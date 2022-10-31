Lirik Lagu Boyfriend – Ariana Grande Feat Social House dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Boyfriend – Ariana Grande & Social House

I'm a motherfuckin' train wreck

I don't wanna be too much

But I don't wanna miss your touch

And you don't seem to give a fuck

I don't wanna keep you waiting

But I do just what I have to do

And I might not be the one for you

But you ain't about to have no boo

'Cause I know we be so complicated

But we be so smitten, it's crazy

I can't have what I want, but neither can you

You ain't my boyfriend (Boyfriend)

And I ain't your girlfriend (Girlfriend)

But you don't want me to see nobody else

And I don't want you to see nobody

But you ain't my boyfriend (Boyfriend)

And I ain't your girlfriend (Girlfriend)

But you don't want me to touch nobody else

Baby, we ain't gotta tell nobody

Even though you ain't mine, I promise the way we fight

Make me honestly feel like we just in love

'Cause, baby, when push comes to shove

Damn, baby, I'm a train wreck too (Too)

I lose my mind when it comes to you

I take time with the ones I choose

And I don't want a smile if it ain't from you, yeah

I know we'd be so complicated

Lovin' you sometimes drive me crazy

'Cause I can't have what I want and neither can you

You ain't my boyfriend (Boyfriend)

And I ain't your girlfriend (Girlfriend)

But you don't want me to see nobody else

And I don't want you to see nobody

But you ain't my boyfriend (Boyfriend)

And I ain't your girlfriend (Girlfriend)

But you don't want me to touch nobody else

Baby, we ain't gotta tell nobody

I wanna kiss you (Yeah), don't wanna miss you (Yeah)

But I can't be with you 'cause I got issues

Yeah, on the surface, seem like it's easy

Careful with words, but it's still hard to read me

Stress high when the trust low (Mmm)

Bad vibes, where'd the fun go? (Oh)

Try to open up and love more (Love more)

Try to open up and love more

If you were my boyfriend

And you were my girlfriend

I probably wouldn't see nobody else

But I can't guarantee that by myself