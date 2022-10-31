Lirik Lagu Silhouette - Owl City dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 31 Oktober 2022, 03:55 WIB
Ilustrasi musik.
Ilustrasi musik. /Eric Krull

Silhouette - Owl City

[Verse 1]
I'm tired of waking up in tears
'cause I can't put to bed these phobias and fears
I'm new to this grief I can't explain
But I'm no stranger to the heartache and the pain

[Pre-Chorus]
The fire I began, is burning me alive
But I know better than to leave and let it die

[Chorus]
I'm a Silhouette asking every now and then
Is it over yet? Will I ever feel again?
I'm a Silhouette chasing rainbows on my own
But the more I try to move on the more I feel alone
So I watch the summer stars to lead me home
Vince Staples “When Sparks Fly' Official Lyrics & Meaning | Verified

[Verse 2]
I'm sick of the past I can't erase
A jumble of footprints and hasty steps I can't retrace
The mountain of things that I still regret
Is a vile reminder that I would rather just forget
(No matter where I go)

[Pre-Chorus]
The fire I began, is burning me alive
But I know better than to leave and let it die

[Chorus]
I'm a Silhouette asking every now and then
Is it over yet? Will I ever smile again?
I'm a Silhouette chasing rainbows on my own
But the more I try to move on the more I feel alone
So I watch the summer stars to lead me home

[Bridge]
'cause I walk alone
No matter where I go
'cause I walk alone
No matter where I go
'cause I walk alone
No matter where I go

[Chorus]
I'm a Silhouette asking every now and then (Now and then)
Is it over yet? Will I ever love again? (Love again)
I'm a Silhouette chasing rainbows on my own
But the more I try to move on the more I feel alone
So I watch the summer stars to lead me home
I watch the summer stars to lead me home

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Ahlaqul Karima

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Lights and Thunder - White Lion dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Lights and Thunder - White Lion dan Fakta di Baliknya

31 Oktober 2022, 00:15 WIB
Lirik Lagu Stay With Me - Danity Kane dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Stay With Me - Danity Kane dan Fakta di Baliknya

30 Oktober 2022, 01:25 WIB
Lirik Lagu Cabs Pake Motor - Young Lex dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Cabs Pake Motor - Young Lex dan Fakta di Baliknya

30 Oktober 2022, 00:25 WIB
Cara Beli Tiket Konser BLACKPINK Born Pink World Tour di Jakarta, Lengkap dengan Jadwal Pemesanan

Cara Beli Tiket Konser BLACKPINK Born Pink World Tour di Jakarta, Lengkap dengan Jadwal Pemesanan

29 Oktober 2022, 11:20 WIB
Jadwal Presale Tiket Konser BLACKPINK di Jakarta, Catat Trik Agar Dapat Membeli Lebih Awal!

Jadwal Presale Tiket Konser BLACKPINK di Jakarta, Catat Trik Agar Dapat Membeli Lebih Awal!

29 Oktober 2022, 10:07 WIB
Lirik Lagu Good at Night - David Nail dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Good at Night - David Nail dan Fakta di Baliknya

29 Oktober 2022, 02:35 WIB
Konser BLACKPINK di Jakarta Digelar 2 Hari, Intip Bocoran Harga Tiketnya

Konser BLACKPINK di Jakarta Digelar 2 Hari, Intip Bocoran Harga Tiketnya

28 Oktober 2022, 17:33 WIB
PAS Band Lolos dari Jerat DCDC Pengadilan Musik

PAS Band Lolos dari Jerat DCDC Pengadilan Musik

28 Oktober 2022, 12:23 WIB
Lirik Lagu Mr. Chu – Apink dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Mr. Chu – Apink dan Fakta di Baliknya

28 Oktober 2022, 02:03 WIB
Lirik Younger - Ruel dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Younger - Ruel dan Fakta di Baliknya

28 Oktober 2022, 01:03 WIB

Terpopuler

1

KPAI Soroti Kantin Sekolah yang Berdampak Bagi Kesehatan Anak-anak di Indonesia, Beri Beberapa Rekomendasi
2

Kapolri Khawatirkan Polarisasi Politik di Pemilu 2024, Beri Imbauan pada Masyarakat
3

Dewi Perssik Janjikan Hadiah Fantastis untuk Sayembara Temukan Seorang Ibu yang Menghujatnya
4

Sudah Dengar Nama Calon Ketua dan Exco PSSI, Dede Yusuf Berharap Ada Perbaikan Lewat SOP Persepakbolaan
5

Polri Periksa Lebih Dari 100 Orang Terkait Tragedi Kanjuruhan
6

Cadas Pangeran Macet, Batu Setinggi 30 Meter Longsor dari Tebing
7

Taqy Malik dan Ayahnya Diduga Tipu Pengusaha Saffron, Sunan Kalijaga: Terancam 5 Tahun Penjara
8

Longsor Batu Timpa Honda Freed dan Toyota Fortuner di Cadas Pangeran Sumedang, 4 Orang Luka-luka
9

Bahasa Indonesia: Javanese Salad with Peanut Sauce yang Mahal dan Kita yang Tak Merasa Bersalah
10

Kasus Dugaan Penganiayaan PRT di Jaktim, Polisi Masih Tunggu Hasil Visum

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Kedu Today

Jadwal Sholat Salatiga Hari Ini, Senin, 31 Oktober 2022: Imsak, Subuh, Dzuhur, Ashar, Maghrib, dan Isya

Jadwal Sholat Salatiga Hari Ini, Senin, 31 Oktober 2022: Imsak, Subuh, Dzuhur, Ashar, Maghrib, dan Isya

31 Oktober 2022, 03:56 WIB

Kedu Today

Jadwal Sholat Wonosobo Hari Ini, Senin, 31 Oktober 2022: Imsak, Subuh, Dzuhur, Ashar, Maghrib, dan Isya

Jadwal Sholat Wonosobo Hari Ini, Senin, 31 Oktober 2022: Imsak, Subuh, Dzuhur, Ashar, Maghrib, dan Isya

31 Oktober 2022, 03:53 WIB

Kedu Today

Jadwal Sholat Wonogiri Hari Ini, Senin, 31 Oktober 2022: Imsak, Subuh, Dzuhur, Ashar, Maghrib, dan Isya

Jadwal Sholat Wonogiri Hari Ini, Senin, 31 Oktober 2022: Imsak, Subuh, Dzuhur, Ashar, Maghrib, dan Isya

31 Oktober 2022, 03:51 WIB

Utara Times

Weton dalam Tanggalan Jawa Hari Ini Senin 31 Oktober 2022: Watak, Keberuntungan dan Jodoh

Weton dalam Tanggalan Jawa Hari Ini Senin 31 Oktober 2022: Watak, Keberuntungan dan Jodoh

31 Oktober 2022, 03:50 WIB

Kedu Today

Jadwal Sholat Temanggung Hari Ini, Senin, 31 Oktober 2022: Imsak, Subuh, Dzuhur, Ashar, Maghrib, dan Isya

Jadwal Sholat Temanggung Hari Ini, Senin, 31 Oktober 2022: Imsak, Subuh, Dzuhur, Ashar, Maghrib, dan Isya

31 Oktober 2022, 03:49 WIB

Kedu Today

Jadwal Sholat Tegal Hari Ini, Senin, 31 Oktober 2022: Imsak, Subuh, Dzuhur, Ashar, Maghrib, dan Isya

Jadwal Sholat Tegal Hari Ini, Senin, 31 Oktober 2022: Imsak, Subuh, Dzuhur, Ashar, Maghrib, dan Isya

31 Oktober 2022, 03:47 WIB

Kedu Today

Jadwal Sholat Sukoharjo Hari Ini, Senin, 31 Oktober 2022: Imsak, Subuh, Dzuhur, Ashar, Maghrib, dan Isya

Jadwal Sholat Sukoharjo Hari Ini, Senin, 31 Oktober 2022: Imsak, Subuh, Dzuhur, Ashar, Maghrib, dan Isya

31 Oktober 2022, 03:45 WIB

Jurnal Sumsel

Ramalan Zodiak Cancer Hari Ini, Senin 31 Oktober 2022: Arus Kas Kemungkinan Meningkat Signifikan

Ramalan Zodiak Cancer Hari Ini, Senin 31 Oktober 2022: Arus Kas Kemungkinan Meningkat Signifikan

31 Oktober 2022, 03:45 WIB

Buleleng Post

Kode Redeem Genshin Impact 11 Menit Lalu, Klaim Sekarang Berlaku Senin, 31 Oktober 2022

Kode Redeem Genshin Impact 11 Menit Lalu, Klaim Sekarang Berlaku Senin, 31 Oktober 2022

31 Oktober 2022, 03:45 WIB

Kedu Today

Jadwal Sholat Sragen Hari Ini, Senin, 31 Oktober 2022: Imsak, Subuh, Dzuhur, Ashar, Maghrib, dan Isya

Jadwal Sholat Sragen Hari Ini, Senin, 31 Oktober 2022: Imsak, Subuh, Dzuhur, Ashar, Maghrib, dan Isya

31 Oktober 2022, 03:42 WIB

Kedu Today

Jadwal Sholat Semarang Hari Ini, Senin, 31 Oktober 2022: Imsak, Subuh, Dzuhur, Ashar, Maghrib, dan Isya

Jadwal Sholat Semarang Hari Ini, Senin, 31 Oktober 2022: Imsak, Subuh, Dzuhur, Ashar, Maghrib, dan Isya

31 Oktober 2022, 03:40 WIB

Utara Times

Kalender Jawa Senin 31 Oktober 2022 Lengkap dengan Pasaran, Wuku dan Weton Hari Ini

Kalender Jawa Senin 31 Oktober 2022 Lengkap dengan Pasaran, Wuku dan Weton Hari Ini

31 Oktober 2022, 03:40 WIB

Kedu Today

Jadwal Sholat Rembang Hari Ini, Senin, 31 Oktober 2022: Imsak, Subuh, Dzuhur, Ashar, Maghrib, dan Isya

Jadwal Sholat Rembang Hari Ini, Senin, 31 Oktober 2022: Imsak, Subuh, Dzuhur, Ashar, Maghrib, dan Isya

31 Oktober 2022, 03:37 WIB

Kedu Today

Jadwal Sholat Purworejo Hari Ini,Senin, 31 Oktober 2022: Imsak, Subuh, Dzuhur, Ashar, Maghrib, dan Isya

Jadwal Sholat Purworejo Hari Ini,Senin, 31 Oktober 2022: Imsak, Subuh, Dzuhur, Ashar, Maghrib, dan Isya

31 Oktober 2022, 03:35 WIB

Kedu Today

Jadwal Sholat Pemalang Hari Ini, Senin, 31 Oktober 2022: Imsak, Subuh, Dzuhur, Ashar, Maghrib, dan Isya

Jadwal Sholat Pemalang Hari Ini, Senin, 31 Oktober 2022: Imsak, Subuh, Dzuhur, Ashar, Maghrib, dan Isya

31 Oktober 2022, 03:32 WIB

Kedu Today

Jadwal Sholat Pekalongan Hari Ini, Senin, 31 Oktober 2022: Imsak, Subuh, Dzuhur, Ashar, Maghrib, dan Isya

Jadwal Sholat Pekalongan Hari Ini, Senin, 31 Oktober 2022: Imsak, Subuh, Dzuhur, Ashar, Maghrib, dan Isya

31 Oktober 2022, 03:30 WIB

Utara Times

Renungan Harian Kristen Senin 31 Oktober 2022, Kehendak Tuhan Pasti Tergenapi

Renungan Harian Kristen Senin 31 Oktober 2022, Kehendak Tuhan Pasti Tergenapi

31 Oktober 2022, 03:30 WIB

Jurnal Sumsel

Ramalan Zodiak Gemini Hari Ini, Senin 31 Oktober 2022: Peluang Luar Biasa Sedang Menuju Anda, Manfaatkan!

Ramalan Zodiak Gemini Hari Ini, Senin 31 Oktober 2022: Peluang Luar Biasa Sedang Menuju Anda, Manfaatkan!

31 Oktober 2022, 03:30 WIB

Kedu Today

Jadwal Sholat Pati Hari Ini, Senin, 31 Oktober 2022: Imsak, Subuh, Dzuhur, Ashar, Maghrib, dan Isya

Jadwal Sholat Pati Hari Ini, Senin, 31 Oktober 2022: Imsak, Subuh, Dzuhur, Ashar, Maghrib, dan Isya

31 Oktober 2022, 03:28 WIB

Kedu Today

Jadwal Sholat Magelang Hari Ini, Senin, 31 Oktober 2022: Imsak, Subuh, Dzuhur, Ashar, Maghrib, dan Isya

Jadwal Sholat Magelang Hari Ini, Senin, 31 Oktober 2022: Imsak, Subuh, Dzuhur, Ashar, Maghrib, dan Isya

31 Oktober 2022, 03:27 WIB

Kedu Today

Jadwal Sholat Kudus Hari Ini, Senin, 31 Oktober 2022: Imsak, Subuh, Dzuhur, Ashar, Maghrib, dan Isya

Jadwal Sholat Kudus Hari Ini, Senin, 31 Oktober 2022: Imsak, Subuh, Dzuhur, Ashar, Maghrib, dan Isya

31 Oktober 2022, 03:25 WIB

Buleleng Post

Tukarkan dengan Beragam Hadiah Menarik, Ini Kode Redeem Aktif Arena of Valor Senin, 31 Oktober 2022

Tukarkan dengan Beragam Hadiah Menarik, Ini Kode Redeem Aktif Arena of Valor Senin, 31 Oktober 2022

31 Oktober 2022, 03:25 WIB

Kedu Today

Jadwal Sholat Klaten Hari Ini, Senin, 31 Oktober 2022: Imsak, Subuh, Dzuhur, Ashar, Maghrib, dan Isya

Jadwal Sholat Klaten Hari Ini, Senin, 31 Oktober 2022: Imsak, Subuh, Dzuhur, Ashar, Maghrib, dan Isya

31 Oktober 2022, 03:22 WIB

Utara Times

Sinopsis Nariti Romansa Danau Toba Lengkap Jadwal Tayang, dan Pemeran

Sinopsis Nariti Romansa Danau Toba Lengkap Jadwal Tayang, dan Pemeran

31 Oktober 2022, 03:20 WIB

Kedu Today

Jadwal Sholat Kendal Hari Ini Senin, 31 Oktober 2022: Imsak, Subuh, Dzuhur, Ashar, Maghrib, dan Isya

Jadwal Sholat Kendal Hari Ini Senin, 31 Oktober 2022: Imsak, Subuh, Dzuhur, Ashar, Maghrib, dan Isya

31 Oktober 2022, 03:19 WIB