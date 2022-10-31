Lirik Lagu Complicated – Avril Lavigne dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Complicated – Avril Lavigne

Uh huh, life's like this

Uh huh, uh huh, that's the way it is

'Cause life's like this

Uh huh, uh huh, that's the way it is

Chill out, what ya yellin' for?

Lay back, it's all been done before

And if, you could only let it be, you will see

I like you the way you are

When we're driving in your car

And you're talking to me one on one, but you become

Somebody else

'Round everyone else

You're watching your back

Like you can't relax

You try to be cool

You look like a fool to me

Tell me



Why'd you have to go and make things so complicated?

I see the way you're acting like you're somebody else

Gets me frustrated

Life's like this, you

And you fall, and you crawl, and you break

And you take what you get, and you turn it into

Honesty and promise me I'm never gonna find you faking

No, no, no

You come over unannounced

Dressed up like you're somethin' else

Where you are and where it's at you see

You're making me

Laugh out when you strike your pose

Take off all your preppy clothes

You know you're not fooling anyone

When you become

Somebody else

'Round everyone else

You're watching your back

Like you can't relax

You try to be cool

You look like a fool to me

Tell me

Why'd you have to go and make things so complicated?

I see the way you're acting like you're somebody else

Gets me frustrated

Life's like this, you

And you fall, and you crawl, and you break

And you take what you get, and you turn it into

Honesty and promise me I'm never gonna find you faking

No, no, no

No, no, no

No, no, no

No, no, no

No, no, no (no, no)



Chill out, what ya yellin' for?

Lay back, it's all been done before

And if you could only let it be

You will see

Somebody else

'Round everyone else

You're watching your back

Like you can't relax

You try to be cool

You look like a fool to me

Tell me



Why'd you have to go and make things so complicated?

I see the way you're acting like you're somebody else

Gets me frustrated

Life's like this, you

And you fall, and you crawl, and you break

And you take what you get, and you turn it into

Honesty and promise me I'm never gonna find you faking

No, no

Why'd you have to go and make things so complicated?

I see the way you're acting like you're somebody else

Gets me frustrated

Life's like this, you

And you fall, and you crawl, and you break

And you take what you get, and you turn it into

Honesty and promise me I'm never gonna find you faking

No, no, no

Artis: Avril Lavigne

Album: Let Go

Tahun: 2002

Penulis lagu: Avril Lavigne, Lauren Christy, Scott Spock, Graham Edwards

Genre: Pop rock, Rock grunge

Fakta di Balik Lagu

Lagu Complicated ditulis oleh Avril Lavigne bersama dengan Lauren Christy, Scott Spock, dan Graham Edwards dan dirilis pada April 2002.