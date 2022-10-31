Lirik Lagu Castle On The Hill – Ed Sheeran dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Castle On The Hill – Ed Sheeran
When I was six years old, I broke my leg
I was running from my brother and his friends
And tasted the sweet perfume of the mountain grass I rolled down
I was younger then, take me back to when I
Found my heart and broke it here
Made friends and lost them through the years
And I've not seen the roaring fields in so long
I know I've grown, but I can't wait to go home
I'm on my way
Driving at 90 down those country lanes
Singing to Tiny Dancer
And I miss the way you make me feel, and it's real
When we watched the sunset over the castle on the hill
Fifteen years old and smoking hand-rolled cigarettes
Running from the law through the backfields and
Getting drunk with my friends
Had my first kiss on a Friday night
I don't reckon that I did it right, but
I was younger then, take me back to when
We found weekend jobs, when we got paid
We'd buy cheap spirits and drink them straight
Me and my friends have not thrown up in so long
Oh, how we've grown, but I can't wait to go home
I'm on my way
Driving at 90 down those country lanes
Singing to Tiny Dancer
And I miss the way you make me feel, and it's real
When we watched the sunset over the castle on the hill (hill)
Over the castle on the hill (hill)
Over the castle on the hill (hill)
One friend left to sell clothes
One works down by the coast
One had two kids, but lives alone
One's brother overdosed
One's already on his second wife
One's just barely getting by, but
These people raised me
And I can't wait to go home
And I'm on my way
I still remember these old country lanes
When we did not know the answers
And I miss the way you make me feel, and it's real
When we watched the sunset over the castle on the hill (hill)
Over the castle on the hill (hill)
Over the castle on the hill
Artis : Ed Sheeran
Pencipta : Benjamin Levin dan Ed Sheeran
Album : Divide (÷)
Dirilis : 2017
Genre : Pop
Nominasi : MTV Video Music Award untuk Sinematografi Terbaik, Teen Choice Award untuk Acara Musim Panas Pilihan: Lagu.
Fakta di Balik Lagu Castle On The Hill
