Lirik Black Beauty – Lana Del Rey dan Fakta di Baliknya

I paint my nails black
I dye my hair a darker shade of brown
'Cause you like your women Spanish
Dark, strong and proud
I paint the sky black
You said if you could have your way
You'd make it nighttime all today
So it'd suit the mood of your soul
Oh, what can I do?
Nothing, my sparrow blue
Oh, what can I do?
Life is beautiful but you don't have a clue
Sun and ocean blue
Their magnificence, it don't make sense to you
Black beauty, oh oh oh
Black beauty, oh oh oh
I paint the house black
My wedding dress black leather too
You have no room for light
Love is lost on you
I keep my lips red
To seem like cherries in the spring
Darling, you can't let everything
Seem so dark blue
Oh, what can I do?
To turn you on or get through you
Oh, what can I do?
Life is beautiful but you don't have a clue
Sun and ocean blue
Their magnificence, it don't make sense to you
Black beauty, oh oh oh
Black beauty, oh oh oh
Black beauty, ah ah
Black beauty, ah ah
Black beauty, ah ah ah ah
Black beauty, baby
Black beauty, baby
Oh, what can I do?
Life is beautiful but you don't have a clue
Sun and ocean blue
Their magnificence, it don't make sense to you
Black beauty, oh oh oh
Black beauty, oh oh oh
Black beauty, oh oh oh
Black beauty, oh oh oh
Credit
Artis : Lana Del Rey
Album : Ultraviolence
Tahun Rilis : 2014
Fakta di Balik Lagu Black Beauty – Lana Del Rey
Black Beauty merupakan lagu Lana Del Rey yang termasuk dalam album Ultraviolence yang dirilis pada tahun 2014. Lagu ini ditulis oleh Lana Del Rey dan Rick Nowels, serta diproduseri oleh Paul Epworth.
Black Beauty menggambarkan suasana gelap dari mantan kekasih Lana dan ketidakberdayaan Lana karena tidak dapat mengubahnya. Saat beusaha untuk menyesuaikan diri dengan kegelapan itu, dirinya tidak dapat menghindar dari rasa takut yang membayanginya.
Lagu yang dirilis pada November 2014 ini sempat bocor pada bulan Juli 2013, sebulan setelah versi demonya selesai.
Sebagai single ke-3 dari album Ultraviolence, Black Beauty rilis secara eksklusif di Jerman pada 21 November 2014. (Anggita Laras Syanlindri)***
