Lirik Lagu iSpy - Kyle dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu iSpy

Man, fuck

What's wrong Kyle?

Man, these kids, man, talkin' shit, makin' me feel bad

Man, fuck them kids, bro! Look around, bro, look at life

Man, you're right

Mmm, you see? You see these fine bitches over here?

Yeah, woah...

You see these trees man? You see this water?

I guess it is okay

Come on, man, you got so much more to appreciate, man

Man you know what, y-you're right...

You damn right I'm right, I can't remember a time I was god-damn wrong

Man, thanks, Lil' Boat

Hey man, that's what I'm here for

I ain't been gettin' high...

Well maybe a little, baby I don't wanna lie

I know when you text me girl, I don't always reply

Well you're not an angel either, you can't even fly

I notice, you think that you know shit

All this shade that's comin' at me, I wonder who throws it

They can't see the vision, boy they must be out of focus

That's a real hot album homie, I wonder who wrote it, oh shit

Otay, pray them niggas go away

Always hella clowns around it look like Cirque Du Soleil

This is not the album either, these are just the throwaways

This shit still so cold when it drop, it's gonna be a mothafuckin' snow day

Ayy, boy is good and he knows it, he don't say it, he shows it

I'm just like DeRozan, if I shoot it, it goes in

I am in Cali just coastin', get 'em so wet they need coasters

I got a selfie with Oprah, I just ain't never post it

And I'm in my happy place posted, I ain't frown since '06

I ain't cried since '01, my pad like Six Flags and your house is no fun

You can come back to mine though, your friend ain't cute but it's fine though

We gon' end on a high note

I spy with my little eye

A girlie I can get 'cause she don't get too many likes

A curly-headed cutie I can turn into my wife

Wait, that means forever, ever, hold up, never mind

Oh, I spy with my little eye

A girlie I can get 'cause she don't get too many likes

A curly-headed cutie I can turn into my wife

Wait, that means forever, ever, hold up, never mind

Oh I, I spy with my little eye

I spy, I spy with my little eye

Oh I, I spy with my little eye

I spy, I spy with my little eye

Oh I...

She said she 21, I might have to I.D. that

All my bitches come in pairs like balls in my nutsack

I remember ridin' around the city in a Hatchback

Lookin' for a problem with my young goblins

I'ma send a model home with her neck throbbin'

I done made so much money that it's non-stoppin'

Got my brothers on my back like the last name

I remember tellin' everyone I couldn't be tamed

Woah, six months later I had snapped and now I'm in the game

Went from fake chains to diamonds in another lane

Went from "Can you take me here?" to skrrting out the lane

Went from "Damn this nigga lame" to remember my name

So I remember all the people who ain't fucked with me

They went to college, now all them niggas is history

Upgraded from gold to diamonds in my teeth

Riding deep in the van, like we lookin' for a mystery (Raggy!)

So don't fuck with me

No, lately I been livin' like luxury

Boat and Kyle stick together like piano keys

And on my mother's mother I won't fuck a bitch without a damn rubber

I spy with my little eye

A girlie I can get 'cause she don't get too many likes

A curly-headed cutie I can turn into my wife

Wait, that means forever, ever, hold up, never mind

Oh, I... I spy with my little eye

A girlie I can get 'cause she don't get too many likes

A curly-headed cutie I can turn into my wife

Wait, that means forever, ever, hold up, never mind

Oh I, I spy with my little eye

I spy, I spy with my little eye

Oh I, I spy with my little eye

I spy, I spy with my little eye

Oh I...

Credit