Lirik Lagu What the Hell – Avril Lavigne dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu What the Hell – Avril Lavigne
You say that I'm messing with your head
All 'cause I was making out with your friend
Love hurts whether it's right or wrong
I can't stop 'cause I'm having too much fun
You're on your knees
Begging, "Please, stay with me"
But, honestly I just need to be a little crazy
All my life I've been good
But now I'm thinking, "What the hell"
All I want is to mess around
And I don't really care about
If you love me, if you hate me
You can't save me, baby, baby
All my life I've been good
But, now what the hell
What? What? What? What the hell?
So, what if I go out on a million dates
You never call or listen to me anyway
I'd rather rage than sit around and wait all day
Don't get me wrong, I just need some time to play
You're on your knees
Begging, "Please, stay with me"
But, honestly I just need to be a little crazy
All my life I've been good
But now I'm thinking, "What the hell"
All I want is to mess around
And I don't really care about
If you love me, if you hate me
You can't save me, baby, baby
All my life I've been good
But now, what the hell
La la la la la la la la
Whoa, whoa
La la la la la la la la
Whoa, whoa
You say that I'm messing with your head, boy
I like messing in your bed
Yeah, I am messing with your head
When I'm messing with you in bed
All my life I've been good
But now I'm thinking, "What the hell"
All I want is to mess around
And I don't really care about
