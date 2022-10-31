Lirik Lagu Jezebel – Iron and Wine dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Jezebel – Iron and Wine
Who's seen Jezebel?
She was born to be the woman I would know
And hold like a breeze half as tight as both eyes closed
And who's seen Jezebel?
She went walking where the cedars line the road
Her blouse on the ground
Where the dogs were hungry, roaming
Sayin'
"Wait, we swear we'll love you more,
And holy Jezebel,
It's we, we that you are for, only."
Who's seen Jezebel?
She was born to be the woman we could blame
Make me a beast half as brave I'd be the same
Who's seen Jezebel?
She was gone before I ever got to say,
"Lay here my love, you're the only shape I'll pray to, Jezebel."
Who's seen Jezebel?
Will the mountain last as long as I can wait
Wait like the dawn, how it aches to meet the day
Who's seen Jezebel?
She was certainly the spark for all I've done
The window was wide
She could see the dogs come running
Sayin'
"Wait, we swear we'll love you more,
And holy Jezebel,
It's we, we that you are for, only."
Credits
Artis: Iron and Wine
Album: Woman King
Rilis: 2005
Genre: Rock
Penulis lagu: Sam Beam
