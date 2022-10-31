Lirik Lagu Hate Me – Ellie Goulding feat Juice WRLD dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Hate Me – Ellie Goulding feat Juice WRLD

Hate me, hate me, still tryna replace me

Chase me, chase me, tell me how you hate me

Erase me, 'rase me, wish you never dated me

Lies, tell me lies, baby, tell me how you hate me

I bet you don't kiss her with your eyes closed

I bet you're still walkin' on a tightrope

Miss me so much, you've been goin' psycho

You ain't gotta say it, baby, I know (I know, I know, I know



It's a thin line between all this love and hate (okay)

And if you switch sides, you're gon' have to claim your place (okay)

So baby, this time you're gon' have to seal your fate (okay)

Yeah, baby, this time you're gon' have to seal your fate

And tell me how you hate me, hate me, still tryna replace me

Chase me, chase me, tell me how you hate me

Erase me, 'rase me, wish you never dated me

Lies, tell me lies, baby, tell me how you hate me

Hate me, hate me, still tryna replace me

Chase me, chase me, tell me how you hate me

Erase me, 'rase me, wish you never dated me

Lies, tell me lies, baby, tell me how you hate me



Hate me, hate me, tell me how you hate me

Tell me how I'm trash and you could easily replace me

Tell me that I'm strung out, wasted on the daily

Prolly 'cause there's no one around me numbin' all my pain

Prolly 'cause there's no umbrella to shield me from all the rain

Probably because you're the one playin' the mind games

You hate me because I don't let you play no mind games

They give me migraines and damage my brain



Date me, break me, easily replace me

Hopefully you see it clear, hopefully it's HD

Bet you wonder why the last few months I've been spacey

In your head, I sing

And tell me how you hate me, hate me, still tryna replace me

Chase me, chase me, tell me how you hate me

Erase me, 'rase me, wish you never dated me

Lies, tell me lies, baby, tell me how you hate me

Hate me, hate me, still tryna replace me

Chase me, chase me, tell me how you hate me

Erase me, 'rase me, wish you never dated me

Lies, tell me lies, baby, tell me how you hate me

It's a thin line between all this love and hate (okay)

And if you switch sides, you're gon' have to claim your place (okay)

So baby, this time you're gon' have to seal your fate (okay)

Yeah, baby, this time you're gon' have to seal your fate