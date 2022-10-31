Lirik Lagu Times Like These – Foo Fighters dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Times Like These – Foo Fighters
I, I'm a one way motorway
I'm the one that drives away
Then follows you back home
I, I'm a street light shining
I'm a wild light blinding bright
Burning off and on
Ah-ah-ahh
It's times like these you learn to live again
It's times like these you give and give again
It's times like these you learn to love again
It's times like these time and time again
I, I'm a new day rising
I'm a brand new sky
To hang the stars upon tonight
I am a little divided
Do I stay or run away
And leave it all behind?
Ah-ah-ahh
It's times like these you learn to live again
It's times like these you give and give again
It's times like these you learn to love again
It's times like these time and time again
It's times like these you learn to live again
It's times like these you give and give again
It's times like these you learn to love again
It's times like these time and time again
It's times like these you learn to live again
It's times like these you give and give again
It's times like these you learn to love again
It's times like these time and time again
It's times like these you learn to live again
It's times like these you give and give again
It's times like these you learn to love again
It's times like these time and time again
Artis : Foo Fighters
Album : One by One
Dirilis : 2002
Genre : Alternatif/Indie, Pop
Fakta di Balik Lagu Times Like These
Dave Grohl menyusun 'Times Like These' sementara dia dan Foo Fighters berada dalam kekosongan tidak resmi.
Lebih penting lagi, walaupun mereka tidak berpisah dalam keadaan terbaik, dia mulai rindu rekan-rekannya.
Dan seperti yang dapat dilihat oleh liriknya, dia telah sampai pada titik di mana dia juga mulai menghargainya dan setelah itu, dengan setia pada hatinya, dia mengalami penghargaan yang baru untuk hidup dan hubungan interpersonal.
Artikel Pilihan