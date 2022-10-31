Lirik Lagu Hate Me – Ellie Goulding feat Juice WRLD dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Hate Me – Ellie Goulding feat Juice WRLD
Hate me, hate me, still tryna replace me
Chase me, chase me, tell me how you hate me
Erase me, 'rase me, wish you never dated me
Lies, tell me lies, baby, tell me how you hate me
I bet you don't kiss her with your eyes closed
I bet you're still walkin' on a tightrope
Miss me so much, you've been goin' psycho
You ain't gotta say it, baby, I know (I know, I know, I know
It's a thin line between all this love and hate (okay)
And if you switch sides, you're gon' have to claim your place (okay)
So baby, this time you're gon' have to seal your fate (okay)
Yeah, baby, this time you're gon' have to seal your fate
And tell me how you hate me, hate me, still tryna replace me
Chase me, chase me, tell me how you hate me
Erase me, 'rase me, wish you never dated me
Lies, tell me lies, baby, tell me how you hate me
Hate me, hate me, still tryna replace me
Chase me, chase me, tell me how you hate me
Erase me, 'rase me, wish you never dated me
Lies, tell me lies, baby, tell me how you hate me
Hate me, hate me, tell me how you hate me
Tell me how I'm trash and you could easily replace me
Tell me that I'm strung out, wasted on the daily
Prolly 'cause there's no one around me numbin' all my pain
Prolly 'cause there's no umbrella to shield me from all the rain
Probably because you're the one playin' the mind games
You hate me because I don't let you play no mind games
They give me migraines and damage my brain
Date me, break me, easily replace me
Hopefully you see it clear, hopefully it's HD
Bet you wonder why the last few months I've been spacey
In your head, I sing
And tell me how you hate me, hate me, still tryna replace me
Chase me, chase me, tell me how you hate me
Erase me, 'rase me, wish you never dated me
Lies, tell me lies, baby, tell me how you hate me
Hate me, hate me, still tryna replace me
Chase me, chase me, tell me how you hate me
Erase me, 'rase me, wish you never dated me
Lies, tell me lies, baby, tell me how you hate me
It's a thin line between all this love and hate (okay)
And if you switch sides, you're gon' have to claim your place (okay)
So baby, this time you're gon' have to seal your fate (okay)
Yeah, baby, this time you're gon' have to seal your fate
