Lirik Lagu Wish You Were Here – Avril Lavigne dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Wish You Were Here – Avril Lavigne

I can be tough, I can be strong

But with you, it's not like that at all

There's a girl that gives a shit

Behind this wall, you just walk through it

And I remember all those crazy things you said

You left them running through my head

You're always there, you're everywhere

But right now, I wish you were here

All those crazy things we did

Didn't think about it, just went with it

You're always there, you're everywhere

But right now, I wish you were here

Damn, damn, damn

What I'd do to have you here, here, here

I wish you were here



Damn, damn, damn

What I'd do to have you near, near, near

I wish you were here

I love the way you are

It's who I am, don't have to try hard

We always say, say it like it is

And the truth is that I really miss



All those crazy things you said (Things you said)

You left them running through my head (Through my head)

You're always there, you're everywhere

But right now, I wish you were here

All those crazy things we did (Things we did)

Didn't think about, it just went with it (Went with it)

You're always there, you're everywhere

But right now, I wish you were here

Damn, damn, damn

What I'd do to have you here, here, here

I wish you were here

Damn, damn, damn

What I'd do to have you near, near, near

I wish you were here