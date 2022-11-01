Lirik A Little Party Never Killed Nobody - Fergie, Q-Tip, & GoonRock dan Fakta di Baliknya

A Little Party Never Killed Nobody (All We Got) - Fergie ft. Q-Tip dan GoonRock
Just one night all we got
Just one night all we got
Just one night all we got
Just one night all we got
I ain't got time for you, baby
Either you're mine or you're not
Make up your mind sweet, baby
Right here, right now's all we got
A little party never killed nobody
So we gon' dance until we drop
A little party never killed nobody
Right here, right now's all we got
Islands, diamonds, trips around the world
Don't mean a thing if I ain't your girl
A little party never killed nobody
So we gon' dance until we drop
A little party never killed nobody
Right here, right now's all we got
A little party never killed nobody
So we gon' dance until we drop
A little party never killed nobody
Right here, right now's all we got
All we got, all we got, all we got, all we got
All we got, all we got, all we got, all we come on
All we got, got, got, got, got, got, got, got, got
Got, got, got, got, got, got, got, got, got
Goddamn
Glad that you made it, look around
You don't see one person sitting down
They got drinks in their hands and the room's a bust
At the end of the night maybe you'll find love
Fake chit-chat 'bout the things they got
And my stout reputation keepin' it hot
At the party of the year and my master plan
Is to make you realize I'm your man
If the people get live underneath the moonlight
Hotsy-totsy, paparazzi, hold it while I take this pic
Speakeasy, rockin' the feathers, I'm breezy
Hope you can keep up boys, cause believe me, I’m the bee's knees
It don't mean a thing if I give you my heart
If you tear it apart, no, ah-ah-ah, ow
It don't mean a thing if I ain't in your eyes
Papa that ain't gonna fly, no, ah-ah-ah, ow
It don't mean a thing if I give you my heart
If you tear it apart, no, ah-ah-ah, ow
It don't mean a thing if I ain't in your eyes
Papa that ain't gonna fly, no, ah-ah-ah, ow
Just one night all we got
Just one night all we got
Just one night all we got
Just one night all we got
What do you think, GoonRock?
Are you ready?
A little party never killed nobody
So we gon' dance until we drop
A little party never killed nobody
Right here, right now's all we got
A little party never killed nobody
So we gon' dance until we drop
A little party never killed nobody
Credit
Produser: Listenbee
Penulis: Dre Kroon, Fergie, MoZella, Q-Tip, JordanXL, Francesca Richard, Listenbee, Andrea Martin, dan Alexander Scott
Album: The Great Gatsby: Music from Baz Luhrmann’s Film (Deluxe Edition)
Genre: Hip-Hop, Electro House
Fakta di balik lagu
A Little Party Never Killed Nobody (All We Got) merupakan lagu yang dibawakan oleh Fergie dengan rapper asal Amerika Serikat (AS) Q-Tip dan produser GoonRock. Lagu ini dirilis pada 3 Mei 2013.
A Little Party Never Killed Nobody (All We Got) direkam untuk menjadi soundtrack dalam film The Great Gatsby.
Adapun judul lagunya merujuk pada pesta mewah yang digelar oleh Gatsby, sebagaimana dijelaskan dalam novel.
Lagu ini menggabungkan ritme gaya jaz tahun 1920an dengan ketukan contemporary house music.
Sementara lirik dan melodinya terinspirasi dari lagu Duke Ellington tahun 1932, yakni It Don't Mean a Thing (If It Ain't Got that Swing). (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***
