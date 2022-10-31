Lirik Lagu Silhouette - Owl City dan Fakta di Baliknya

Silhouette - Owl City

[Verse 1]

I'm tired of waking up in tears

'cause I can't put to bed these phobias and fears

I'm new to this grief I can't explain

But I'm no stranger to the heartache and the pain

[Pre-Chorus]

The fire I began, is burning me alive

But I know better than to leave and let it die

[Chorus]

I'm a Silhouette asking every now and then

Is it over yet? Will I ever feel again?

I'm a Silhouette chasing rainbows on my own

But the more I try to move on the more I feel alone

So I watch the summer stars to lead me home

[Verse 2]

I'm sick of the past I can't erase

A jumble of footprints and hasty steps I can't retrace

The mountain of things that I still regret

Is a vile reminder that I would rather just forget

(No matter where I go)

[Pre-Chorus]

The fire I began, is burning me alive

But I know better than to leave and let it die

[Chorus]

I'm a Silhouette asking every now and then

Is it over yet? Will I ever smile again?

I'm a Silhouette chasing rainbows on my own

But the more I try to move on the more I feel alone

So I watch the summer stars to lead me home

[Bridge]

'cause I walk alone

No matter where I go

'cause I walk alone

No matter where I go

'cause I walk alone

No matter where I go

[Chorus]

I'm a Silhouette asking every now and then (Now and then)

Is it over yet? Will I ever love again? (Love again)

I'm a Silhouette chasing rainbows on my own

But the more I try to move on the more I feel alone

So I watch the summer stars to lead me home

I watch the summer stars to lead me home