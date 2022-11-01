Lirik Lagu Im So Groovy - Future dan Fakta di Baliknya

Im So Groovy - Future



I am Pluto

Never forget, never forget

Okay



I'm so groovy, I got power

I'm so groovy, I got power

That’s your bitch? I just bought her

Oh that’s your bitch? I just bought her

Percs and molly, mhm, Plain Jane, mhm

I just fucked her face, mhm, I don’t know her name, mhm



Tom Brady, Tony Snow (Mhm)

I just backdoored your ho (Mhm)

Goin' brazy at the jeweler (Mhm)

I just suicide my doors (Mhm)

Candy yams in the ‘partment (Mhm)

Living like Nino (Mhm)

Hydrocodone let me breathe (Mhm)

VVS’s on my sleeves (Mhm)

Pure molly, codeine (Mhm)

Blind your eye with my ring (Mhm)

You ain’t never gon' to see me (Mhm)

I get Stella the McCartney

High fashion, mhm (Mhm)

John Madden, mhm (Mhm)

Buy sex, mhm (Mhm)

No relation, mhm (Mhm)

Bought the jet, mhm (Mhm)

60K, mhm (Mhm)

Austin Powers, mhm (Mhm)

M.I.A (Mhm)

Steven Seagal, mhm (Mhm)

"Hard To Kill", mhm (Mhm)

Stuffed cigars, mhm (Mhm)

Hide your broad, mhm (Mhm)

She photoshopped, mhm (Mhm)

I’m photogenic, mhm (Mhm)

I just bent the Bentley, mhm (Mhm)

Did a U-turn, mhm (Mhm)

Duck the cops, mhm (Mhm)

Serving rocks, mhm (Mhm)

Made it to the top, uh-huh (Mhm)

Fuck going platinum, uh-huh



I'm so groovy, I got power

I'm so groovy, I got power

That’s your bitch? I just bought her

Oh that’s your bitch? I just bought her

Percs and molly, mhm, Plain Jane, mhm

I just fucked her face, mhm, I don’t know her name, mhm



I'm the last don, I'm the last con

Done turned it up to an icon

Pimpin’ hoes nigga, ugh

Thots expose niggas, huh

Paper tags on the yacht

I just smashed in the clouds

Thousand bags in the clouds

Louis rag, wipe me down

Cash king on a clown

So prestigious, so profound

Cash cloud, let me live

50 cars at the crib

Private dinners on the leer

VVS’s when I steer

Instant glam on my ear

Outer space when I appear

Promethazine in my seal

A yellow bone in the rear

Dapper God, I’m in here

Fuck your squad, they some queers

My conversation bringing mills to ya

I get my brother to bring the bales to ya

Killas on the right and the left to ya

Gang gang, whatever’s left of ya



I'm so groovy, I got power

I'm so groovy, I got power

That’s your bitch? I just bought her

Oh that’s your bitch? I just bought her

Percs and molly, mhm, Plain Jane, mhm

I just fucked her face, mhm, I don’t know her name, mhm



I don’t know her name, mhm

I don’t know her name, mhm

(I don’t know her name, mhm)



Sitting in the 'vert, mhm

Got a lotta dirt, mhm

Courtroom flow, mhm

Now I’m sitting courtside with your ho, mhm

Addy’s work miracles, hmm

Benji’s subliminal, hmm

(Hmm, mhm)

Uptown, Lenox, mhm

All about the Benji’s, mhm

Pour a little Henny, hmm

Totin' the semi, hmm

Making love with my diamonds on, hmm

Diamonds on honeycomb, hmm

Hit 'em with the stick, ooh ooh

I just copped the deu-u-uce (Mhm)

Syrup like Denny’s (Mhm)

Bitch brown like a penny (Mhm)

Tote it up in one minute (Mhm)

Out of the country, I hit it (Mhm)

Playing with the trenches in a suit

Armani got me with the juice

Made a bad bitch my masseuse

Take a little stress off the crew



I'm so groovy, I got power

I'm so groovy, I got power

That’s your bitch? I just bought her

Oh that’s your bitch? I just bought her

Percs and molly, mhm, Plain Jane, mhm

I just fucked her face, mhm, I don’t know her name, mhm



I don’t know her name, mhm

I don’t know her name, mhm

(I don’t know her name, mhm)



Credit



Produser: TrePounds dan Tarentino



Penulis: TrePounds, Tarentino, dan Future



Album: FUTURE



Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap



Fakta di balik lagu



I'm So Groovy merupakan lagu yang dibawakan oleh Future dan dirilis pada 17 Februari 2017. Lagu ini merupakan salah satu lagu yang ada dalam album hitnya yang bertajuk FUTURE.



I'm So Groovy merupakan sebuah syair pujian untuk kesuksesan yang telah dicapai oleh Future di industri musik sehingga ia bisa menjalani dan menikmati hidup dengan sepenuhnya.



Sepanjang lagu, Future melakukan rap tentang hal-hal dalam hidup yang ia nikmati, seperti perhiasan, obat-obatan, pakaian desainer, dan kendaraan eksotis.



Dalam lagu ini pun ia membandingkan dirinya dengan karakter film karismatik, seperti Austin Powers dan Steven Seagal di film Hard to Kill.



Diketahui, Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) telah menganugerahi lagu ini dengan sertifikat platinum pada 8 Desember 2020. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***

