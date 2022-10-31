Lirik Lagu Photograph - Weezer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Photograph - Weezer

If you want it (oo-oo-oo)

You can have it (oo-oo-oo)

But you gotta learn to reach up there and grab it (oo-oo-oo)

'Cause everybody wants some love (oh baby)

Shoot it from the stars above (oh baby)

And though my heart would break

It's more than I can take

I can never get enough

If you need it (oo-oo-oo)

You should show it (oo-oo-oo)

'Cause at my place overnight suggest you grow it (oo-oo-oo)

'Cause everybody wants some hope (oh baby)

Something they can barely know (oh baby)

And though my heart would break

It's more than I could take

I can never let it go

It's in the photograph

It's in the photograph

It's in the photograph of love

'Cause everybody wants a dream (oh baby)

Something they can barely see (oh baby)

And though my heart would break

It's more than I could take

I could never let it be

It's in the photograph

It's in the photograph

It's in the photograph of love

If you blew it (oo-oo-oo)

Don't reject it (oo-oo-oo)

Just keep drawing up the plans and re-erect it (oo-oo-oo)

Just keep drawing up the plans and re-erect it (oo-oo-oo)

Just keep drawing up the plans and re-erect it (oo-oo-oo)