Lirik Lagu Resurrection Fern – Iron and Wine dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Resurrection Fern – Iron and Wine

In our days we will live

Like our ghosts will live

Pitching glass at the cornfield crows

And folding clothes

Like stubborn boys across the road

We'll keep everything

Grandma's gun and the black bear claw

That took her dog

When sister Laurie says, "Amen"

We won't hear anything

The ten-car train will take that word

That fledgling bird

And the fallen house across the way

It'll keep everything

The baby's breath

Our bravery wasted and our shame

And we'll undress beside the ashes of the fire

Both our tender bellies wound in bailing wire

All the more a pair of underwater pearls

Than the oak tree and its resurrection fern

In our days we will say

What our ghosts will say

We gave the world what it saw fit

And what'd we get?

Like stubborn boys with big green eyes

We'll see everything

In the timid shade of the autumn leaves

And the buzzard's wing

And we'll undress beside the ashes of the fire

Our tender bellies are wound around in bailing wire

All the more a pair of underwater pearls

Than the oak tree and its resurrection fern

