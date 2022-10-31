Lirik Lagu Jezebel – Iron and Wine dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Jezebel – Iron and Wine

Who's seen Jezebel?

She was born to be the woman I would know

And hold like a breeze half as tight as both eyes closed

And who's seen Jezebel?

She went walking where the cedars line the road

Her blouse on the ground

Where the dogs were hungry, roaming

Sayin'

"Wait, we swear we'll love you more,

And holy Jezebel,

It's we, we that you are for, only."

Who's seen Jezebel?

She was born to be the woman we could blame

Make me a beast half as brave I'd be the same

Who's seen Jezebel?

She was gone before I ever got to say,

"Lay here my love, you're the only shape I'll pray to, Jezebel."

Who's seen Jezebel?

Will the mountain last as long as I can wait

Wait like the dawn, how it aches to meet the day

Who's seen Jezebel?

She was certainly the spark for all I've done

The window was wide

She could see the dogs come running

Sayin'

"Wait, we swear we'll love you more,

And holy Jezebel,

It's we, we that you are for, only."

Credits

Artis: Iron and Wine

Album: Woman King

Rilis: 2005

Genre: Rock

Penulis lagu: Sam Beam