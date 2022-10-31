Lirik Lagu Photograph - Weezer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Photograph - Weezer
If you want it (oo-oo-oo)
You can have it (oo-oo-oo)
But you gotta learn to reach up there and grab it (oo-oo-oo)
'Cause everybody wants some love (oh baby)
Shoot it from the stars above (oh baby)
And though my heart would break
It's more than I can take
I can never get enough
If you need it (oo-oo-oo)
You should show it (oo-oo-oo)
'Cause at my place overnight suggest you grow it (oo-oo-oo)
'Cause everybody wants some hope (oh baby)
Something they can barely know (oh baby)
And though my heart would break
It's more than I could take
I can never let it go
It's in the photograph
It's in the photograph
It's in the photograph of love
'Cause everybody wants a dream (oh baby)
Something they can barely see (oh baby)
And though my heart would break
It's more than I could take
I could never let it be
It's in the photograph
It's in the photograph
It's in the photograph of love
If you blew it (oo-oo-oo)
Don't reject it (oo-oo-oo)
Just keep drawing up the plans and re-erect it (oo-oo-oo)
Just keep drawing up the plans and re-erect it (oo-oo-oo)
Just keep drawing up the plans and re-erect it (oo-oo-oo)
