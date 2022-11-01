Lirik Lagu Perfect Moment – Alika dan Kisah di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Perfect Moment – Alika

In the perfect moment

You become the perfect one for me

I have seen your face before

It's you i think about

All along i've waited

For the perfect one to share my life

I believe that this is fate

It's you i dream about

You are the one for me

You made my world complete that you are the one, you are

You are the one for me

And in that perfect moment i knew we were meant to be

You are the one

You are the one for me

All along i've waiting

For the perfect one to share my life

I believe that this is fate

It's you i dream about

You are the one for me

You made my world complete and you are the one, you are

You are the one for me

And in that perfect moment i knew were meant to be

You are the one

You are the one for me

My life was empty for so long

You swept me of my feed with your heart

And now i finally, find the one

You are the one

You are the one

You are the one for me

You are the one for me

You made my world complete that you are the one, you are

You are the one for me

And in that the perfect moment i knew we were meant to be

You are the one

You are the one

You are the one

You are the one

You are the one

You are the one for me

Credit

Artist: Alika

Dirilis: 2018

Album: Perfect Moment

Fakta di Baliknya

Alika Islamadina merupakan penyanyi mantan personel girlband Princess yang memutuskan keluar untuk fokus melanjutkan cita-citanya berkuliah. Setelahnya Alika melanjutkan karier bermusiknya secara solo.

Hingga pada 2018 dirinya berhasil merilis album yang bertajuk ‘Perfect Moment’. Judul ‘Perfect Moment’ rupanya tak hanya digunakan Alika untuk judul album, namun Alika juga menyiapkan lagu dengan judul yang sama dan menjadi bagian dalam album tersebut.

Alika mengaku bahwa penggarapan album tersebut cukup memakan waktu yang lama, yakni kurang lebih selama 2 tahun untuk selesai digarap. Baginya album ini cukup penting bagi perjalanan karier bermusiknya, sebab itu dia sangat mempertimbangkan waktu yang pas untuk merilis album ini.