Lirik Lagu Armed and Dangerous - Juice WRLD dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Armed and Dangerous - Juice WRLD
Gun 'em down (bih, yeah) with a .50 (brr, bih, brr)
Gun 'em down
Oh my god, huh (huh)
Ya dig (uh, hoo) 999 shit, ayy (hoo)
When I'm in town (yeah, uh) party's goin' down (you dig? It's goin' down, hoo)
Shoot 'em down (bow) with a .50 round (you dig? A .50 round, hoo, ayy)
Run the town (what?) ballin' hard, you outta bounds (you dig? Swish, ayy)
So much money, damn it, I forgot to count (cash, cash, cash, you dig? Hoo)
Ayy, look at my bank account (you dig? Hoo) look at the cash amount (hoo, ooh, you dig?)
I get the cash, I'm out (yeah, hoo) I do the dash, I'm out (you dig? Yeah, hoo, ooh)
Look at my bank account (you dig? Ooh) look at the cash amount (you dig? Skrt, uh)
I get the cash, I'm out (look, uh) I just be cashin' out (you dig? Skrr)
Walk in that bitch and I'm faded, uh, I fuck that bitch when I'm faded
I got the M&M's (millions) called my mom, told her I made it
Yeah, mama, your son too famous (yeah) he on everybody playlist
But he's still armed and dangerous, he'll pop at a stranger
Sippin' lean, cliché, I still do it anyway
Red or purple in the cup, which one shall I pick today? Ayy, ayy
Sippin' hard, gun on me, no need for bodyguard
Aim at your body parts, yeah, take off your body parts, yeah
I'm swingin' when I'm off the ecstasy (uh) that's a molly park, yeah
Iron on me, hoo-hoo, that's a Tony Stark, yeah
Pourin' fours in a twenty ounce soda pop, yeah
I'm O.C., three-gram Wood full of OG (huh)
Give BM dick like Moby (uh) gonna make him flash, Adobe (uh)
Pay up that cash, you owe me, yeah, huh bitch, I need it
Matter fact, fuck that shit, I'm rich, you can keep it
Yeah (bitch, woo, damn, yeah) damn
Rich niggas over here (they over here, huh) yeah
Broke niggas over there (they over there, uh, hoo, uh)
Why is you over here? (Why?)
Go over there (go over, uh, go over, hoo)
Yeah, yeah, yeah (go over there, what?)
I'm in town (yeah, uh) party's goin' down (you dig? It's goin' down, hoo)
Shoot 'em down (bow) with a .50 round (you dig? A .50 round, hoo, ayy)
Run the town (what?) ballin' hard, you outta bounds (you dig? Swish, ayy)
So much money, damn it, I forgot to count (cash, cash, cash, you dig? Hoo)
Ayy, look at my bank account (you dig? Hoo) look at the cash amount (hoo, ooh, you dig?)
I get the cash, I'm out (yeah, hoo) I do the dash, I'm out (you dig? Yeah, hoo, ooh)
Look at my bank account (you dig? Ooh) look at the cash amount (you dig? Skrt, uh)
I get the cash, I'm out (look, uh) I just be cashin' out (you dig? Skrr)
Credit
Album: Goodbye & Good Riddance
Artis: Juice WRLD
Dirilis: 2018
Genre: Hip Hop/Rap
Ciptaan: Juice WRLD
Fakta di Balik Lagu
Jarad Anthony Higgins, dikenal dengan nama Juice Wrld, adalah seorang rapper, penyanyi, dan penulis lagu asal Amerika.
