Lirik Lagu Perfect Moment – Alika dan Kisah di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Perfect Moment – Alika
In the perfect moment
You become the perfect one for me
I have seen your face before
It's you i think about
All along i've waited
For the perfect one to share my life
I believe that this is fate
It's you i dream about
You are the one for me
You made my world complete that you are the one, you are
You are the one for me
And in that perfect moment i knew we were meant to be
You are the one
You are the one for me
All along i've waiting
For the perfect one to share my life
I believe that this is fate
It's you i dream about
You are the one for me
You made my world complete and you are the one, you are
You are the one for me
And in that perfect moment i knew were meant to be
You are the one
You are the one for me
My life was empty for so long
You swept me of my feed with your heart
And now i finally, find the one
You are the one
You are the one
You are the one for me
You are the one for me
You made my world complete that you are the one, you are
You are the one for me
And in that the perfect moment i knew we were meant to be
You are the one
You are the one
You are the one
You are the one
You are the one
You are the one for me
Credit
Artist: Alika
Dirilis: 2018
Album: Perfect Moment
Fakta di Baliknya
Alika Islamadina merupakan penyanyi mantan personel girlband Princess yang memutuskan keluar untuk fokus melanjutkan cita-citanya berkuliah. Setelahnya Alika melanjutkan karier bermusiknya secara solo.
Hingga pada 2018 dirinya berhasil merilis album yang bertajuk ‘Perfect Moment’. Judul ‘Perfect Moment’ rupanya tak hanya digunakan Alika untuk judul album, namun Alika juga menyiapkan lagu dengan judul yang sama dan menjadi bagian dalam album tersebut.
Alika mengaku bahwa penggarapan album tersebut cukup memakan waktu yang lama, yakni kurang lebih selama 2 tahun untuk selesai digarap. Baginya album ini cukup penting bagi perjalanan karier bermusiknya, sebab itu dia sangat mempertimbangkan waktu yang pas untuk merilis album ini.
