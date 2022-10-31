Lirik Lagu Me and My Guitar – Tom Dice dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Me and My Guitar – Tom Dice
People always say: "Tom, this is going too far"
I'm not afraid to change my dreams
Just me and my guitar
And no one may ever know
The feelings inside my mind
'Cause all of the lines I ever write
Are running out of time
So maybe I should get a nine to five
And I don't wanna let it go
There's so much more to life
Tell me, did I get it wrong?
Tell me everything will be okay
And before I fall
Tell me they'll play my songs
And tell me they'll sing the words I'll sing
When darkness falls
All of the stars will see
Just me and my guitar
Surely I'll find my way
'Cause I'm not afraid to try
Even a world of love and hope
Can't guarantee that prize
So maybe I should get a nine to five
And I don't wanna let it go
There's so much more to life
Tell me, did I get it wrong?
Tell me everything will be okay
And before I fall, no no
Tell me they'll play my songs
And tell me they'll sing the words I'll sing
When darkness falls
All of the stars will see
Just me and my guitar,
Me and my guitar
Credit
Artis: Tom Dice
Dirilis: 2010
Album: Teardrops
Penulis: Jeroen Swinnen dan Tom Eeckhout
Genre: Acoustic, Pop
Fakta di Balik Lagu
