Lirik Lagu EX - Kiana Ledé dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu EX

Hey, hm

We went from 2 AM calls to zero communication, yeah

We spent too long in heaven that

We felt the elevation

Just 'cause it's different and we're not the same

Doesn't mean things have to change

I got no trouble with my pride, got trouble cutting ties

I don't wanna be your ex

We way too good at being friends

Can we still hangout

On the low, get wild

I don't wanna be your, I don't wanna be your

Hit ya girl up with a text, when you're alone and feeling stressed

I don't gotta be in love with you, to love you

I don't wanna be your, so don't treat me like your

E-e-e-e, e-e-ex

I don't want to be your

E-e-e-e, e-e-ex

Let's skip the awkward run-ins, or

Pretending like we're strangers

And get back to how we started, yeah

Don't pour water on fire

Just 'cause it's different and we're not the same

Doesn't mean things have to change

I got no trouble with my pride, got trouble cutting ties

I don't wanna be your ex

We way too good at being friends

Can we still hangout

On the low, get wild

I don't wanna be your, I don't wanna be your

Hit ya girl up with a text, when you're alone and feeling stressed

I don't gotta be in love with you, to love you

I don't wanna be your, so don't treat me like your

E-e-e-e, e-e-ex

I don't want to be your

E-e-e-e, e-e-ex

Don't act like I don't care for you

'Cause you know I'd always be there for you (oh)

Don't act like I don't care for ya

'Cause you know I'd always be there for you

I don't want to be your ex

We're way too good at being friends

Can we still hangout on the low get wild

I don't want to be your, I don't want to be your

I don't wanna be your ex

We way too good at being friends (yeah)

Can we still hangout

On the low, get wild

I don't wanna be your, I don't wanna be your

Hit ya girl up with a text, when you're alone and feeling stressed

I don't gotta be in love with you, to love you (love you)

I don't wanna be your, so don't treat me like your

E-e-e-e, e-e-ex

I don't want to be your

E-e-e-e, e-e-ex

E-e-e-e, e-e-ex

I don't want to be your

E-e-e-e, e-e-ex

Credit

Artis: Kiana Ledé