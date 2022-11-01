Lirik Lagu A Whole New World - Zayn Malik ft Zhavia Ward dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu A Whole New World - Zayn Malik

I can show you the world

Shining, shimmering, splendid

Tell me, princess, now when did you last let your heart decide?

I can open your eyes

Take you wonder by wonder

Over, sideways and under on a magic carpet ride

A whole new world

A new fantastic point of view

No one to tell us "No", or where to go

Or say we're only dreaming

A whole new world

A dazzling place I never knew

But when I'm way up here

It's crystal clear

That now I'm in a whole new world with you

Now I'm in a whole new world with you

Unbelievable sights, Indescribable feeling

Soaring, tumbling, freewheeling

Through an endless diamond sky

A whole new world (Don't you dare close your eyes)

A hundred thousand things to see (Hold your breath, it gets better)

I'm like a shooting star, I've come so far

I can't go back to where I used to be (A whole new world)

With new horizons to pursue

I'll chase them anywhere

There's time to spare

Let me share this whole new world with you

A whole new world

(A whole new world)

A new fantastic point of view

No one to tell us "No", or where to go

Or say we're only dreaming

A whole new world (Every turn, a surprise)

With new horizons to pursue (Every moment, red-letter)

I'll chase them anywhere

There's time to spare

Anywhere

There's time to spare

Let me share this whole new world with you