Lirik Lagu What the Hell – Avril Lavigne dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu What the Hell – Avril Lavigne

You say that I'm messing with your head

All 'cause I was making out with your friend

Love hurts whether it's right or wrong

I can't stop 'cause I'm having too much fun

You're on your knees

Begging, "Please, stay with me"

But, honestly I just need to be a little crazy

All my life I've been good

But now I'm thinking, "What the hell"

All I want is to mess around

And I don't really care about

If you love me, if you hate me

You can't save me, baby, baby

All my life I've been good

But, now what the hell

What? What? What? What the hell?

So, what if I go out on a million dates

You never call or listen to me anyway

I'd rather rage than sit around and wait all day

Don't get me wrong, I just need some time to play



You're on your knees

Begging, "Please, stay with me"

But, honestly I just need to be a little crazy

All my life I've been good

But now I'm thinking, "What the hell"

All I want is to mess around

And I don't really care about

If you love me, if you hate me

You can't save me, baby, baby

All my life I've been good

But now, what the hell

La la la la la la la la

Whoa, whoa

La la la la la la la la

Whoa, whoa

You say that I'm messing with your head, boy

I like messing in your bed

Yeah, I am messing with your head

When I'm messing with you in bed



All my life I've been good

But now I'm thinking, "What the hell"

All I want is to mess around

And I don't really care about