Lirik Black Beauty – Lana Del Rey dan Fakta di Baliknya

Black Beauty – Lana Del Rey

I paint my nails black

I dye my hair a darker shade of brown

'Cause you like your women Spanish

Dark, strong and proud

I paint the sky black

You said if you could have your way

You'd make it nighttime all today

So it'd suit the mood of your soul



Oh, what can I do?

Nothing, my sparrow blue

Oh, what can I do?

Life is beautiful but you don't have a clue

Sun and ocean blue

Their magnificence, it don't make sense to you



Black beauty, oh oh oh

Black beauty, oh oh oh



I paint the house black

My wedding dress black leather too

You have no room for light

Love is lost on you

I keep my lips red

To seem like cherries in the spring

Darling, you can't let everything

Seem so dark blue



Oh, what can I do?

To turn you on or get through you

Oh, what can I do?

Life is beautiful but you don't have a clue

Sun and ocean blue

Their magnificence, it don't make sense to you



Black beauty, oh oh oh

Black beauty, oh oh oh



Black beauty, ah ah

Black beauty, ah ah

Black beauty, ah ah ah ah

Black beauty, baby

Black beauty, baby



Oh, what can I do?

Life is beautiful but you don't have a clue

Sun and ocean blue

Their magnificence, it don't make sense to you



Black beauty, oh oh oh

Black beauty, oh oh oh

Black beauty, oh oh oh

Black beauty, oh oh oh

Credit

Artis : Lana Del Rey

Album : Ultraviolence

Tahun Rilis : 2014

Fakta di Balik Lagu Black Beauty – Lana Del Rey

Black Beauty merupakan lagu Lana Del Rey yang termasuk dalam album Ultraviolence yang dirilis pada tahun 2014. Lagu ini ditulis oleh Lana Del Rey dan Rick Nowels, serta diproduseri oleh Paul Epworth.

Black Beauty menggambarkan suasana gelap dari mantan kekasih Lana dan ketidakberdayaan Lana karena tidak dapat mengubahnya. Saat beusaha untuk menyesuaikan diri dengan kegelapan itu, dirinya tidak dapat menghindar dari rasa takut yang membayanginya.

Lagu yang dirilis pada November 2014 ini sempat bocor pada bulan Juli 2013, sebulan setelah versi demonya selesai.

Sebagai single ke-3 dari album Ultraviolence, Black Beauty rilis secara eksklusif di Jerman pada 21 November 2014. (Anggita Laras Syanlindri)***