Lirik Lagu My Hero – Foo Fighters dan Fakta di Baliknya

Too alarming now to talk about

Take your pictures down and shake it out

Truth or consequence, say it aloud

Use that evidence, race it around

There goes my hero

Watch him as he goes

There goes my hero

He’s ordinary

Don’t the best of them bleed it out

While the rest of them peter out

Truth or consequence, say it aloud

Use that evidence, race it around

There goes my hero

Watch him as he goes

There goes my hero

He’s ordinary

Kudos, my hero

Leaving all the mess

You know my hero

The one that’s on

There goes my hero

Watch him as he goes

There goes my hero

He’s ordinary

There goes my hero

Watch him as he goes

There goes my hero

He’s ordinary

Band : Foo Fighters

Songwriter : Pat Smear, Nate Mendel & Dave Grohl

Dirilis : 19 Januari 1998

Album : The Colour And The Shape (1997)

Fakta di Balik Lagu My Hero

Grup rock cukup berpengaruh asal Seattle, Amerika Serikat, Foo Fighters memang pengagum berat Presiden Barack Obama yang berasal dari Partai Demokrat.