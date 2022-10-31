Lirik Lagu Times Like These – Foo Fighters dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Times Like These – Foo Fighters

I, I'm a one way motorway

I'm the one that drives away

Then follows you back home

I, I'm a street light shining

I'm a wild light blinding bright

Burning off and on

Ah-ah-ahh

It's times like these you learn to live again

It's times like these you give and give again

It's times like these you learn to love again

It's times like these time and time again

I, I'm a new day rising

I'm a brand new sky

To hang the stars upon tonight

I am a little divided

Do I stay or run away

And leave it all behind?

Ah-ah-ahh

It's times like these you learn to live again

It's times like these you give and give again

It's times like these you learn to love again

It's times like these time and time again

It's times like these you learn to live again

It's times like these you give and give again

It's times like these you learn to love again

It's times like these time and time again

It's times like these you learn to live again

It's times like these you give and give again

It's times like these you learn to love again

It's times like these time and time again

It's times like these you learn to live again

It's times like these you give and give again

It's times like these you learn to love again

It's times like these time and time again

Artis : Foo Fighters

Album : One by One

Dirilis : 2002

Genre : Alternatif/Indie, Pop

Fakta di Balik Lagu Times Like These

Dave Grohl menyusun 'Times Like These' sementara dia dan Foo Fighters berada dalam kekosongan tidak resmi.

Lebih penting lagi, walaupun mereka tidak berpisah dalam keadaan terbaik, dia mulai rindu rekan-rekannya.

Dan seperti yang dapat dilihat oleh liriknya, dia telah sampai pada titik di mana dia juga mulai menghargainya dan setelah itu, dengan setia pada hatinya, dia mengalami penghargaan yang baru untuk hidup dan hubungan interpersonal.