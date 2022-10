Good Girls - 5 Seconds of Summer

Do it, do-do, d-do, do-do-do-do-do

She's a good girl, she's daddy's favorite

He's saved for Harvard (He knows she'll make it)

She's good at school, she's never truant

She can speak French (I think she's fluent)

'Cause every night she studies hard in her room

(At least that’s what her parents assume)