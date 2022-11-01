Lirik A Little Party Never Killed Nobody - Fergie, Q-Tip, & GoonRock dan Fakta di Baliknya

A Little Party Never Killed Nobody (All We Got) - Fergie ft. Q-Tip dan GoonRock



Just one night all we got

Just one night all we got

Just one night all we got

Just one night all we got



I ain't got time for you, baby

Either you're mine or you're not

Make up your mind sweet, baby

Right here, right now's all we got



A little party never killed nobody

So we gon' dance until we drop

A little party never killed nobody

Right here, right now's all we got



Islands, diamonds, trips around the world

Don't mean a thing if I ain't your girl



A little party never killed nobody

So we gon' dance until we drop

A little party never killed nobody

Right here, right now's all we got

A little party never killed nobody

So we gon' dance until we drop

A little party never killed nobody

Right here, right now's all we got



All we got, all we got, all we got, all we got

All we got, all we got, all we got, all we come on

All we got, got, got, got, got, got, got, got, got

Got, got, got, got, got, got, got, got, got

Goddamn



Glad that you made it, look around

You don't see one person sitting down

They got drinks in their hands and the room's a bust

At the end of the night maybe you'll find love

Fake chit-chat 'bout the things they got

And my stout reputation keepin' it hot

At the party of the year and my master plan

Is to make you realize I'm your man



If the people get live underneath the moonlight

Hotsy-totsy, paparazzi, hold it while I take this pic

Speakeasy, rockin' the feathers, I'm breezy

Hope you can keep up boys, cause believe me, I’m the bee's knees



It don't mean a thing if I give you my heart

If you tear it apart, no, ah-ah-ah, ow

It don't mean a thing if I ain't in your eyes

Papa that ain't gonna fly, no, ah-ah-ah, ow

It don't mean a thing if I give you my heart

If you tear it apart, no, ah-ah-ah, ow

It don't mean a thing if I ain't in your eyes

Papa that ain't gonna fly, no, ah-ah-ah, ow



Just one night all we got

Just one night all we got

Just one night all we got

Just one night all we got



What do you think, GoonRock?

Are you ready?



A little party never killed nobody

So we gon' dance until we drop

A little party never killed nobody

Right here, right now's all we got

A little party never killed nobody

So we gon' dance until we drop

A little party never killed nobody



Credit



Produser: Listenbee



Penulis: Dre Kroon, Fergie, MoZella, Q-Tip, JordanXL, Francesca Richard, Listenbee, Andrea Martin, dan Alexander Scott



Album: The Great Gatsby: Music from Baz Luhrmann’s Film (Deluxe Edition)



Genre: Hip-Hop, Electro House



Fakta di balik lagu



A Little Party Never Killed Nobody (All We Got) merupakan lagu yang dibawakan oleh Fergie dengan rapper asal Amerika Serikat (AS) Q-Tip dan produser GoonRock. Lagu ini dirilis pada 3 Mei 2013.



A Little Party Never Killed Nobody (All We Got) direkam untuk menjadi soundtrack dalam film The Great Gatsby.



Adapun judul lagunya merujuk pada pesta mewah yang digelar oleh Gatsby, sebagaimana dijelaskan dalam novel.



Lagu ini menggabungkan ritme gaya jaz tahun 1920an dengan ketukan contemporary house music.



Sementara lirik dan melodinya terinspirasi dari lagu Duke Ellington tahun 1932, yakni It Don't Mean a Thing (If It Ain't Got that Swing). (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***