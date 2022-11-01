Lirik Lagu Now I Know - Kaleb J dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Now I Know

Aku tak menyadari kau t'lah menaruh hati

Kepadaku yang selalu menjadi temanmu

Awalnya ku tak ingin membuka pintu hati

Tak sengaja t'lah terbuka lagi hatiku

Aku salah t'lah mengacuhkanmu

Sampai kau lelah sendiri

Dan memilih tuk pergi

Now I know how much I love you (now I know)

I'm so lost without you

When you're not by my side

Now I know how much I love you (now I know)

And now I know how much I need you

Now I realize

Yes I know it's all too late

Terlambat ku mengerti arti dirimu kasih

Bukan sekedar pengisi hari kau lain

Bahkan saat diriku belum sadar cintamu

Aku tak bisa terlalu jauh darimu

Aku salah t'lah mengacuhkanmu (salahku acuhkanmu)

Sampai kau lelah sendiri

Dan memilih tuk pergi

Now I know how much I love you (now I know)

I'm so lost without you

When you're not by my side

Now I know how much I love you (now I know)

And now I know how much I need you

Now I realize

Yes I know it's all too late

Now I know how much I love you (now I know)

I'm so lost without you

When you're not by my side

Now I know how much I love you (now I know)

And now I know how much I need you

And now it's all too late

It's all too late

Now I know how much I love you (now I know)

I'm so lost without you

When you're not by my side (when you're not by my side)

Now I know (I love you)

How much I love you (I need you)

And I miss you I know how much I need you (and now)

Now I realize

Yes I know it's all too late hm