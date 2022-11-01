Lirik Lagu The Joplin Spider - Gorillaz dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu The Joplin Spider - Gorillaz
"That spider"
"What?"
"Shh, shh, long legs"
"Fucking hell"
"I'll get you help"
"It's blinding, it's just weird"
"That looks poisonous"
"Ah, yeah"
"Seriously?"
"Yeah, I'd say so"
"Y'know, spider venom's extra lethal to primates"
Colorful sailors washed up on the shore
Fell upon bad times
Spider in the ditch she saw it all
Now she's trying to ride dance
Colorful sailors washed up on the shore
Fell upon the viaduct
Spider in the ditch he saw it all
Waiting for the wrong time
Credit
Artis: Gorillaz
Album: The Fall
Rilis: 2010
Genre: Alternatif/Indie, Hip Hop/Rap
Penulis Lagu: Damon Albarn, Jamie Christopher Hewlett
Fakta di Balik Lagu Ini
Konsisten menggunakan konsep virtual menjadikan band Gorillaz ikonik. Band ini dibentuk pada tahun 1998 di London, Inggris.
Beberapa album sudah dirilis, salah satunya adalah album “The Fall” yang dirilis pada 25 Desember 2010.
