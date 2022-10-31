Lirik Lagu River in Sky - Duffy dan Fakta di Baliknya

River in Sky - Duffy

When I am alone

Afraid of the dark

She sings in the night

Holds me close to her heart

My only friend who can comprehend

Why she visits me, time and again

Like a river in the sky

Why, why do we cry?

Do we cry?

Just like a river in the sky

Why, oh why do we cry?

Do we cry?

I walk this life

Doubt on my mind

I pray to fly, burden free

She covers me so patiently

As I learn to deal with the pain

Just like a river in the sky

Why, oh why do we cry?

Do we cry?

Just like a river in the sky

Why, oh why do we cry?

Do we cry?

If I let myself go back in time

I see the sadness in her eyes

She knew the tears would always come and go

Like the river in the

Like a river in the sky

Like a river in the sky

Why, oh why do we cry?

Do we cry?

Just like a river in the sky

Why, oh why do we cry

Do we cry?

Do we cry?

Artis: Duffy

Tahun rilis: 2020

Fakta di Balik Lagu River in The Sky

Lagu River in The Sky dirilis oleh Duffy. Sayangnya lagu tersebut tidak seperti lagu pada umumnya, karena lagu tersebut bukan bahan komersial.

Sehingga lagunya hanya mengunggahnya melalui akun Instagram pribadinya dan tidak ada lagu resmi di berbagai platform.

River in the Sky dinyanyikan dengan sepenuh hati, sehingga terdengar memiliki penuh makna, terutama lagu tersebut diiringi dengan chorusnya yang powerful.