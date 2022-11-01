Lirik Lagu Wish You Were Here – Avril Lavigne dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Wish You Were Here – Avril Lavigne
I can be tough, I can be strong
But with you, it's not like that at all
There's a girl that gives a shit
Behind this wall, you just walk through it
And I remember all those crazy things you said
You left them running through my head
You're always there, you're everywhere
But right now, I wish you were here
All those crazy things we did
Didn't think about it, just went with it
You're always there, you're everywhere
But right now, I wish you were here
Damn, damn, damn
What I'd do to have you here, here, here
I wish you were here
Damn, damn, damn
What I'd do to have you near, near, near
I wish you were here
I love the way you are
It's who I am, don't have to try hard
We always say, say it like it is
And the truth is that I really miss
All those crazy things you said (Things you said)
You left them running through my head (Through my head)
You're always there, you're everywhere
But right now, I wish you were here
All those crazy things we did (Things we did)
Didn't think about, it just went with it (Went with it)
You're always there, you're everywhere
But right now, I wish you were here
Damn, damn, damn
What I'd do to have you here, here, here
I wish you were here
Damn, damn, damn
What I'd do to have you near, near, near
I wish you were here
