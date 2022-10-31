Lirik Lagu Castle On The Hill – Ed Sheeran dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Castle On The Hill – Ed Sheeran

When I was six years old, I broke my leg

I was running from my brother and his friends

And tasted the sweet perfume of the mountain grass I rolled down

I was younger then, take me back to when I

Found my heart and broke it here

Made friends and lost them through the years

And I've not seen the roaring fields in so long

I know I've grown, but I can't wait to go home

I'm on my way

Driving at 90 down those country lanes

Singing to Tiny Dancer

And I miss the way you make me feel, and it's real

When we watched the sunset over the castle on the hill



Fifteen years old and smoking hand-rolled cigarettes

Running from the law through the backfields and

Getting drunk with my friends

Had my first kiss on a Friday night

I don't reckon that I did it right, but

I was younger then, take me back to when

We found weekend jobs, when we got paid

We'd buy cheap spirits and drink them straight

Me and my friends have not thrown up in so long

Oh, how we've grown, but I can't wait to go home

I'm on my way

Driving at 90 down those country lanes

Singing to Tiny Dancer

And I miss the way you make me feel, and it's real

When we watched the sunset over the castle on the hill (hill)

Over the castle on the hill (hill)

Over the castle on the hill (hill)

One friend left to sell clothes

One works down by the coast

One had two kids, but lives alone

One's brother overdosed

One's already on his second wife

One's just barely getting by, but

These people raised me

And I can't wait to go home

And I'm on my way

I still remember these old country lanes

When we did not know the answers

And I miss the way you make me feel, and it's real

When we watched the sunset over the castle on the hill (hill)

Over the castle on the hill (hill)

Over the castle on the hill

Artis : Ed Sheeran

Pencipta : Benjamin Levin dan Ed Sheeran

Album : Divide (÷)

Dirilis : 2017

Genre : Pop

Nominasi : MTV Video Music Award untuk Sinematografi Terbaik, Teen Choice Award untuk Acara Musim Panas Pilihan: Lagu.

Fakta di Balik Lagu Castle On The Hill