Lirik Lagu iSpy - Kyle dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu iSpy
Man, fuck
What's wrong Kyle?
Man, these kids, man, talkin' shit, makin' me feel bad
Man, fuck them kids, bro! Look around, bro, look at life
Man, you're right
Mmm, you see? You see these fine bitches over here?
Yeah, woah...
You see these trees man? You see this water?
I guess it is okay
Come on, man, you got so much more to appreciate, man
Man you know what, y-you're right...
You damn right I'm right, I can't remember a time I was god-damn wrong
Man, thanks, Lil' Boat
Hey man, that's what I'm here for
I ain't been gettin' high...
Well maybe a little, baby I don't wanna lie
I know when you text me girl, I don't always reply
Well you're not an angel either, you can't even fly
I notice, you think that you know shit
All this shade that's comin' at me, I wonder who throws it
They can't see the vision, boy they must be out of focus
That's a real hot album homie, I wonder who wrote it, oh shit
Otay, pray them niggas go away
Always hella clowns around it look like Cirque Du Soleil
This is not the album either, these are just the throwaways
This shit still so cold when it drop, it's gonna be a mothafuckin' snow day
Ayy, boy is good and he knows it, he don't say it, he shows it
I'm just like DeRozan, if I shoot it, it goes in
I am in Cali just coastin', get 'em so wet they need coasters
I got a selfie with Oprah, I just ain't never post it
And I'm in my happy place posted, I ain't frown since '06
I ain't cried since '01, my pad like Six Flags and your house is no fun
You can come back to mine though, your friend ain't cute but it's fine though
We gon' end on a high note
I spy with my little eye
A girlie I can get 'cause she don't get too many likes
A curly-headed cutie I can turn into my wife
Wait, that means forever, ever, hold up, never mind
Oh, I spy with my little eye
A girlie I can get 'cause she don't get too many likes
A curly-headed cutie I can turn into my wife
Wait, that means forever, ever, hold up, never mind
Oh I, I spy with my little eye
I spy, I spy with my little eye
Oh I, I spy with my little eye
I spy, I spy with my little eye
Oh I...
She said she 21, I might have to I.D. that
All my bitches come in pairs like balls in my nutsack
I remember ridin' around the city in a Hatchback
Lookin' for a problem with my young goblins
I'ma send a model home with her neck throbbin'
I done made so much money that it's non-stoppin'
Got my brothers on my back like the last name
I remember tellin' everyone I couldn't be tamed
Woah, six months later I had snapped and now I'm in the game
Went from fake chains to diamonds in another lane
Went from "Can you take me here?" to skrrting out the lane
Went from "Damn this nigga lame" to remember my name
So I remember all the people who ain't fucked with me
They went to college, now all them niggas is history
Upgraded from gold to diamonds in my teeth
Riding deep in the van, like we lookin' for a mystery (Raggy!)
So don't fuck with me
No, lately I been livin' like luxury
Boat and Kyle stick together like piano keys
And on my mother's mother I won't fuck a bitch without a damn rubber
I spy with my little eye
A girlie I can get 'cause she don't get too many likes
A curly-headed cutie I can turn into my wife
Wait, that means forever, ever, hold up, never mind
Oh, I... I spy with my little eye
A girlie I can get 'cause she don't get too many likes
A curly-headed cutie I can turn into my wife
Wait, that means forever, ever, hold up, never mind
Oh I, I spy with my little eye
I spy, I spy with my little eye
Oh I, I spy with my little eye
I spy, I spy with my little eye
Oh I...
