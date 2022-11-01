Lirik Lagu Used to This - Future ft. Drake dan Fakta di Baliknya

Used to This - Future ft. Drake



Zaytoven



Mexicano, working like I'm Mexicano

New persona, we're moving on from Ferragamo (I'm moving on)

Get the llama, I party with the real Madonna (yeah)

Beat the odds, do numbers and remain humble (Future)



Drop-top Porsches, I'm so used to this (yeah)

Smoking out the pound, I'm so used to this (I swear)

I know where I'm from and I got used to this (ayy)

Mansion in the hills, I got used to this (Future)



Stack of booty bitches, I got used to this

This ice flooded my wrist, I done got used to this

Tropicana bitches, I got all kinda flavors

Selling dope all my life, I can't do minimum wage (nah)

Dirty-dirty money, I got used to this (gang)

I give you my whole heart till there ain't nothing to give (Future)

You know how far we came if you know where we been

(Freebandz)

How many niggas you know can hop in the Benz?

Be honest to yourself, don't you never pretend (tell 'em)

Don't ever play yourself, know when it all begins (you know)

I had to put my back against the wall (and what?)

Tell me that I don't deserve to ball



Mexicano, working like I'm Mexicano

New persona, we're moving on from Ferragamo

Get the llama, I party with the real Madonna

Beat the odds, do numbers and remain humble (yeah)



Drop-top Porsches, I'm so used to this

Smoking out the pound, I'm so used to this

I know where I'm from and I got used to this

Mansion in the hills, I got used to this



Lambo come alive, man, I'm used to this

No one looks surprised cause we used to this

I'ma make sure that we get used to this

Treat my brother's kids like they one of my kids

Never looking back on it, we did what we did

Could never find the time for the people I miss

Thought they had my back against the wall

Tell me that I don't deserve to ball

Well, then tell me who deserve it

Eyes getting low but I'm still observing, I see you lurking

Never see me out in person, I'm always working

Money on your head if you make a nigga nervous

Never made a move out here unless I was certain

Tatted on me, but this shit is deeper than the surface

I'm with everyone that I was here with in the first place

Making sure that they all good before they close the curtain



Mexicano, working like I'm Mexicano

New persona, we're moving on from Ferragamo

Get the llama, I party with the real Madonna (yeah)

Beat the odds, do numbers and remain humble (Future)



Drop-top Porsches, I'm so used to this

Smoking out the pound, I'm so used to this

I know where I'm from and I got used to this

Mansion in the hills, I got used to this

[Outro: Future]

Oh, oh, oh, oh



Credit



Produser: Zaytoven, StepBfly, dan Cassius Jay



Penulis: Future, Zaytoven, dan Drake



Album: FUTURE



Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap



Fakta di balik lagu



Used to This merupakan lagu milik Future dengan teman duetnya, Drake, yang dirilis pada 4 November 2016.



Lagu ini menampilkan Future dan Drake yang merayakan kesuksesan mereka di dunia musik dengan penuh arogansi pada bait-bait liriknya.



Dalam llagu ini, Future dan Drake memamerkan bahwa mereka pernah berpesta bersama Madonna. Keduanya juga mengungkapkan gaya hidupnya, seperti membeli mobil mewah dan rumah di perbukitan untuk menunjukkan betapa terbiasanya mereka dengan kekayaan dan ketenaran.



Dalam sebuah pernyataan, Produser Zaytoven membeberkan bagaimana ia dan Future memproduksi lagu itu.



“Sebagian besar hari, saya duduk dan membuat ketukan (beat). Saya hanya membuat ketukan untuk Future karena Future memanggil saya setiap hari seperti, ‘Zay, saya perlu beberapa ketukan lagi, kirimkan saya beberapa ketukan, saya akan ke studio,’” ujarnya.



Zay mengatakan, pada suatu hari ia pergi ke studio, lalu Future memainkan lagu itu untuknya.



“Kami tidak terlalu memikirkan satu lagu itu saja dan saya langsung berkata ‘Lagu itu keren, ayo terus lakukan beberapa lagu lagi.’ Begitulah cara kami bekerja. Kami hanya merekam, merekam, merekam,” tuturnya.(Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***