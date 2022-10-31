Lirik Lagu Silhouette - Owl City dan Fakta di Baliknya

[Verse 1]
I'm tired of waking up in tears
'cause I can't put to bed these phobias and fears
I'm new to this grief I can't explain
But I'm no stranger to the heartache and the pain
[Pre-Chorus]
The fire I began, is burning me alive
But I know better than to leave and let it die
[Chorus]
I'm a Silhouette asking every now and then
Is it over yet? Will I ever feel again?
I'm a Silhouette chasing rainbows on my own
But the more I try to move on the more I feel alone
So I watch the summer stars to lead me home
[Verse 2]
I'm sick of the past I can't erase
A jumble of footprints and hasty steps I can't retrace
The mountain of things that I still regret
Is a vile reminder that I would rather just forget
(No matter where I go)
[Pre-Chorus]
The fire I began, is burning me alive
But I know better than to leave and let it die
[Chorus]
I'm a Silhouette asking every now and then
Is it over yet? Will I ever smile again?
I'm a Silhouette chasing rainbows on my own
But the more I try to move on the more I feel alone
So I watch the summer stars to lead me home
[Bridge]
'cause I walk alone
No matter where I go
'cause I walk alone
No matter where I go
'cause I walk alone
No matter where I go
[Chorus]
I'm a Silhouette asking every now and then (Now and then)
Is it over yet? Will I ever love again? (Love again)
I'm a Silhouette chasing rainbows on my own
But the more I try to move on the more I feel alone
So I watch the summer stars to lead me home
I watch the summer stars to lead me home
