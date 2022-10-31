Lirik Lagu Selfish – Stephanie Poetri dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Selfish – Stephanie Poetri
Friday where you at
Then I hit you back
Hit you with that come through
Cause I know you want to
Saturday I'm out at the party, woah
Didn't think you'd be here
Who's that girl I see here
You're so automatic
Over dramatic
The way I can't let it go
I know that we said that
We'd keep it all on the low
No-oh
I don't wanna be selfish, yeah
But I am when it comes to you
I don't wanna be desperate, yeah
But I am when I can't have you
I don't want to want you as bad as I want you
But I know that you want me too
I don't wanna be selfish, yeah
But I am when it comes to you
Sunday I'm in bed
All up in my head
Why you even in there
Really thought I didn't care
And I've been trying to catch a vibe
'Bout to lose my mind
Cause when we're together
Feels like we're together
You're so automatic
Over dramatic
The way I can't let it go
I know that we said that
We'd keep it all on the low
No-oh
I don't wanna be selfish, yeah
But I am when it comes to you
I don't wanna be desperate, yeah
But I am when I can't have you
I don't want to want you as bad as I want you
But I know that you want me too
I don't wanna be selfish, yeah
But I am when it comes to you
But I am, but I am, but I am
But I am when it comes to you
But I am, but I am, but I am
But I am when I can't have you
I don't want to want you as bad as I want you
But I know that you want me too
I don't wanna be selfish, yeah
But I am when it comes to you
I don't wanna be selfish
I don't wanna be desperate, yeah
I don't want to want you as bad as I want you
But I know that you want me too
I don't wanna be selfish, yeah
But I am when it comes to you
Credit
Album: AM PM
Artis: Stephanie Poetri
Dirilis: 2021
Genre: R&B/Soul, Pop
Penulis lagu: Mark Williams / Raul Ignacio Cubina / Hailey Leane Collier / Annika Marie Wells / Stephanie Poetri
Fakta di Balik Lagu
1. Diproduksi oleh Duo Ojivolta
Lagu "Selfish" diproduksi oleh duo Ojivolta yang telah banyak bekerja untuk bintang-bintang besar seperti Selena Gomez, Shawn Mendes, dan Halsey.
Dipadukan dengan vokal Stephanie Poetri yang emosional, lagu "Selfish" bercerita tentang kecemasan, konflik dan gejolak masa muda yang menyenangkan sekaligus menguras emosi.
Artikel Pilihan