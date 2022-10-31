Lirik Lagu River in Sky - Duffy dan Fakta di Baliknya

River in Sky - Duffy
When I am alone
Afraid of the dark
She sings in the night
Holds me close to her heart
My only friend who can comprehend
Why she visits me, time and again
Like a river in the sky
Why, why do we cry?
Do we cry?
Just like a river in the sky
Why, oh why do we cry?
Do we cry?
I walk this life
Doubt on my mind
I pray to fly, burden free
She covers me so patiently
As I learn to deal with the pain
Just like a river in the sky
Why, oh why do we cry?
Do we cry?
Just like a river in the sky
Why, oh why do we cry?
Do we cry?
If I let myself go back in time
I see the sadness in her eyes
She knew the tears would always come and go
Like the river in the
Like a river in the sky
Like a river in the sky
Why, oh why do we cry?
Do we cry?
Just like a river in the sky
Why, oh why do we cry
Do we cry?
Do we cry?
Artis: Duffy
Tahun rilis: 2020
Fakta di Balik Lagu River in The Sky
Lagu River in The Sky dirilis oleh Duffy. Sayangnya lagu tersebut tidak seperti lagu pada umumnya, karena lagu tersebut bukan bahan komersial.
Sehingga lagunya hanya mengunggahnya melalui akun Instagram pribadinya dan tidak ada lagu resmi di berbagai platform.
River in the Sky dinyanyikan dengan sepenuh hati, sehingga terdengar memiliki penuh makna, terutama lagu tersebut diiringi dengan chorusnya yang powerful.
