)
Say nothin' more
Say nothin' more, baby
Baby girl is sayin' that we just friends (be alone)
That we just friends, uh (you don't need me)
If we fuckin', are we just friends? (Be alone)
Are we just friend? No, no (you don't need me)
