Lirik Lagu Now I Know - Kaleb J dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Now I Know
Aku tak menyadari kau t'lah menaruh hati
Kepadaku yang selalu menjadi temanmu
Awalnya ku tak ingin membuka pintu hati
Tak sengaja t'lah terbuka lagi hatiku
Aku salah t'lah mengacuhkanmu
Sampai kau lelah sendiri
Dan memilih tuk pergi
Now I know how much I love you (now I know)
I'm so lost without you
When you're not by my side
Now I know how much I love you (now I know)
And now I know how much I need you
Now I realize
Yes I know it's all too late
Terlambat ku mengerti arti dirimu kasih
Bukan sekedar pengisi hari kau lain
Bahkan saat diriku belum sadar cintamu
Aku tak bisa terlalu jauh darimu
Aku salah t'lah mengacuhkanmu (salahku acuhkanmu)
Sampai kau lelah sendiri
Dan memilih tuk pergi
Now I know how much I love you (now I know)
I'm so lost without you
When you're not by my side
Now I know how much I love you (now I know)
And now I know how much I need you
Now I realize
Yes I know it's all too late
Now I know how much I love you (now I know)
I'm so lost without you
When you're not by my side
Now I know how much I love you (now I know)
And now I know how much I need you
And now it's all too late
It's all too late
Now I know how much I love you (now I know)
I'm so lost without you
When you're not by my side (when you're not by my side)
Now I know (I love you)
How much I love you (I need you)
And I miss you I know how much I need you (and now)
Now I realize
Yes I know it's all too late hm
