Lirik Lagu iSpy - Kyle dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 1 November 2022, 02:08 WIB
Kyle - iSpy.
Kyle - iSpy. //YouTube Kyle

Lirik Lagu iSpy

Man, fuck
What's wrong Kyle?
Man, these kids, man, talkin' shit, makin' me feel bad
Man, fuck them kids, bro! Look around, bro, look at life
Man, you're right
Mmm, you see? You see these fine bitches over here?
Yeah, woah...
You see these trees man? You see this water?
I guess it is okay
Come on, man, you got so much more to appreciate, man
Man you know what, y-you're right...
You damn right I'm right, I can't remember a time I was god-damn wrong
Man, thanks, Lil' Boat
Hey man, that's what I'm here for

I ain't been gettin' high...
Well maybe a little, baby I don't wanna lie
I know when you text me girl, I don't always reply
Well you're not an angel either, you can't even fly
I notice, you think that you know shit
All this shade that's comin' at me, I wonder who throws it
They can't see the vision, boy they must be out of focus
That's a real hot album homie, I wonder who wrote it, oh shit
Otay, pray them niggas go away
Always hella clowns around it look like Cirque Du Soleil
This is not the album either, these are just the throwaways
This shit still so cold when it drop, it's gonna be a mothafuckin' snow day
Ayy, boy is good and he knows it, he don't say it, he shows it
I'm just like DeRozan, if I shoot it, it goes in
I am in Cali just coastin', get 'em so wet they need coasters
I got a selfie with Oprah, I just ain't never post it
And I'm in my happy place posted, I ain't frown since '06
I ain't cried since '01, my pad like Six Flags and your house is no fun
You can come back to mine though, your friend ain't cute but it's fine though
We gon' end on a high note

I spy with my little eye
A girlie I can get 'cause she don't get too many likes
A curly-headed cutie I can turn into my wife
Wait, that means forever, ever, hold up, never mind
Oh, I spy with my little eye
A girlie I can get 'cause she don't get too many likes
A curly-headed cutie I can turn into my wife
Wait, that means forever, ever, hold up, never mind

Oh I, I spy with my little eye
I spy, I spy with my little eye
Oh I, I spy with my little eye
I spy, I spy with my little eye
Oh I...

She said she 21, I might have to I.D. that
All my bitches come in pairs like balls in my nutsack
I remember ridin' around the city in a Hatchback
Lookin' for a problem with my young goblins
I'ma send a model home with her neck throbbin'
I done made so much money that it's non-stoppin'
Got my brothers on my back like the last name
I remember tellin' everyone I couldn't be tamed
Woah, six months later I had snapped and now I'm in the game
Went from fake chains to diamonds in another lane
Went from "Can you take me here?" to skrrting out the lane
Went from "Damn this nigga lame" to remember my name
So I remember all the people who ain't fucked with me
They went to college, now all them niggas is history
Upgraded from gold to diamonds in my teeth
Riding deep in the van, like we lookin' for a mystery (Raggy!)
So don't fuck with me
No, lately I been livin' like luxury
Boat and Kyle stick together like piano keys
And on my mother's mother I won't fuck a bitch without a damn rubber

I spy with my little eye
A girlie I can get 'cause she don't get too many likes
A curly-headed cutie I can turn into my wife
Wait, that means forever, ever, hold up, never mind
Oh, I... I spy with my little eye
A girlie I can get 'cause she don't get too many likes
A curly-headed cutie I can turn into my wife
Wait, that means forever, ever, hold up, never mind

Oh I, I spy with my little eye
I spy, I spy with my little eye
Oh I, I spy with my little eye
I spy, I spy with my little eye
Oh I...

Credit

Halaman:
1
2
3

Editor: Nopsi Marga

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Berdendang Bergoyang Hari Ketiga Dibatalkan, Rossa: Jujur Terharu, Meniadakan Event Demi Keselamatan Penonton 

Berdendang Bergoyang Hari Ketiga Dibatalkan, Rossa: Jujur Terharu, Meniadakan Event Demi Keselamatan Penonton 

31 Oktober 2022, 14:05 WIB
Lirik Lagu Lights and Thunder - White Lion dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Lights and Thunder - White Lion dan Fakta di Baliknya

31 Oktober 2022, 00:15 WIB
Lirik Lagu Stay With Me - Danity Kane dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Stay With Me - Danity Kane dan Fakta di Baliknya

30 Oktober 2022, 01:25 WIB
Lirik Lagu Cabs Pake Motor - Young Lex dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Cabs Pake Motor - Young Lex dan Fakta di Baliknya

30 Oktober 2022, 00:25 WIB
Cara Beli Tiket Konser BLACKPINK Born Pink World Tour di Jakarta, Lengkap dengan Jadwal Pemesanan

Cara Beli Tiket Konser BLACKPINK Born Pink World Tour di Jakarta, Lengkap dengan Jadwal Pemesanan

29 Oktober 2022, 11:20 WIB
Jadwal Presale Tiket Konser BLACKPINK di Jakarta, Catat Trik Agar Dapat Membeli Lebih Awal!

Jadwal Presale Tiket Konser BLACKPINK di Jakarta, Catat Trik Agar Dapat Membeli Lebih Awal!

29 Oktober 2022, 10:07 WIB
Lirik Lagu Good at Night - David Nail dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Good at Night - David Nail dan Fakta di Baliknya

29 Oktober 2022, 02:35 WIB
Konser BLACKPINK di Jakarta Digelar 2 Hari, Intip Bocoran Harga Tiketnya

Konser BLACKPINK di Jakarta Digelar 2 Hari, Intip Bocoran Harga Tiketnya

28 Oktober 2022, 17:33 WIB
PAS Band Lolos dari Jerat DCDC Pengadilan Musik

PAS Band Lolos dari Jerat DCDC Pengadilan Musik

28 Oktober 2022, 12:23 WIB
Lirik Lagu Mr. Chu – Apink dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Mr. Chu – Apink dan Fakta di Baliknya

28 Oktober 2022, 02:03 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Viral Polisi Duduk-duduk Santai saat Menilang, Pelanggar Disasar Menggunakan Kamera HP?
2

Bom di Mogadishu Somalia Tewaskan 100 Orang, Presiden Salahkan Kelompok Al-Shabaab
3

Majikan yang Diduga Sekap dan Siksa ART di Cilame Tak Terima Rumah Dibongkar: Saya Cuma Belanja Sayur Loh
4

Dugaan Penyebab Tragedi Maut di Perayaan Halloween Korea Selatan Diungkap Saksi Mata
5

Ayah Angelina Sondakh Meninggal Dunia
6

Kronologi Tragedi Maut Pesta Halloween Korea Selatan, Suka Cita Berubah Jadi Mimpi Buruk dalam Sekejap
7

Kode Redeem FF 30 Oktober 2022, Kejutan Penuh untuk Survivor Free Fire
8

Dewi Perssik Murka Dituduh Iri Kepada Lesti Kejora hingga Jual Diri, yang Nemuin Pertama Dapet 100jt
9

Ada Pemutihan Pajak Kendaraan Bermotor di Jawa Barat, Simak Syarat dan Ketentuannya
10

Daftar Hari Besar dan Tanggal Merah November 2022, Simak Selengkapnya

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Jurnal Sumsel

Ramalan Zodiak Aquarius Hari Ini, Selasa 1 November 2022: Siap Membawa Hubungan ke Jenjang Berikutnya

Ramalan Zodiak Aquarius Hari Ini, Selasa 1 November 2022: Siap Membawa Hubungan ke Jenjang Berikutnya

1 November 2022, 03:15 WIB

Jurnal Ngawi

Contoh Soal Tes PPK KPU Plus Kunci Jawaban dan Penjelasan Tentang Kepemiluan dan UU

Contoh Soal Tes PPK KPU Plus Kunci Jawaban dan Penjelasan Tentang Kepemiluan dan UU

1 November 2022, 03:10 WIB

Utara Times

Kalender Jawa Selasa 1 November 2022 Lengkap dengan Pasaran, Wuku dan Weton Hari Ini

Kalender Jawa Selasa 1 November 2022 Lengkap dengan Pasaran, Wuku dan Weton Hari Ini

1 November 2022, 03:10 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Majalengka Hari Ini Selasa 1 November 2022, Ini Waktunya

Jadwal Sholat Majalengka Hari Ini Selasa 1 November 2022, Ini Waktunya

1 November 2022, 03:10 WIB

Portal Kudus

Soal Matematika Kelas 5 PECAHAN dan Kunci Jawaban, Sebagai Latihan Menghadapi UAS PAS Seperti Berikut

Soal Matematika Kelas 5 PECAHAN dan Kunci Jawaban, Sebagai Latihan Menghadapi UAS PAS Seperti Berikut

1 November 2022, 03:05 WIB

Buleleng Post

Kode Redeem Modern Warships, Selasa 1 November 2022 Segera Tukarkan Sekarang Juga

Kode Redeem Modern Warships, Selasa 1 November 2022 Segera Tukarkan Sekarang Juga

1 November 2022, 03:05 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Indramayu Hari Ini Selasa 1 November 2022, Ini Waktunya

Jadwal Sholat Indramayu Hari Ini Selasa 1 November 2022, Ini Waktunya

1 November 2022, 03:05 WIB

Utara Times

Weton dalam Tanggalan Jawa Hari Ini Selasa 1 November 2022: Watak, Keberuntungan dan Jodoh

Weton dalam Tanggalan Jawa Hari Ini Selasa 1 November 2022: Watak, Keberuntungan dan Jodoh

1 November 2022, 03:00 WIB

Jurnal Sumsel

Ramalan Zodiak Pisces Hari Ini, Selasa 1 November 2022: Pertimbangkan dengan Bijak Soal Karir Anda Kali Ini

Ramalan Zodiak Pisces Hari Ini, Selasa 1 November 2022: Pertimbangkan dengan Bijak Soal Karir Anda Kali Ini

1 November 2022, 03:00 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kuningan Hari Ini Selasa 1 November 2022, Ini Waktunya

Jadwal Sholat Kuningan Hari Ini Selasa 1 November 2022, Ini Waktunya

1 November 2022, 03:00 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Gaharnya Sang Pemburu, Inilah New Royal Enfield Hunter 350, Kenali Lebih Dekat

Gaharnya Sang Pemburu, Inilah New Royal Enfield Hunter 350, Kenali Lebih Dekat

1 November 2022, 02:35 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Chord dan Lirik Cinta Tiga Segi dari Saleem Lengkap dengan Liriknya

Chord dan Lirik Cinta Tiga Segi dari Saleem Lengkap dengan Liriknya

1 November 2022, 02:30 WIB

Berita KBB

Jadwal Sholat Kota Cimahi Hari Ini Selasa 1 November 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

Jadwal Sholat Kota Cimahi Hari Ini Selasa 1 November 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

1 November 2022, 02:30 WIB

Jembrana Bali

Viral !!! Untuk Pertama Kalinya Arab Saudi Menggelar Perayaan Halloween

Viral !!! Untuk Pertama Kalinya Arab Saudi Menggelar Perayaan Halloween

1 November 2022, 02:26 WIB

Portal Lebak

Electronic Arts EA Akan Kembangkan Tiga Game Marvel, Dimulai Dari Iron Man

Electronic Arts EA Akan Kembangkan Tiga Game Marvel, Dimulai Dari Iron Man

1 November 2022, 02:24 WIB

Kilas Cimahi

Jadwal Acara TV SCTV Hari Ini, Selasa 1 November 2022, Ada Jingga dan Senja dan Takdir Cinta Yang Kupilih

Jadwal Acara TV SCTV Hari Ini, Selasa 1 November 2022, Ada Jingga dan Senja dan Takdir Cinta Yang Kupilih

1 November 2022, 02:20 WIB

Kepri Post

Baca Yuk Ramalan Zodiak Gemini Hari Ini 1 November 2022 : Asmara Cinta Teman Lama, Karir Mungkin Stres

Baca Yuk Ramalan Zodiak Gemini Hari Ini 1 November 2022 : Asmara Cinta Teman Lama, Karir Mungkin Stres

1 November 2022, 02:20 WIB

Jembrana Bali

Warganet Kritik Perayaan Halloween di Arab Saudi, Tapi Melarang Perayaan Maulid Nabi Muhammad

Warganet Kritik Perayaan Halloween di Arab Saudi, Tapi Melarang Perayaan Maulid Nabi Muhammad

1 November 2022, 02:12 WIB

Kilas Cimahi

Link Nonton dan Jadwal Acara TV Indosiar Hari Ini, Selasa 1 November 2022, Yang Menayangkan Live D' Academy 5

Link Nonton dan Jadwal Acara TV Indosiar Hari Ini, Selasa 1 November 2022, Yang Menayangkan Live D' Academy 5

1 November 2022, 02:12 WIB

Portal Kudus

Soal Matematika Kelas 5 Pecahan, Dapat Disimak Disini Sebagai Latihan UAS PAS Tahun 2022

Soal Matematika Kelas 5 Pecahan, Dapat Disimak Disini Sebagai Latihan UAS PAS Tahun 2022

1 November 2022, 02:05 WIB

Kilas Cimahi

Simak Jadwal Acara TV ANTV Hari Ini, Selasa 1 November 2022 Lengkap Dengan Link Nonton, Ada Bintang Samudera

Simak Jadwal Acara TV ANTV Hari Ini, Selasa 1 November 2022 Lengkap Dengan Link Nonton, Ada Bintang Samudera

1 November 2022, 02:03 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Chord Gitar Lick Samba, Bob Marley dengan Lirik yang Lengkap

Chord Gitar Lick Samba, Bob Marley dengan Lirik yang Lengkap

1 November 2022, 02:00 WIB

Chanel Sulsel

Prakiraan Cuaca Selasa,1 November 2022 Sulawesi Selatan, Siang Hari Diguyur Hujan

Prakiraan Cuaca Selasa,1 November 2022 Sulawesi Selatan, Siang Hari Diguyur Hujan

1 November 2022, 02:00 WIB

Berita KBB

Jadwal Sholat Kota Bandung Hari Ini Selasa 1 November 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

Jadwal Sholat Kota Bandung Hari Ini Selasa 1 November 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

1 November 2022, 02:00 WIB

Kilas Cimahi

Jadwal Acara TV MNCTV Hari ini, Selasa 1 November 2022 Lengkap Dengan Link Nontonnya, Ada Upin & Ipin

Jadwal Acara TV MNCTV Hari ini, Selasa 1 November 2022 Lengkap Dengan Link Nontonnya, Ada Upin & Ipin

1 November 2022, 01:52 WIB