Lirik Lagu A Whole New World - Zayn Malik ft Zhavia Ward dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu A Whole New World - Zayn Malik
I can show you the world
Shining, shimmering, splendid
Tell me, princess, now when did you last let your heart decide?
I can open your eyes
Take you wonder by wonder
Over, sideways and under on a magic carpet ride
A whole new world
A new fantastic point of view
No one to tell us "No", or where to go
Or say we're only dreaming
A whole new world
A dazzling place I never knew
But when I'm way up here
It's crystal clear
That now I'm in a whole new world with you
Now I'm in a whole new world with you
Unbelievable sights, Indescribable feeling
Soaring, tumbling, freewheeling
Through an endless diamond sky
A whole new world (Don't you dare close your eyes)
A hundred thousand things to see (Hold your breath, it gets better)
I'm like a shooting star, I've come so far
I can't go back to where I used to be (A whole new world)
With new horizons to pursue
I'll chase them anywhere
There's time to spare
Let me share this whole new world with you
A whole new world
(A whole new world)
A new fantastic point of view
No one to tell us "No", or where to go
Or say we're only dreaming
A whole new world (Every turn, a surprise)
With new horizons to pursue (Every moment, red-letter)
I'll chase them anywhere
There's time to spare
Anywhere
There's time to spare
Let me share this whole new world with you
