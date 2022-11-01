Lirik Lagu Young Dumb and Broke - Khalid dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Young Dumb and Broke
So you're still thinking of me
Just like I know you should
I can not give you everything, you know I wish I could
I'm so high at the moment
I'm so caught up in this
Yeah, we're just young, dumb and broke
But we still got love to give
While we're young dumb
Young, young dumb and broke
Young dumb
Young, young dumb and broke
Young dumb
Young, young dumb and broke
Young dumb broke high school kids
Yadadadadadadada
Yadadadadadada
Yadadadadadadada
Young dumb broke high school kids
We have so much in common
We argue all the time
You always say I'm wrong
I'm pretty sure I'm right
What's fun about commitment?
When we have our life to live
Yeah, we're just young dumb and broke
But we still got love to give
While we're young dumb
Young, young dumb and broke
Young dumb
Young, young dumb and broke
Young dumb
Young, young dumb and broke
Young dumb broke high school kids
Yadadadadadadada
Yadadadadadada
Yadadadadadadada
Young dumb broke high school kids
Jump then we think, leave it all in the game of love
Love
Run into sin, do it all in the name of fun
Fun
Whoa-oa-oa
I'm so high at the moment
I'm so caught up in this
Yeah, we're just young, dumb and broke
But we still got love to give
While we're young dumb
Young, young dumb and broke
Young dumb
Young, young dumb and broke
Young dumb
Young, young dumb and broke
Young dumb broke high school kids
Yadadadadadadada
Yadadadadadada
Yadadadadadadada
Young dumb broke high school kids
Yadadadadadadada
Yadadadadadada
Yadadadadadadada
Young dumb broke high school kids
Credit
Artis : Khalid
Artikel Pilihan