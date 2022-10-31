Lirik Lagu River in Sky - Duffy dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 31 Oktober 2022, 03:25 WIB
Music video River in the Sky milik Duffy.
Music video River in the Sky milik Duffy. /

River in Sky - Duffy

When I am alone
Afraid of the dark
She sings in the night
Holds me close to her heart
My only friend who can comprehend
Why she visits me, time and again

Like a river in the sky
Why, why do we cry?
Do we cry?
Just like a river in the sky
Why, oh why do we cry?
Do we cry?
I walk this life
Doubt on my mind
I pray to fly, burden free
She covers me so patiently
As I learn to deal with the pain
Just like a river in the sky
Why, oh why do we cry?
Do we cry?
Just like a river in the sky
Why, oh why do we cry?
Do we cry?
If I let myself go back in time
I see the sadness in her eyes
She knew the tears would always come and go
Like the river in the
Like a river in the sky
Like a river in the sky
Why, oh why do we cry?
Do we cry?
Just like a river in the sky
Why, oh why do we cry
Do we cry?
Do we cry?

Artis: Duffy

Tahun rilis: 2020

Fakta di Balik Lagu River in The Sky

Lagu River in The Sky dirilis oleh Duffy. Sayangnya lagu tersebut tidak seperti lagu pada umumnya, karena lagu tersebut bukan bahan komersial.

Sehingga lagunya hanya mengunggahnya melalui akun Instagram pribadinya dan tidak ada lagu resmi di berbagai platform.

River in the Sky dinyanyikan dengan sepenuh hati, sehingga terdengar memiliki penuh makna, terutama lagu tersebut diiringi dengan chorusnya yang powerful.

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Ahlaqul Karima

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Lights and Thunder - White Lion dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Lights and Thunder - White Lion dan Fakta di Baliknya

31 Oktober 2022, 00:15 WIB
Lirik Lagu Stay With Me - Danity Kane dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Stay With Me - Danity Kane dan Fakta di Baliknya

30 Oktober 2022, 01:25 WIB
Lirik Lagu Cabs Pake Motor - Young Lex dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Cabs Pake Motor - Young Lex dan Fakta di Baliknya

30 Oktober 2022, 00:25 WIB
Cara Beli Tiket Konser BLACKPINK Born Pink World Tour di Jakarta, Lengkap dengan Jadwal Pemesanan

Cara Beli Tiket Konser BLACKPINK Born Pink World Tour di Jakarta, Lengkap dengan Jadwal Pemesanan

29 Oktober 2022, 11:20 WIB
Jadwal Presale Tiket Konser BLACKPINK di Jakarta, Catat Trik Agar Dapat Membeli Lebih Awal!

Jadwal Presale Tiket Konser BLACKPINK di Jakarta, Catat Trik Agar Dapat Membeli Lebih Awal!

29 Oktober 2022, 10:07 WIB
Lirik Lagu Good at Night - David Nail dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Good at Night - David Nail dan Fakta di Baliknya

29 Oktober 2022, 02:35 WIB
Konser BLACKPINK di Jakarta Digelar 2 Hari, Intip Bocoran Harga Tiketnya

Konser BLACKPINK di Jakarta Digelar 2 Hari, Intip Bocoran Harga Tiketnya

28 Oktober 2022, 17:33 WIB
PAS Band Lolos dari Jerat DCDC Pengadilan Musik

PAS Band Lolos dari Jerat DCDC Pengadilan Musik

28 Oktober 2022, 12:23 WIB
Lirik Lagu Mr. Chu – Apink dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Mr. Chu – Apink dan Fakta di Baliknya

28 Oktober 2022, 02:03 WIB
Lirik Younger - Ruel dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Younger - Ruel dan Fakta di Baliknya

28 Oktober 2022, 01:03 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Ari Lasso Akui Pertama Kali Menangis di Panggung Konser: Momen yang Tak Bisa Dilupakan Seumur Hidup
2

Simak Tuntutan Perajin Tahu Bandung yang akan Mogok Produksi Meski Harga Sudah Naik
3

Hasil Liga Inggris: Selisih Tipis Bawa Manchester City ke Puncak Klasemen Sementara
4

Angkatan Laut Rusia Gagalkan Serangan Drone di Pelabuhan Sevastopol Hari Ini
5

Profil Timnas Ghana, Tim dengan Peringkat Terendah FIFA di Piala Dunia 2022 Qatar
6

KPAI Soroti Kantin Sekolah yang Berdampak Bagi Kesehatan Anak-anak di Indonesia, Beri Beberapa Rekomendasi
7

Kapolri Khawatirkan Polarisasi Politik di Pemilu 2024, Beri Imbauan pada Masyarakat
8

Dewi Perssik Janjikan Hadiah Fantastis untuk Sayembara Temukan Seorang Ibu yang Menghujatnya
9

Sudah Dengar Nama Calon Ketua dan Exco PSSI, Dede Yusuf Berharap Ada Perbaikan Lewat SOP Persepakbolaan
10

Polri Periksa Lebih Dari 100 Orang Terkait Tragedi Kanjuruhan

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Utara Times

12 Ucapan Selamat Datang Bulan November 2022 Penuh Inspirasi

12 Ucapan Selamat Datang Bulan November 2022 Penuh Inspirasi

31 Oktober 2022, 04:20 WIB

Buleleng Post

Ini Dia Kode Redeem Modern Warships Senin, 31 Oktober 2022 Spesial Akir Bulan

Ini Dia Kode Redeem Modern Warships Senin, 31 Oktober 2022 Spesial Akir Bulan

31 Oktober 2022, 04:20 WIB

Jurnal Sumsel

Ramalan Zodiak Virgo Hari Ini, Senin 31 Oktober 2022: Harus Cermat, Penghasilan Mungkin Naik Pesat

Ramalan Zodiak Virgo Hari Ini, Senin 31 Oktober 2022: Harus Cermat, Penghasilan Mungkin Naik Pesat

31 Oktober 2022, 04:15 WIB

Kedu Today

Jadwal Sholat Jakarta Timur Hari Ini, Senin, 31 Oktober 2022: Imsak, Subuh, Dzuhur, Ashar, Maghrib, dan Isya

Jadwal Sholat Jakarta Timur Hari Ini, Senin, 31 Oktober 2022: Imsak, Subuh, Dzuhur, Ashar, Maghrib, dan Isya

31 Oktober 2022, 04:13 WIB

Portal Sulut

Cara Cepat Cek Data Kependudukan Peserta PPPK 2022, Cek Sebelum Daftar di SSCASN

Cara Cepat Cek Data Kependudukan Peserta PPPK 2022, Cek Sebelum Daftar di SSCASN

31 Oktober 2022, 04:13 WIB

Kedu Today

Jadwal Sholat Jakarta Barat Hari Ini, Senin, 31 Oktober 2022: Imsak, Subuh, Dzuhur, Ashar, Maghrib, dan Isya

Jadwal Sholat Jakarta Barat Hari Ini, Senin, 31 Oktober 2022: Imsak, Subuh, Dzuhur, Ashar, Maghrib, dan Isya

31 Oktober 2022, 04:11 WIB

Kedu Today

Jadwal Sholat Jakarta Selatan Hari Ini, Senin, 31 Oktober 2022: Imsak, Subuh, Dzuhur, Ashar, Maghrib, dan Isya

Jadwal Sholat Jakarta Selatan Hari Ini, Senin, 31 Oktober 2022: Imsak, Subuh, Dzuhur, Ashar, Maghrib, dan Isya

31 Oktober 2022, 04:10 WIB

Utara Times

Doa Mengancam Series Episode 6 Kapan Tayang? Catat Jadwal Tayang Berikut

Doa Mengancam Series Episode 6 Kapan Tayang? Catat Jadwal Tayang Berikut

31 Oktober 2022, 04:10 WIB

Kedu Today

Jadwal Sholat Jakarta Utara Hari Ini, Senin, 31 Oktober 2022: Imsak, Subuh, Dzuhur, Ashar, Maghrib, dan Isya

Jadwal Sholat Jakarta Utara Hari Ini, Senin, 31 Oktober 2022: Imsak, Subuh, Dzuhur, Ashar, Maghrib, dan Isya

31 Oktober 2022, 04:08 WIB

Kedu Today

Jadwal Sholat Wilayah Jakarta Pusat Senin, 31 Oktober 2022: Imsak, Subuh, Dzuhur, Ashar, Maghrib, dan Isya

Jadwal Sholat Wilayah Jakarta Pusat Senin, 31 Oktober 2022: Imsak, Subuh, Dzuhur, Ashar, Maghrib, dan Isya

31 Oktober 2022, 04:06 WIB

Buleleng Post

Sudah Rilis, Ini Kode Redeem Aktif PUBG Hari Senin, 31 Oktober 2022 Segera Tukarkan

Sudah Rilis, Ini Kode Redeem Aktif PUBG Hari Senin, 31 Oktober 2022 Segera Tukarkan

31 Oktober 2022, 04:05 WIB

Zona Priangan

Hyeri Menghadiri Konser BLACKPINK, Jisoo Kirim Truk Kopi, Persahabatan Membuat Mereka Tak Terpisahkan

Hyeri Menghadiri Konser BLACKPINK, Jisoo Kirim Truk Kopi, Persahabatan Membuat Mereka Tak Terpisahkan

31 Oktober 2022, 04:01 WIB

Media Kupang

Renungan Harian Katolik Senin 31 Oktober 2022, Siapakah yang Kita Undang ke Pesta Kita?

Renungan Harian Katolik Senin 31 Oktober 2022, Siapakah yang Kita Undang ke Pesta Kita?

31 Oktober 2022, 04:00 WIB

Utara Times

5 Daftar Film Bioskop Siap Tayang di Bulan November 2022

5 Daftar Film Bioskop Siap Tayang di Bulan November 2022

31 Oktober 2022, 04:00 WIB

Jurnal Soreang

Waduh! 5 Pemain dari Premier League ini Tidak Akan Tampil di Piala Dunia 2022 Qatar

Waduh! 5 Pemain dari Premier League ini Tidak Akan Tampil di Piala Dunia 2022 Qatar

31 Oktober 2022, 04:00 WIB

Media Purwodadi

Jadwal Acara Televisi GTV Senin, 31 Oktober 2022 : Superdeal Indonesia, SpongeBob SquarePants, X-Pedal

Jadwal Acara Televisi GTV Senin, 31 Oktober 2022 : Superdeal Indonesia, SpongeBob SquarePants, X-Pedal

31 Oktober 2022, 04:00 WIB

Jurnal Sumsel

Ramalan Zodiak Leo Hari Ini, Senin 31 Oktober 2022: Hati-hati, Anda Kemungkinan Akan disalahpahami

Ramalan Zodiak Leo Hari Ini, Senin 31 Oktober 2022: Hati-hati, Anda Kemungkinan Akan disalahpahami

31 Oktober 2022, 04:00 WIB

Kedu Today

Jadwal Sholat Surakarta Hari Ini, Senin, 31 Oktober 2022: Imsak, Subuh, Dzuhur, Ashar, Maghrib, dan Isya

Jadwal Sholat Surakarta Hari Ini, Senin, 31 Oktober 2022: Imsak, Subuh, Dzuhur, Ashar, Maghrib, dan Isya

31 Oktober 2022, 03:58 WIB

Kedu Today

Jadwal Sholat Salatiga Hari Ini, Senin, 31 Oktober 2022: Imsak, Subuh, Dzuhur, Ashar, Maghrib, dan Isya

Jadwal Sholat Salatiga Hari Ini, Senin, 31 Oktober 2022: Imsak, Subuh, Dzuhur, Ashar, Maghrib, dan Isya

31 Oktober 2022, 03:56 WIB

Kedu Today

Jadwal Sholat Wonosobo Hari Ini, Senin, 31 Oktober 2022: Imsak, Subuh, Dzuhur, Ashar, Maghrib, dan Isya

Jadwal Sholat Wonosobo Hari Ini, Senin, 31 Oktober 2022: Imsak, Subuh, Dzuhur, Ashar, Maghrib, dan Isya

31 Oktober 2022, 03:53 WIB

Kedu Today

Jadwal Sholat Wonogiri Hari Ini, Senin, 31 Oktober 2022: Imsak, Subuh, Dzuhur, Ashar, Maghrib, dan Isya

Jadwal Sholat Wonogiri Hari Ini, Senin, 31 Oktober 2022: Imsak, Subuh, Dzuhur, Ashar, Maghrib, dan Isya

31 Oktober 2022, 03:51 WIB

Utara Times

Weton dalam Tanggalan Jawa Hari Ini Senin 31 Oktober 2022: Watak, Keberuntungan dan Jodoh

Weton dalam Tanggalan Jawa Hari Ini Senin 31 Oktober 2022: Watak, Keberuntungan dan Jodoh

31 Oktober 2022, 03:50 WIB

Kedu Today

Jadwal Sholat Temanggung Hari Ini, Senin, 31 Oktober 2022: Imsak, Subuh, Dzuhur, Ashar, Maghrib, dan Isya

Jadwal Sholat Temanggung Hari Ini, Senin, 31 Oktober 2022: Imsak, Subuh, Dzuhur, Ashar, Maghrib, dan Isya

31 Oktober 2022, 03:49 WIB

Kedu Today

Jadwal Sholat Tegal Hari Ini, Senin, 31 Oktober 2022: Imsak, Subuh, Dzuhur, Ashar, Maghrib, dan Isya

Jadwal Sholat Tegal Hari Ini, Senin, 31 Oktober 2022: Imsak, Subuh, Dzuhur, Ashar, Maghrib, dan Isya

31 Oktober 2022, 03:47 WIB

Kedu Today

Jadwal Sholat Sukoharjo Hari Ini, Senin, 31 Oktober 2022: Imsak, Subuh, Dzuhur, Ashar, Maghrib, dan Isya

Jadwal Sholat Sukoharjo Hari Ini, Senin, 31 Oktober 2022: Imsak, Subuh, Dzuhur, Ashar, Maghrib, dan Isya

31 Oktober 2022, 03:45 WIB