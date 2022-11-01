Lirik Lagu Armed and Dangerous - Juice WRLD dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Armed and Dangerous - Juice WRLD

Gun 'em down (bih, yeah) with a .50 (brr, bih, brr)

Gun 'em down

Oh my god, huh (huh)

Ya dig (uh, hoo) 999 shit, ayy (hoo)

When I'm in town (yeah, uh) party's goin' down (you dig? It's goin' down, hoo)

Shoot 'em down (bow) with a .50 round (you dig? A .50 round, hoo, ayy)

Run the town (what?) ballin' hard, you outta bounds (you dig? Swish, ayy)

So much money, damn it, I forgot to count (cash, cash, cash, you dig? Hoo)

Ayy, look at my bank account (you dig? Hoo) look at the cash amount (hoo, ooh, you dig?)

I get the cash, I'm out (yeah, hoo) I do the dash, I'm out (you dig? Yeah, hoo, ooh)

Look at my bank account (you dig? Ooh) look at the cash amount (you dig? Skrt, uh)

I get the cash, I'm out (look, uh) I just be cashin' out (you dig? Skrr)

Walk in that bitch and I'm faded, uh, I fuck that bitch when I'm faded

I got the M&M's (millions) called my mom, told her I made it

Yeah, mama, your son too famous (yeah) he on everybody playlist

But he's still armed and dangerous, he'll pop at a stranger

Sippin' lean, cliché, I still do it anyway

Red or purple in the cup, which one shall I pick today? Ayy, ayy

Sippin' hard, gun on me, no need for bodyguard

Aim at your body parts, yeah, take off your body parts, yeah

I'm swingin' when I'm off the ecstasy (uh) that's a molly park, yeah

Iron on me, hoo-hoo, that's a Tony Stark, yeah

Pourin' fours in a twenty ounce soda pop, yeah

I'm O.C., three-gram Wood full of OG (huh)

Give BM dick like Moby (uh) gonna make him flash, Adobe (uh)

Pay up that cash, you owe me, yeah, huh bitch, I need it

Matter fact, fuck that shit, I'm rich, you can keep it

Yeah (bitch, woo, damn, yeah) damn

Rich niggas over here (they over here, huh) yeah

Broke niggas over there (they over there, uh, hoo, uh)

Why is you over here? (Why?)

Go over there (go over, uh, go over, hoo)

Yeah, yeah, yeah (go over there, what?)

I'm in town (yeah, uh) party's goin' down (you dig? It's goin' down, hoo)

Shoot 'em down (bow) with a .50 round (you dig? A .50 round, hoo, ayy)

Run the town (what?) ballin' hard, you outta bounds (you dig? Swish, ayy)

So much money, damn it, I forgot to count (cash, cash, cash, you dig? Hoo)

Ayy, look at my bank account (you dig? Hoo) look at the cash amount (hoo, ooh, you dig?)

I get the cash, I'm out (yeah, hoo) I do the dash, I'm out (you dig? Yeah, hoo, ooh)

Look at my bank account (you dig? Ooh) look at the cash amount (you dig? Skrt, uh)

I get the cash, I'm out (look, uh) I just be cashin' out (you dig? Skrr)

Credit

Album: Goodbye & Good Riddance

Artis: Juice WRLD

Dirilis: 2018

Genre: Hip Hop/Rap

Ciptaan: Juice WRLD

Fakta di Balik Lagu

Jarad Anthony Higgins, dikenal dengan nama Juice Wrld, adalah seorang rapper, penyanyi, dan penulis lagu asal Amerika.