Lirik Lagu The Joplin Spider - Gorillaz dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu The Joplin Spider - Gorillaz

"That spider"

"What?"

"Shh, shh, long legs"

"Fucking hell"

"I'll get you help"

"It's blinding, it's just weird"

"That looks poisonous"

"Ah, yeah"

"Seriously?"

"Yeah, I'd say so"

"Y'know, spider venom's extra lethal to primates"

Colorful sailors washed up on the shore

Fell upon bad times

Spider in the ditch she saw it all

Now she's trying to ride dance

Colorful sailors washed up on the shore

Fell upon the viaduct

Spider in the ditch he saw it all

Waiting for the wrong time

Credit

Artis: Gorillaz

Album: The Fall

Rilis: 2010

Genre: Alternatif/Indie, Hip Hop/Rap

Penulis Lagu: Damon Albarn, Jamie Christopher Hewlett

Fakta di Balik Lagu Ini

Konsisten menggunakan konsep virtual menjadikan band Gorillaz ikonik. Band ini dibentuk pada tahun 1998 di London, Inggris.

Beberapa album sudah dirilis, salah satunya adalah album “The Fall” yang dirilis pada 25 Desember 2010.