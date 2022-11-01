Lirik Lagu Love Yourz - J Cole dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Love Yourz - J Cole

Huh

Love yours

Huh, love yours

No such thing

No such thing as a life that's better than yours

No such thing as a life that's better than yours (love yours)

No such thing as a life that's better than yours

No such thing, no such thing

Heart beatin' fast, let a nigga know that he alive

Fake niggas, mad snakes

Snakes in the grass let a nigga know that he arrived

Don't be sleepin' on your level

'Cause it's beauty in the struggle, nigga (beauty, beauty)

Goes for all y'all

It's beauty in the struggle, nigga (beauty, beauty)

Let me explain, yeah

It's beauty in the struggle, ugliness in the success

Hear my words or listen to my signal of distress

I grew up in the city and know sometimes we had less

Compared to some of my niggas down the block, man, we were blessed

And life can't be no fairytale, no once upon a time

But I be goddamned if a nigga don't be tryin'

So tell me, mama please, why you be drinking all the time?

Does all the pain he brought you still linger in your mind?

'Cause pain still lingers on mine

On the road to riches, listen, this is what you'll find

The good news is, nigga, you came a long way

The bad news is, nigga, you went the wrong way

Think being broke was better

No such thing as a life that's better than yours

No such thing as a life that's better than yours (think being broke was better)

No such thing as a life that's better than yours

No such thing, no such thing

(Think being broke was better, yeah)

For what's money without happiness?

Or hard times without the people you love?

Though I'm not sure what's 'bout to happen next

I asked for strength from the Lord up above

'Cause I've been strong so far

But I can feel my grip loosening

Quick, do something before you lose it for good

Get it back and use it for good

And touch the people how you did like before

I'm tired of livin' with demons 'cause they always inviting more

Think being broke was better

Now I don't mean that phrase with no disrespect

To all my niggas out there living in debt

Cashing minimal checks

Turn on the TV see a nigga Rolex

And fantasize about a life with no stress

I mean this shit sincerely

And that's a nigga who was once in your shoes

Living with nothin' to lose

I hope one day you hear me

Always gon' be a bigger house somewhere, but nigga feel me

'Long as the people in that motherfucker love you dearly

Always gon' be a whip that's better than the one you got

Always gon' be some clothes that's fresher than the one's you rock

Always gon' be a bitch that's badder out there on the tours

But you ain't never gon' be happy 'til you love yours

No such thing as a life that's better than yours (love yours)

No such thing as a life that's better than yours (love yours)

No such thing as a life that's better than yours (love yours)

No such thing, no such thing

Heart beatin' fast, let a nigga know that he alive

Fake niggas, mad snakes

Snakes in the grass let a nigga know that he arrived