Lirik Lagu Love Yourz - J Cole dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Love Yourz - J Cole
Huh
Love yours
Huh, love yours
No such thing
No such thing as a life that's better than yours
No such thing as a life that's better than yours (love yours)
No such thing as a life that's better than yours
No such thing, no such thing
Heart beatin' fast, let a nigga know that he alive
Fake niggas, mad snakes
Snakes in the grass let a nigga know that he arrived
Don't be sleepin' on your level
'Cause it's beauty in the struggle, nigga (beauty, beauty)
Goes for all y'all
It's beauty in the struggle, nigga (beauty, beauty)
Let me explain, yeah
It's beauty in the struggle, ugliness in the success
Hear my words or listen to my signal of distress
I grew up in the city and know sometimes we had less
Compared to some of my niggas down the block, man, we were blessed
And life can't be no fairytale, no once upon a time
But I be goddamned if a nigga don't be tryin'
So tell me, mama please, why you be drinking all the time?
Does all the pain he brought you still linger in your mind?
'Cause pain still lingers on mine
On the road to riches, listen, this is what you'll find
The good news is, nigga, you came a long way
The bad news is, nigga, you went the wrong way
Think being broke was better
No such thing as a life that's better than yours
No such thing as a life that's better than yours (think being broke was better)
No such thing as a life that's better than yours
No such thing, no such thing
(Think being broke was better, yeah)
For what's money without happiness?
Or hard times without the people you love?
Though I'm not sure what's 'bout to happen next
I asked for strength from the Lord up above
'Cause I've been strong so far
But I can feel my grip loosening
Quick, do something before you lose it for good
Get it back and use it for good
And touch the people how you did like before
I'm tired of livin' with demons 'cause they always inviting more
Think being broke was better
Now I don't mean that phrase with no disrespect
To all my niggas out there living in debt
Cashing minimal checks
Turn on the TV see a nigga Rolex
And fantasize about a life with no stress
I mean this shit sincerely
And that's a nigga who was once in your shoes
Living with nothin' to lose
I hope one day you hear me
Always gon' be a bigger house somewhere, but nigga feel me
'Long as the people in that motherfucker love you dearly
Always gon' be a whip that's better than the one you got
Always gon' be some clothes that's fresher than the one's you rock
Always gon' be a bitch that's badder out there on the tours
But you ain't never gon' be happy 'til you love yours
No such thing as a life that's better than yours (love yours)
No such thing as a life that's better than yours (love yours)
No such thing as a life that's better than yours (love yours)
No such thing, no such thing
Heart beatin' fast, let a nigga know that he alive
Fake niggas, mad snakes
Snakes in the grass let a nigga know that he arrived
