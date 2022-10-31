Lirik Lagu Me and My Guitar – Tom Dice dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Me and My Guitar – Tom Dice

People always say: "Tom, this is going too far"

I'm not afraid to change my dreams

Just me and my guitar

And no one may ever know

The feelings inside my mind

'Cause all of the lines I ever write

Are running out of time

So maybe I should get a nine to five

And I don't wanna let it go

There's so much more to life

Tell me, did I get it wrong?

Tell me everything will be okay

And before I fall

Tell me they'll play my songs

And tell me they'll sing the words I'll sing

When darkness falls

All of the stars will see

Just me and my guitar

Surely I'll find my way

'Cause I'm not afraid to try

Even a world of love and hope

Can't guarantee that prize



So maybe I should get a nine to five

And I don't wanna let it go

There's so much more to life



Tell me, did I get it wrong?

Tell me everything will be okay

And before I fall, no no

Tell me they'll play my songs

And tell me they'll sing the words I'll sing

When darkness falls

All of the stars will see

Just me and my guitar,

Me and my guitar

Credit

Artis: Tom Dice

Dirilis: 2010

Album: Teardrops

Penulis: Jeroen Swinnen dan Tom Eeckhout

Genre: Acoustic, Pop

