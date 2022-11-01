Lirik Lagu Im So Groovy - Future dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 1 November 2022, 01:04 WIB
Future
Future /YouTube/Future

Im So Groovy - Future

I am Pluto
Never forget, never forget
Okay

I'm so groovy, I got power
I'm so groovy, I got power
That’s your bitch? I just bought her
Oh that’s your bitch? I just bought her
Percs and molly, mhm, Plain Jane, mhm
I just fucked her face, mhm, I don’t know her name, mhm

Tom Brady, Tony Snow (Mhm)
I just backdoored your ho (Mhm)
Goin' brazy at the jeweler (Mhm)
I just suicide my doors (Mhm)
Candy yams in the ‘partment (Mhm)
Living like Nino (Mhm)
Hydrocodone let me breathe (Mhm)
VVS’s on my sleeves (Mhm)
Pure molly, codeine (Mhm)
Blind your eye with my ring (Mhm)
You ain’t never gon' to see me (Mhm)
I get Stella the McCartney
High fashion, mhm (Mhm)
John Madden, mhm (Mhm)
Buy sex, mhm (Mhm)
No relation, mhm (Mhm)
Bought the jet, mhm (Mhm)
60K, mhm (Mhm)
Austin Powers, mhm (Mhm)
M.I.A (Mhm)
Steven Seagal, mhm (Mhm)
"Hard To Kill", mhm (Mhm)
Stuffed cigars, mhm (Mhm)
Hide your broad, mhm (Mhm)
She photoshopped, mhm (Mhm)
I’m photogenic, mhm (Mhm)
I just bent the Bentley, mhm (Mhm)
Did a U-turn, mhm (Mhm)
Duck the cops, mhm (Mhm)
Serving rocks, mhm (Mhm)
Made it to the top, uh-huh (Mhm)
Fuck going platinum, uh-huh

I'm so groovy, I got power
I'm so groovy, I got power
That’s your bitch? I just bought her
Oh that’s your bitch? I just bought her
Percs and molly, mhm, Plain Jane, mhm
I just fucked her face, mhm, I don’t know her name, mhm

I'm the last don, I'm the last con
Done turned it up to an icon
Pimpin’ hoes nigga, ugh
Thots expose niggas, huh
Paper tags on the yacht
I just smashed in the clouds
Thousand bags in the clouds
Louis rag, wipe me down
Cash king on a clown
So prestigious, so profound
Cash cloud, let me live
50 cars at the crib
Private dinners on the leer
VVS’s when I steer
Instant glam on my ear
Outer space when I appear
Promethazine in my seal
A yellow bone in the rear
Dapper God, I’m in here
Fuck your squad, they some queers
My conversation bringing mills to ya
I get my brother to bring the bales to ya
Killas on the right and the left to ya
Gang gang, whatever’s left of ya

I'm so groovy, I got power
I'm so groovy, I got power
That’s your bitch? I just bought her
Oh that’s your bitch? I just bought her
Percs and molly, mhm, Plain Jane, mhm
I just fucked her face, mhm, I don’t know her name, mhm

I don’t know her name, mhm
I don’t know her name, mhm
(I don’t know her name, mhm)

Sitting in the 'vert, mhm
Got a lotta dirt, mhm
Courtroom flow, mhm
Now I’m sitting courtside with your ho, mhm
Addy’s work miracles, hmm
Benji’s subliminal, hmm
(Hmm, mhm)
Uptown, Lenox, mhm
All about the Benji’s, mhm
Pour a little Henny, hmm
Totin' the semi, hmm
Making love with my diamonds on, hmm
Diamonds on honeycomb, hmm
Hit 'em with the stick, ooh ooh
I just copped the deu-u-uce (Mhm)
Syrup like Denny’s (Mhm)
Bitch brown like a penny (Mhm)
Tote it up in one minute (Mhm)
Out of the country, I hit it (Mhm)
Playing with the trenches in a suit
Armani got me with the juice
Made a bad bitch my masseuse
Take a little stress off the crew

I'm so groovy, I got power
I'm so groovy, I got power
That’s your bitch? I just bought her
Oh that’s your bitch? I just bought her
Percs and molly, mhm, Plain Jane, mhm
I just fucked her face, mhm, I don’t know her name, mhm

I don’t know her name, mhm
I don’t know her name, mhm
(I don’t know her name, mhm)

Credit

Produser: TrePounds dan Tarentino

Penulis: TrePounds, Tarentino, dan Future

Album: FUTURE

Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap

Fakta di balik lagu

I'm So Groovy merupakan lagu yang dibawakan oleh Future dan dirilis pada 17 Februari 2017. Lagu ini merupakan salah satu lagu yang ada dalam album hitnya yang bertajuk FUTURE.

I'm So Groovy merupakan sebuah syair pujian untuk kesuksesan yang telah dicapai oleh Future di industri musik sehingga ia bisa menjalani dan menikmati hidup dengan sepenuhnya.

Sepanjang lagu, Future melakukan rap tentang hal-hal dalam hidup yang ia nikmati, seperti perhiasan, obat-obatan, pakaian desainer, dan kendaraan eksotis.

Dalam lagu ini pun ia membandingkan dirinya dengan karakter film karismatik, seperti Austin Powers dan Steven Seagal di film Hard to Kill.

Diketahui, Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) telah menganugerahi lagu ini dengan sertifikat platinum pada 8 Desember 2020. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***

Editor: Tita Salsabila

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Terkini

Berdendang Bergoyang Hari Ketiga Dibatalkan, Rossa: Jujur Terharu, Meniadakan Event Demi Keselamatan Penonton 

Berdendang Bergoyang Hari Ketiga Dibatalkan, Rossa: Jujur Terharu, Meniadakan Event Demi Keselamatan Penonton 

31 Oktober 2022, 14:05 WIB
Lirik Lagu Lights and Thunder - White Lion dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Lights and Thunder - White Lion dan Fakta di Baliknya

31 Oktober 2022, 00:15 WIB
Lirik Lagu Stay With Me - Danity Kane dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Stay With Me - Danity Kane dan Fakta di Baliknya

30 Oktober 2022, 01:25 WIB
Lirik Lagu Cabs Pake Motor - Young Lex dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Cabs Pake Motor - Young Lex dan Fakta di Baliknya

30 Oktober 2022, 00:25 WIB
Cara Beli Tiket Konser BLACKPINK Born Pink World Tour di Jakarta, Lengkap dengan Jadwal Pemesanan

Cara Beli Tiket Konser BLACKPINK Born Pink World Tour di Jakarta, Lengkap dengan Jadwal Pemesanan

29 Oktober 2022, 11:20 WIB
Jadwal Presale Tiket Konser BLACKPINK di Jakarta, Catat Trik Agar Dapat Membeli Lebih Awal!

Jadwal Presale Tiket Konser BLACKPINK di Jakarta, Catat Trik Agar Dapat Membeli Lebih Awal!

29 Oktober 2022, 10:07 WIB
Lirik Lagu Good at Night - David Nail dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Good at Night - David Nail dan Fakta di Baliknya

29 Oktober 2022, 02:35 WIB
Konser BLACKPINK di Jakarta Digelar 2 Hari, Intip Bocoran Harga Tiketnya

Konser BLACKPINK di Jakarta Digelar 2 Hari, Intip Bocoran Harga Tiketnya

28 Oktober 2022, 17:33 WIB
PAS Band Lolos dari Jerat DCDC Pengadilan Musik

PAS Band Lolos dari Jerat DCDC Pengadilan Musik

28 Oktober 2022, 12:23 WIB
Lirik Lagu Mr. Chu – Apink dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Mr. Chu – Apink dan Fakta di Baliknya

28 Oktober 2022, 02:03 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Viral Polisi Duduk-duduk Santai saat Menilang, Pelanggar Disasar Menggunakan Kamera HP?
2

Majikan yang Diduga Sekap dan Siksa ART di Cilame Tak Terima Rumah Dibongkar: Saya Cuma Belanja Sayur Loh
3

Dugaan Penyebab Tragedi Maut di Perayaan Halloween Korea Selatan Diungkap Saksi Mata
4

Ayah Angelina Sondakh Meninggal Dunia
5

Kronologi Tragedi Maut Pesta Halloween Korea Selatan, Suka Cita Berubah Jadi Mimpi Buruk dalam Sekejap
6

Kode Redeem FF 30 Oktober 2022, Kejutan Penuh untuk Survivor Free Fire
7

Dewi Perssik Murka Dituduh Iri Kepada Lesti Kejora hingga Jual Diri, yang Nemuin Pertama Dapet 100jt
8

Ada Pemutihan Pajak Kendaraan Bermotor di Jawa Barat, Simak Syarat dan Ketentuannya
9

Daftar Hari Besar dan Tanggal Merah November 2022, Simak Selengkapnya
10

Nathalie Holscher Tak Segan Bawa Mantan Pacar ke Acara Keluarga Besar

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Kilas Cimahi

Jadwal Lengkap Acara TV RCTI Hari Ini, Selasa 1 November 2022 Beserta Link Nonton Ada Ikatan Cinta

Jadwal Lengkap Acara TV RCTI Hari Ini, Selasa 1 November 2022 Beserta Link Nonton Ada Ikatan Cinta

1 November 2022, 01:40 WIB

Jembrana Bali

Instagram Down, Banyak Akun Instagram Kena Suspend

Instagram Down, Banyak Akun Instagram Kena Suspend

1 November 2022, 01:35 WIB

Portal Majalengka

Kisi-kisi dan Contoh Soal Tes Tulis PPK Lengkap dengan Jawabannya, untuk Pemilu 2024

Kisi-kisi dan Contoh Soal Tes Tulis PPK Lengkap dengan Jawabannya, untuk Pemilu 2024

1 November 2022, 01:30 WIB

Portal Lebak

Tragedi Itaewon: Korban Meninggal Dunia Meningkat Jadi 154 Jiwa, Kemungkinan Masih Bisa Bertambah

Tragedi Itaewon: Korban Meninggal Dunia Meningkat Jadi 154 Jiwa, Kemungkinan Masih Bisa Bertambah

1 November 2022, 01:14 WIB

Kepri Post

Ramalan Bintang Horoskop Zodiak Cancer, Aquarius dan Taurus Hari Ini 1 November : Cinta Asmara Karir Keuangan

Ramalan Bintang Horoskop Zodiak Cancer, Aquarius dan Taurus Hari Ini 1 November : Cinta Asmara Karir Keuangan

1 November 2022, 01:10 WIB

Cilacap Update

Hasil Seleksi Kartu Prakerja Gelombang 47 Sudah Diumumkan, Simak Cara Cek Hasil Seleksi di prakerja.go.id

Hasil Seleksi Kartu Prakerja Gelombang 47 Sudah Diumumkan, Simak Cara Cek Hasil Seleksi di prakerja.go.id

1 November 2022, 01:08 WIB

Portal Bangka Belitung

Instagram Down Serentak, Ini Cara Atasi Pengguna yang Terkena Suspend

Instagram Down Serentak, Ini Cara Atasi Pengguna yang Terkena Suspend

1 November 2022, 01:05 WIB

Portal Kudus

TERBARU Soal Matematika Kelas 5, Simak Pembahasan Contoh Soal Disertai Kunci Jawaban 2022

TERBARU Soal Matematika Kelas 5, Simak Pembahasan Contoh Soal Disertai Kunci Jawaban 2022

1 November 2022, 01:05 WIB

Jembrana Bali

Tragedi Halloween Itaewon Korea Selatan, Banjir Ucapan Duka Dari Para Artis

Tragedi Halloween Itaewon Korea Selatan, Banjir Ucapan Duka Dari Para Artis

1 November 2022, 01:04 WIB

Suara Halmahera

Kanjuruhan, Itaewon, dan India. Berikut Daftar Tragedi Kemanusiaan Sepanjang Bulan Oktober 2022.

Kanjuruhan, Itaewon, dan India. Berikut Daftar Tragedi Kemanusiaan Sepanjang Bulan Oktober 2022.

1 November 2022, 01:04 WIB

Kabar Priangan

Satu Lagi Hotel Bintang Tiga di Kota Tasikmalaya Bertambah, Hotel Cordela Suites Diresmikan Wali Kota

Satu Lagi Hotel Bintang Tiga di Kota Tasikmalaya Bertambah, Hotel Cordela Suites Diresmikan Wali Kota

1 November 2022, 01:03 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Bukalah Kaca Matamu, Rano Karno Tahun 1987

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Bukalah Kaca Matamu, Rano Karno Tahun 1987

1 November 2022, 00:55 WIB

Jembrana Bali

Dampak Tragedi Halloween di Itaewon, BTS Membatalkan Konser

Dampak Tragedi Halloween di Itaewon, BTS Membatalkan Konser

1 November 2022, 00:50 WIB

Indotrends

Jadwal Acara TV Trans TV Hari Ini Selasa 1 November 2022: Cek Jam Tayang Siapa Mau Jadi Juara dan Brownis

Jadwal Acara TV Trans TV Hari Ini Selasa 1 November 2022: Cek Jam Tayang Siapa Mau Jadi Juara dan Brownis

1 November 2022, 00:40 WIB

Mapay Bandung

Mimpi Bertemu Saudara yang Sudah Meninggal? Ini Arti Dibaliknya, AUTO SUKSES BESAR!

Mimpi Bertemu Saudara yang Sudah Meninggal? Ini Arti Dibaliknya, AUTO SUKSES BESAR!

1 November 2022, 00:36 WIB

Mapay Bandung

2 Makna Mimpi Bertemu Orang yang Sudah Meninggal, Berikut Pesan Misterius yang Mesti Dipecahkan

2 Makna Mimpi Bertemu Orang yang Sudah Meninggal, Berikut Pesan Misterius yang Mesti Dipecahkan

1 November 2022, 00:34 WIB

Mapay Bandung

Inilah Arti Sebenarnya Mimpi Bertemu Orang yang Sudah Meninggal, Jangan Terkejut!

Inilah Arti Sebenarnya Mimpi Bertemu Orang yang Sudah Meninggal, Jangan Terkejut!

1 November 2022, 00:31 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Chord Lagu Aerosmith dengan Judul I Dont Want To Miss A Thing. Lengkap dengan Lirik

Chord Lagu Aerosmith dengan Judul I Dont Want To Miss A Thing. Lengkap dengan Lirik

1 November 2022, 00:30 WIB

Media Purwodadi

Kode Redeem PUBG Mobile Selasa, 1 November 2022 : Jangan Lupa Klaim, Lakukan Permainan Ini Segera

Kode Redeem PUBG Mobile Selasa, 1 November 2022 : Jangan Lupa Klaim, Lakukan Permainan Ini Segera

1 November 2022, 00:30 WIB

Jurnal Soreang

Jadwal Tayang Drama Korea Shadow Detective Eps 1-8 yang Dibintangi Lee Sung Min, Jin Goo dan Kyung Soo Jin

Jadwal Tayang Drama Korea Shadow Detective Eps 1-8 yang Dibintangi Lee Sung Min, Jin Goo dan Kyung Soo Jin

1 November 2022, 00:29 WIB

Mapay Bandung

Mbah Yadi Bongkar Arti Mimpi Bertemu Orang Meninggal, Ternyata Ini Makna yang Tersembunyi

Mbah Yadi Bongkar Arti Mimpi Bertemu Orang Meninggal, Ternyata Ini Makna yang Tersembunyi

1 November 2022, 00:28 WIB

Mapay Bandung

3 Arti Mimpi Bertemu Orang yang Sudah Meninggal, Salah Satunya Bikin Dompet Jari Tebal, Asik!

3 Arti Mimpi Bertemu Orang yang Sudah Meninggal, Salah Satunya Bikin Dompet Jari Tebal, Asik!

1 November 2022, 00:25 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Desain dan Fitur Barunya Bikin Jatuh Cinta, Begini Ubahan Besar yang Dilakukan KIA pada All New Seltos 2022

Desain dan Fitur Barunya Bikin Jatuh Cinta, Begini Ubahan Besar yang Dilakukan KIA pada All New Seltos 2022

1 November 2022, 00:24 WIB

Mapay Bandung

Jangan Takut! Ini Arti Mimpi Bertemu Ayah atau Ibu yang Sudah Meninggal, Mbah Yadi Beri Penjelasan

Jangan Takut! Ini Arti Mimpi Bertemu Ayah atau Ibu yang Sudah Meninggal, Mbah Yadi Beri Penjelasan

1 November 2022, 00:22 WIB

Mantra Sukabumi

HASIL AKHIR LIVE SCORE AS Roma vs Hellas Verona Hari Ini, Skor Sementara 0-0: Cek Selengkapnya Disini

HASIL AKHIR LIVE SCORE AS Roma vs Hellas Verona Hari Ini, Skor Sementara 0-0: Cek Selengkapnya Disini

1 November 2022, 00:20 WIB