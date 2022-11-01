Lirik Lagu Im So Groovy - Future dan Fakta di Baliknya

Im So Groovy - Future
I am Pluto
Never forget, never forget
Okay
I'm so groovy, I got power
I'm so groovy, I got power
That’s your bitch? I just bought her
Oh that’s your bitch? I just bought her
Percs and molly, mhm, Plain Jane, mhm
I just fucked her face, mhm, I don’t know her name, mhm
Tom Brady, Tony Snow (Mhm)
I just backdoored your ho (Mhm)
Goin' brazy at the jeweler (Mhm)
I just suicide my doors (Mhm)
Candy yams in the ‘partment (Mhm)
Living like Nino (Mhm)
Hydrocodone let me breathe (Mhm)
VVS’s on my sleeves (Mhm)
Pure molly, codeine (Mhm)
Blind your eye with my ring (Mhm)
You ain’t never gon' to see me (Mhm)
I get Stella the McCartney
High fashion, mhm (Mhm)
John Madden, mhm (Mhm)
Buy sex, mhm (Mhm)
No relation, mhm (Mhm)
Bought the jet, mhm (Mhm)
60K, mhm (Mhm)
Austin Powers, mhm (Mhm)
M.I.A (Mhm)
Steven Seagal, mhm (Mhm)
"Hard To Kill", mhm (Mhm)
Stuffed cigars, mhm (Mhm)
Hide your broad, mhm (Mhm)
She photoshopped, mhm (Mhm)
I’m photogenic, mhm (Mhm)
I just bent the Bentley, mhm (Mhm)
Did a U-turn, mhm (Mhm)
Duck the cops, mhm (Mhm)
Serving rocks, mhm (Mhm)
Made it to the top, uh-huh (Mhm)
Fuck going platinum, uh-huh
I'm so groovy, I got power
I'm so groovy, I got power
That’s your bitch? I just bought her
Oh that’s your bitch? I just bought her
Percs and molly, mhm, Plain Jane, mhm
I just fucked her face, mhm, I don’t know her name, mhm
I'm the last don, I'm the last con
Done turned it up to an icon
Pimpin’ hoes nigga, ugh
Thots expose niggas, huh
Paper tags on the yacht
I just smashed in the clouds
Thousand bags in the clouds
Louis rag, wipe me down
Cash king on a clown
So prestigious, so profound
Cash cloud, let me live
50 cars at the crib
Private dinners on the leer
VVS’s when I steer
Instant glam on my ear
Outer space when I appear
Promethazine in my seal
A yellow bone in the rear
Dapper God, I’m in here
Fuck your squad, they some queers
My conversation bringing mills to ya
I get my brother to bring the bales to ya
Killas on the right and the left to ya
Gang gang, whatever’s left of ya
I'm so groovy, I got power
I'm so groovy, I got power
That’s your bitch? I just bought her
Oh that’s your bitch? I just bought her
Percs and molly, mhm, Plain Jane, mhm
I just fucked her face, mhm, I don’t know her name, mhm
I don’t know her name, mhm
I don’t know her name, mhm
(I don’t know her name, mhm)
Sitting in the 'vert, mhm
Got a lotta dirt, mhm
Courtroom flow, mhm
Now I’m sitting courtside with your ho, mhm
Addy’s work miracles, hmm
Benji’s subliminal, hmm
(Hmm, mhm)
Uptown, Lenox, mhm
All about the Benji’s, mhm
Pour a little Henny, hmm
Totin' the semi, hmm
Making love with my diamonds on, hmm
Diamonds on honeycomb, hmm
Hit 'em with the stick, ooh ooh
I just copped the deu-u-uce (Mhm)
Syrup like Denny’s (Mhm)
Bitch brown like a penny (Mhm)
Tote it up in one minute (Mhm)
Out of the country, I hit it (Mhm)
Playing with the trenches in a suit
Armani got me with the juice
Made a bad bitch my masseuse
Take a little stress off the crew
I'm so groovy, I got power
I'm so groovy, I got power
That’s your bitch? I just bought her
Oh that’s your bitch? I just bought her
Percs and molly, mhm, Plain Jane, mhm
I just fucked her face, mhm, I don’t know her name, mhm
I don’t know her name, mhm
I don’t know her name, mhm
(I don’t know her name, mhm)
Credit
Produser: TrePounds dan Tarentino
Penulis: TrePounds, Tarentino, dan Future
Album: FUTURE
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Fakta di balik lagu
I'm So Groovy merupakan lagu yang dibawakan oleh Future dan dirilis pada 17 Februari 2017. Lagu ini merupakan salah satu lagu yang ada dalam album hitnya yang bertajuk FUTURE.
I'm So Groovy merupakan sebuah syair pujian untuk kesuksesan yang telah dicapai oleh Future di industri musik sehingga ia bisa menjalani dan menikmati hidup dengan sepenuhnya.
Sepanjang lagu, Future melakukan rap tentang hal-hal dalam hidup yang ia nikmati, seperti perhiasan, obat-obatan, pakaian desainer, dan kendaraan eksotis.
Dalam lagu ini pun ia membandingkan dirinya dengan karakter film karismatik, seperti Austin Powers dan Steven Seagal di film Hard to Kill.
Diketahui, Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) telah menganugerahi lagu ini dengan sertifikat platinum pada 8 Desember 2020. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***
