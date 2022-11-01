Lirik Lagu Unbreakable - Westlife dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Unbreakable - Westlife

Took my hand

Touched my heart

Held me close

You were always there

By my side

Night and day

Through it all

Maybe come what may

Swept away on a wave of emotion

Over-caught in the eye of the storm

And whenever you smile

I can hardly believe that you're mine

Believe that you're mine

This love is

It's unmistakable

And each time I look in your eyes

I know why

This love is untouchable

I feel that my heart just can't deny

Each time I look in your eyes

Oh baby, I know why

This love is unbreakable

Shared the laughter

Shared the tears

We both know

We'll go on from here

'Cause together we are strong

In my arms

That's where you belong

I've been touched by the hands of an angel

I've been blessed by the power of love

And whenever you smile

I can hardly believe that you're mine

This love is unbreakable

It's unmistakable

Each time I look in your eyes

I know why

This love is untouchable

I feel that my heart just can't deny

Each time you whisper my name

Oh baby, I know why