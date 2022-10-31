Lirik Lagu Photograph - Weezer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 31 Oktober 2022, 02:03 WIB
Sampul album Weezer.
Sampul album Weezer. /DGC Records

Lirik Lagu Photograph - Weezer

If you want it (oo-oo-oo)
You can have it (oo-oo-oo)
But you gotta learn to reach up there and grab it (oo-oo-oo)

'Cause everybody wants some love (oh baby)
Shoot it from the stars above (oh baby)
And though my heart would break
It's more than I can take
I can never get enough

If you need it (oo-oo-oo)
You should show it (oo-oo-oo)
'Cause at my place overnight suggest you grow it (oo-oo-oo)

'Cause everybody wants some hope (oh baby)
Something they can barely know (oh baby)
And though my heart would break
It's more than I could take
I can never let it go

It's in the photograph
It's in the photograph
It's in the photograph of love

'Cause everybody wants a dream (oh baby)
Something they can barely see (oh baby)
And though my heart would break
It's more than I could take
I could never let it be

It's in the photograph
It's in the photograph
It's in the photograph of love

If you blew it (oo-oo-oo)
Don't reject it (oo-oo-oo)
Just keep drawing up the plans and re-erect it (oo-oo-oo)
Just keep drawing up the plans and re-erect it (oo-oo-oo)
Just keep drawing up the plans and re-erect it (oo-oo-oo)

Halaman:
1
2
3

Editor: Rahmi Nurfajriani

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Lights and Thunder - White Lion dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Lights and Thunder - White Lion dan Fakta di Baliknya

31 Oktober 2022, 00:15 WIB
Lirik Lagu Stay With Me - Danity Kane dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Stay With Me - Danity Kane dan Fakta di Baliknya

30 Oktober 2022, 01:25 WIB
Lirik Lagu Cabs Pake Motor - Young Lex dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Cabs Pake Motor - Young Lex dan Fakta di Baliknya

30 Oktober 2022, 00:25 WIB
Cara Beli Tiket Konser BLACKPINK Born Pink World Tour di Jakarta, Lengkap dengan Jadwal Pemesanan

Cara Beli Tiket Konser BLACKPINK Born Pink World Tour di Jakarta, Lengkap dengan Jadwal Pemesanan

29 Oktober 2022, 11:20 WIB
Jadwal Presale Tiket Konser BLACKPINK di Jakarta, Catat Trik Agar Dapat Membeli Lebih Awal!

Jadwal Presale Tiket Konser BLACKPINK di Jakarta, Catat Trik Agar Dapat Membeli Lebih Awal!

29 Oktober 2022, 10:07 WIB
Lirik Lagu Good at Night - David Nail dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Good at Night - David Nail dan Fakta di Baliknya

29 Oktober 2022, 02:35 WIB
Konser BLACKPINK di Jakarta Digelar 2 Hari, Intip Bocoran Harga Tiketnya

Konser BLACKPINK di Jakarta Digelar 2 Hari, Intip Bocoran Harga Tiketnya

28 Oktober 2022, 17:33 WIB
PAS Band Lolos dari Jerat DCDC Pengadilan Musik

PAS Band Lolos dari Jerat DCDC Pengadilan Musik

28 Oktober 2022, 12:23 WIB
Lirik Lagu Mr. Chu – Apink dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Mr. Chu – Apink dan Fakta di Baliknya

28 Oktober 2022, 02:03 WIB
Lirik Younger - Ruel dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Younger - Ruel dan Fakta di Baliknya

28 Oktober 2022, 01:03 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Krisis Chip Semi Konduktor Masih Menyerang, Toyota Kembali Perbanyak Kunci Mobil Konvensional
2

Polda Metro Jaya Akan Tes Urine Pegawai Perkantoran jika Diminta
3

Atas Nama Bahasa Indonesia yang Leh Uga dan Slebew Bingitz tapi Bikin Confuse
4

Kapolda Metro Beri Pengarahan ke Jajaran Dit Intelkam soal Pentingnya Fungsi Intelijen
5

Picu Kemarahan Warga, Petugas SPBU Bone-Bone Diduga Dahulukan Isi BBM Kendaraan yang Tak Antre
6

Mahasiswa Asal Jakarta Diduga Disodomi di Universitas Islam Riau saat PMM, Kampus Lakukan Investigasi
7

Imbas Wabah Covid-19 Balik Kandang, Wuhan Terpaksa Lockdown, Hampir Sejuta Orang Dirumahkan
8

7 Titik Jalan Tol Diawasi ETLE, Jangan Langgar Aturan Kalau Enggan Ditilang
9

Spesifikasi Toyota Innova Baru Semakin Terungkap: Platform TNGA, Dapat Panoramic Sunroof?
10

8 Tempat Menemukan Wanita Berkualitas untuk Dijadikan Pasangan, Salah Satunya Klub Tenis

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Kedu Today

Jadwal Sholat Banyumas Hari Ini, 31 Oktober 2022: Imsak, Subuh, Dzuhur, Ashar, Maghrib, dan Isya

Jadwal Sholat Banyumas Hari Ini, 31 Oktober 2022: Imsak, Subuh, Dzuhur, Ashar, Maghrib, dan Isya

31 Oktober 2022, 02:52 WIB

Kedu Today

Jadwal Sholat Banjarnegara Hari Ini, 31 Oktober 2022: Imsak, Subuh, Dzuhur, Ashar, Maghrib, dan Isya

Jadwal Sholat Banjarnegara Hari Ini, 31 Oktober 2022: Imsak, Subuh, Dzuhur, Ashar, Maghrib, dan Isya

31 Oktober 2022, 02:50 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Acara TV di tvOne Hari Ini Senin, 31 Oktober  2022 Ada Kabar Pagi, Reka Ulang, dan Menyingkap Tabir

Jadwal Acara TV di tvOne Hari Ini Senin, 31 Oktober  2022 Ada Kabar Pagi, Reka Ulang, dan Menyingkap Tabir

31 Oktober 2022, 02:49 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Acara ANTV Hari Ini Senin, 24 Oktober 2022 Ada Kal Ho Naa Ho, Yehh Jadu, Dan  Bintang Samudera

Jadwal Acara ANTV Hari Ini Senin, 24 Oktober 2022 Ada Kal Ho Naa Ho, Yehh Jadu, Dan  Bintang Samudera

31 Oktober 2022, 02:44 WIB

Berita KBB

Jadwal Sholat Kota Bandung Hari Ini Senin 31 Oktober 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

Jadwal Sholat Kota Bandung Hari Ini Senin 31 Oktober 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

31 Oktober 2022, 02:30 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Acara TV MOJI TV Senin, 31 Oktober 2022 Ada Live Race Day GP Mexico 2022 Dan Korea Mania Inkigayo

Jadwal Acara TV MOJI TV Senin, 31 Oktober 2022 Ada Live Race Day GP Mexico 2022 Dan Korea Mania Inkigayo

31 Oktober 2022, 02:29 WIB

Utara Times

Sinopsis Film Taken, Aksi Membongkar Sindikat Perdagangan Manusia, Malam Ini di Bioskop TransTV 

Sinopsis Film Taken, Aksi Membongkar Sindikat Perdagangan Manusia, Malam Ini di Bioskop TransTV 

31 Oktober 2022, 02:15 WIB

Utara Times

Jadwal Lengkap dan Link Live Streaming MotoGP Valencia 2022, Penentuan Gelar Juara Dunia

Jadwal Lengkap dan Link Live Streaming MotoGP Valencia 2022, Penentuan Gelar Juara Dunia

31 Oktober 2022, 02:05 WIB

Mantra Sukabumi

HASIL AKHIR LIVE SCORE AC Milan vs Torino Hari Ini, Skor Sementara 0-0: Cek Selengkapnya Disini

HASIL AKHIR LIVE SCORE AC Milan vs Torino Hari Ini, Skor Sementara 0-0: Cek Selengkapnya Disini

31 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB

Media Purwodadi

Jadwal Acara Televisi Indosiar, Senin, 31 Oktober 2022 : Live D’Academy 5 Top 18 Malam Ini

Jadwal Acara Televisi Indosiar, Senin, 31 Oktober 2022 : Live D’Academy 5 Top 18 Malam Ini

31 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB

Chanel Sulsel

Prakiraan Cuaca Sulawesi Selatan Senin, 31 Oktober 2022, Siang Hari Berawan Hingga Hujan Ringan

Prakiraan Cuaca Sulawesi Selatan Senin, 31 Oktober 2022, Siang Hari Berawan Hingga Hujan Ringan

31 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB

Berita KBB

Jadwal Sholat Kota Cimahi Hari Ini Senin 31 Oktober 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

Jadwal Sholat Kota Cimahi Hari Ini Senin 31 Oktober 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

31 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB

Portal Magetan

Prediksi Real Sociedad vs Real Betis di LaLiga: Live Score, Link Nonton dan Head to Head

Prediksi Real Sociedad vs Real Betis di LaLiga: Live Score, Link Nonton dan Head to Head

31 Oktober 2022, 01:55 WIB

Suara Halmahera

Kawal Kasus Kekerasan Seksual Atlit Gulat Bantul, Menteri KPPPA Desak Pentingnya Penggunaan UU TPKS 2022

Kawal Kasus Kekerasan Seksual Atlit Gulat Bantul, Menteri KPPPA Desak Pentingnya Penggunaan UU TPKS 2022

31 Oktober 2022, 01:39 WIB

Portal Magetan

Link Nonton dan Live Score Torino vs AC Milan di Serie A Pekan ke-12

Link Nonton dan Live Score Torino vs AC Milan di Serie A Pekan ke-12

31 Oktober 2022, 01:35 WIB

Desk Jabar

Hasil Lengkap Final French Open 2022: Viktor Axelsen Kembali Naik Podium Usai Taklukkan Rekan Senegaranya

Hasil Lengkap Final French Open 2022: Viktor Axelsen Kembali Naik Podium Usai Taklukkan Rekan Senegaranya

31 Oktober 2022, 01:30 WIB

Mantra Sukabumi

GRATIS Live Link Streaming AC Milan vs Torino: Anda juga Bisa Cek Skor Sementara dan Akhir Disini

GRATIS Live Link Streaming AC Milan vs Torino: Anda juga Bisa Cek Skor Sementara dan Akhir Disini

31 Oktober 2022, 01:30 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Chord Gitar Judge Not, Bob Marley dengan Lirik yang Lengkap

Chord Gitar Judge Not, Bob Marley dengan Lirik yang Lengkap

31 Oktober 2022, 01:27 WIB

Utara Times

Timnas Indonesia U-20 vs Moldova disiarkan dimana, jam berapa? Klik di sini link live streaming untuk menonton

Timnas Indonesia U-20 vs Moldova disiarkan dimana, jam berapa? Klik di sini link live streaming untuk menonton

31 Oktober 2022, 01:10 WIB

Portal Sulut

Sakit Tak Kunjung Sembuh, Amalkan 1 Dzikir Ini, InsyaAllah Cepat Sembuh! Kata Ustadz Adi Hidayat

Sakit Tak Kunjung Sembuh, Amalkan 1 Dzikir Ini, InsyaAllah Cepat Sembuh! Kata Ustadz Adi Hidayat

31 Oktober 2022, 01:09 WIB

Portal Sulut

Hindari 4 Jenis Makanan Ini Yang Menyebabkan Usus Buntu Yang Perlu Diketahui!

Hindari 4 Jenis Makanan Ini Yang Menyebabkan Usus Buntu Yang Perlu Diketahui!

31 Oktober 2022, 01:09 WIB

Portal Sulut

Beruntung Sejak Lahir! Garis Tangan Konglomerat Dimiliki Oleh Weton Ini

Beruntung Sejak Lahir! Garis Tangan Konglomerat Dimiliki Oleh Weton Ini

31 Oktober 2022, 01:08 WIB

Portal Sulut

Ditakdirkan Kaya Raya! Banyak Yang Mengira Weton Ini Melakukan Pesugihan

Ditakdirkan Kaya Raya! Banyak Yang Mengira Weton Ini Melakukan Pesugihan

31 Oktober 2022, 01:07 WIB

Portal Sulut

5 Arti Kedutan Di Bibir Menurut Primbon Jawa

5 Arti Kedutan Di Bibir Menurut Primbon Jawa

31 Oktober 2022, 01:07 WIB

Portal Sulut

Inilah Cara Paling Gampang Untuk Mengusir Mahkluk Halus

Inilah Cara Paling Gampang Untuk Mengusir Mahkluk Halus

31 Oktober 2022, 01:06 WIB