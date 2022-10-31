Lirik Lagu Easy Lover – Ellie Goulding dan Fakta di Baliknya

31 Oktober 2022, 01:10 WIB
Ellie Goulding.
Ellie Goulding. /Tangkapan layar YouTube/Ellie Goulding

Lirik Lagu Easy LoverEllie Goulding

It was never easy, lover
When you've given all you had to each other
And then every time, it's harder to recover
We're only young, we're only young
It was never easy, lover
I just wanted you to pull, pull me closer
Yet you always seemed to go even further
We are only young, we are only young

And I've been walking in a straight line, finding this again
But every time I leave you pull me back in
Easy lover
Keep it cool on me
Don't be cruel to me
'Cause I know you've done it before
Easy lover

Keep it cool on me
Give it all to me
'Cause I know you've done it before

Easy lover, ah, ah, ah
Easy lover, ah, ah, ah
Ayy (hey), ayy (hey, yeah), look
Time gon' pass but all of these feelings hadn't (oh, oh)
You know that life that we pictured, I still imagine it (still)
A whole city in between us and we still attached (attached)
You used to have so many layers (oh, we're still attached) 'til I peeled 'em back (back)
I see the fire in your eyes, that mean we still a match (oh, we're still a match)
You think you better off without me but it isn't fact (facts)
Okay, you mad at me, I had to man up, you know I changed a whole mentality (oh, oh)

I'm hung up on the pictures that you send me, made a gallery (whoa)
The captions be about me but not @ing me
Don't understand these type of things (what?)
Don't understand these type of games

And I know they say that "Everything that's easy ain't worth it
And everything that's worth it ain't gon' be easy"
I made mistakes you can't say that I repeated
I wouldn't still be here if I didn't need ya
Easy lover
Keep it cool on me (keep it cool on me)
Don't be cruel to me
'Cause I know you've done it before (know you've done it before)

Easy lover
Keep it cool on me (keep it cool on me)
Give it all to me (keep it cool me, yeah)
'Cause I know you've done it before
Easy lover, ah, ah, ah (easy lover, easy)
Easy lover, ah, ah, ah (easy, easy lover)
'Cause I know you've done it before
Easy lover, ah, ah, ah (easy, easy lover)
Easy lover, ah, ah, ah (easy lover)

It's gone too far and too deep, I can't sleep
I'm still foolishly in love with you
Just like all the other girls
You promised

I can't stop believing you want me
And you're foolishly in love
But you're not
So I take a shot

Editor: Bayu Nurullah

