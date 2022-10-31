Lirik Lagu Selfish – Stephanie Poetri dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Selfish – Stephanie Poetri

Friday where you at

Then I hit you back

Hit you with that come through

Cause I know you want to

Saturday I'm out at the party, woah

Didn't think you'd be here

Who's that girl I see here



You're so automatic

Over dramatic

The way I can't let it go

I know that we said that

We'd keep it all on the low

No-oh



I don't wanna be selfish, yeah

But I am when it comes to you

I don't wanna be desperate, yeah

But I am when I can't have you

I don't want to want you as bad as I want you

But I know that you want me too

I don't wanna be selfish, yeah

But I am when it comes to you



Sunday I'm in bed

All up in my head

Why you even in there

Really thought I didn't care

And I've been trying to catch a vibe

'Bout to lose my mind

Cause when we're together

Feels like we're together



You're so automatic

Over dramatic

The way I can't let it go

I know that we said that

We'd keep it all on the low

No-oh



I don't wanna be selfish, yeah

But I am when it comes to you

I don't wanna be desperate, yeah

But I am when I can't have you

I don't want to want you as bad as I want you

But I know that you want me too

I don't wanna be selfish, yeah

But I am when it comes to you



But I am, but I am, but I am

But I am when it comes to you

But I am, but I am, but I am

But I am when I can't have you

I don't want to want you as bad as I want you

But I know that you want me too

I don't wanna be selfish, yeah

But I am when it comes to you



I don't wanna be selfish

I don't wanna be desperate, yeah



I don't want to want you as bad as I want you

But I know that you want me too

I don't wanna be selfish, yeah

But I am when it comes to you

Credit

Album: AM PM

Artis: Stephanie Poetri

Dirilis: 2021

Genre: R&B/Soul, Pop

Penulis lagu: Mark Williams / Raul Ignacio Cubina / Hailey Leane Collier / Annika Marie Wells / Stephanie Poetri

Fakta di Balik Lagu

1. Diproduksi oleh Duo Ojivolta

Lagu "Selfish" diproduksi oleh duo Ojivolta yang telah banyak bekerja untuk bintang-bintang besar seperti Selena Gomez, Shawn Mendes, dan Halsey.

Dipadukan dengan vokal Stephanie Poetri yang emosional, lagu "Selfish" bercerita tentang kecemasan, konflik dan gejolak masa muda yang menyenangkan sekaligus menguras emosi.