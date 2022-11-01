Lirik Lagu Unbreakable - Westlife dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 1 November 2022, 04:12 WIB
Grup Westlife, simak lirik lagu Unbreakable dilengkapi faktanya.
Grup Westlife, simak lirik lagu Unbreakable dilengkapi faktanya. /Tangkap layar YouTube westlifeVEVO

Lirik Lagu Unbreakable - Westlife

Took my hand
Touched my heart
Held me close
You were always there

By my side
Night and day
Through it all
Maybe come what may

Swept away on a wave of emotion
Over-caught in the eye of the storm
And whenever you smile
I can hardly believe that you're mine
Believe that you're mine

This love is
It's unmistakable
And each time I look in your eyes
I know why
This love is untouchable
I feel that my heart just can't deny
Each time I look in your eyes
Oh baby, I know why
This love is unbreakable

Shared the laughter
Shared the tears
We both know
We'll go on from here

'Cause together we are strong
In my arms
That's where you belong

I've been touched by the hands of an angel
I've been blessed by the power of love
And whenever you smile
I can hardly believe that you're mine

This love is unbreakable
It's unmistakable
Each time I look in your eyes
I know why
This love is untouchable
I feel that my heart just can't deny
Each time you whisper my name
Oh baby, I know why

Editor: Akhmad Jauhari

