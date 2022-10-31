Lirik Lagu My Hero – Foo Fighters dan Fakta di Baliknya

Too alarming now to talk about
Take your pictures down and shake it out
Truth or consequence, say it aloud
Use that evidence, race it around
There goes my hero
Watch him as he goes
There goes my hero
He’s ordinary
Don’t the best of them bleed it out
While the rest of them peter out
Truth or consequence, say it aloud
Use that evidence, race it around
There goes my hero
Watch him as he goes
There goes my hero
He’s ordinary
Kudos, my hero
Leaving all the mess
You know my hero
The one that’s on
There goes my hero
Watch him as he goes
There goes my hero
He’s ordinary
There goes my hero
Watch him as he goes
There goes my hero
He’s ordinary
Band : Foo Fighters
Songwriter : Pat Smear, Nate Mendel & Dave Grohl
Dirilis : 19 Januari 1998
Album : The Colour And The Shape (1997)
Fakta di Balik Lagu My Hero
Grup rock cukup berpengaruh asal Seattle, Amerika Serikat, Foo Fighters memang pengagum berat Presiden Barack Obama yang berasal dari Partai Demokrat.
Artikel Pilihan