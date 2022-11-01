Lirik Lagu Confident - Demi Lovato dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Confident - Demi Lovato
Are you ready? Ha!
It's time for me to take it
I'm the boss right now
Not gonna fake it
Not when you go down
'Cause this is my game
And you better come to play
I used to hold my freak back
Now I'm letting go
I make my own choice
Bitch, I run this show
So leave the lights on
No, you can't make me behave
Uh, huh, huh
So you say I'm complicated
That I must be out my mind
But you've had me underrated
Rated, rated
Uh, huh, huh
What's wrong with being
What's wrong with being
What's wrong with being confident?
Uh, huh, huh
What's wrong with being
What's wrong with being
What's wrong with being confident?
Uh, huh, huh
It's time to get the chains out
Is your tongue tied up?
'Cause this is my ground
And I'm dangerous
And you can get off
But it's all 'bout me tonight (Tonight)
Uh, huh, huh
So you say I'm complicated
That I must be out my mind
But you've had me underrated
Rated, rated
